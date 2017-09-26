WGRZ High School Football Players of the Week - Week 4

Congratulations to these high school football players for being named WGRZ Players of the Week for week 4:
Class AA
Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown
Jacob Reger, Clarence
Marquell Wells, Williamsville North
Class A North
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Aaron Chase, Starpoint
Class A South
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East
Class B-1
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Class B-2
Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk
Ugene Harrsion, Albion
Joe Pagano, Depew
Class B-3
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna
Brandon Gross, Newfane
Class C North
Steve Frerichs, Wilson
James Bailey, JFK
Jordan Snyder, JFK
Class C South
Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV
Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/CV
Class D
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
Dylan Bradfield, Cattaraugus/LV
Derek Ecklund, CSP
MSGR Martin Association
Joe Jamison, Canisius
RJ Brandon, Canisius
Tristian Vandenberg, Canisius
