WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 1

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 9:58 AM. EDT September 04, 2017

The following is the WGRZ High School Football Poll after Week 1 of the regular season: 

 

 

Large Schools

1.      Canisius: 1-0

2.      Lancaster: 1-0

3.      West Seneca West: 1-0

4.      South Park: 1-0

5.      McKinley: 1-0

6.      Starpoint: 1-0

7.      Sweet Home: 1-0

8.      Williamsville South: 1-0

9.      Grand Island: 1-0

10.  Iroquois/St. Joes: 1-0

 

Small Schools

1.      Cheektowaga: 1-0

2.      Medina: 1-0

3.      Dunkirk: 1-0

4.      Maryvale: 1-0

5.      Lackawanna: 1-0

6.      Alden: 1-0

7.      Maple Grove: 1-0

8.      Southwestern: 1-0

9.      Franklinville/Depew: 1-0

10.  Pioneer: 1-0

 

