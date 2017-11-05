WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 10

Dick Gallagher presents the WGRZ High School Football Poll after week 10:
Large Schools
1. Lancaster 10-0
2. West Seneca West 10-0
3. Canisius 6-3
4. South Park 9-1
5. St. Joe’s 5-5
6. Williamsville North 9-1
7. Iroquois 6-3
8. West Seneca East 5-4
9. Jamestown 5-4
10. Clarence 5-4
Small Schools
1. Cheektowaga 9-1
2. Maryvale 8-2
3. Cleveland Hill 9-1
4. Lackawanna 7-2
5. Maple Grove 9-1
6. Franklinville/Ellicottville 9-1
7. Southwestern 7-3
8. Dunkirk 7-2
9. Newfane 6-2
10. Albion 6-2
Wilson 5-3
