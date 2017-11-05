WGRZ
Close
Weather Alert 12 weather alerts
Close

WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 10

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 10:14 AM. EST November 05, 2017

Dick Gallagher presents the WGRZ High School Football Poll after week 10: 

 

 

Large Schools

1.    Lancaster 10-0

2.    West Seneca West 10-0

3.    Canisius 6-3

4.    South Park 9-1

5.    St. Joe’s 5-5

6.    Williamsville North 9-1

7.    Iroquois 6-3

8.    West Seneca East 5-4

9.    Jamestown 5-4

10. Clarence 5-4

 

Small Schools

1.    Cheektowaga 9-1

2.    Maryvale 8-2

3.    Cleveland Hill 9-1

4.    Lackawanna 7-2

5.    Maple Grove 9-1

6.    Franklinville/Ellicottville 9-1

7.    Southwestern 7-3

8.    Dunkirk 7-2

9.    Newfane 6-2

10. Albion 6-2

      Wilson 5-3

Back to Week 10

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories