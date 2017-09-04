WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 1

The following is the WGRZ High School Football Poll after Week 1 of the regular season:
Large Schools
1. Canisius: 1-0
2. Lancaster: 1-0
3. West Seneca West: 1-0
4. South Park: 1-0
5. McKinley: 1-0
6. Starpoint: 1-0
7. Sweet Home: 1-0
8. Williamsville South: 1-0
9. Grand Island: 1-0
10. Iroquois/St. Joes: 1-0
Small Schools
1. Cheektowaga: 1-0
2. Medina: 1-0
3. Dunkirk: 1-0
4. Maryvale: 1-0
5. Lackawanna: 1-0
6. Alden: 1-0
7. Maple Grove: 1-0
8. Southwestern: 1-0
9. Franklinville/Depew: 1-0
10. Pioneer: 1-0
