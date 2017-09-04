WGRZ High School Football Poll - Week 1

The following is the WGRZ High School Football Poll after Week 1 of the regular season:

Large Schools

1. Canisius: 1-0

2. Lancaster: 1-0

3. West Seneca West: 1-0

4. South Park: 1-0

5. McKinley: 1-0

6. Starpoint: 1-0

7. Sweet Home: 1-0

8. Williamsville South: 1-0

9. Grand Island: 1-0

10. Iroquois/St. Joes: 1-0

Small Schools

1. Cheektowaga: 1-0

2. Medina: 1-0

3. Dunkirk: 1-0

4. Maryvale: 1-0

5. Lackawanna: 1-0

6. Alden: 1-0

7. Maple Grove: 1-0

8. Southwestern: 1-0

9. Franklinville/Depew: 1-0

10. Pioneer: 1-0

Back to Week 1 Recap

© 2017 WGRZ-TV