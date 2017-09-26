WGRZ
WGRZ High School Football Players of the Week - Week 4

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 10:28 AM. EDT September 26, 2017

Congratulations to these high school football players for being named WGRZ Players of the Week for week 4: 

 

 

Class AA

Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown
Jacob Reger, Clarence
Marquell Wells, Williamsville North

Class A North

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Class A South

Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East

Class B-1

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Class B-2

Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk
Ugene Harrsion, Albion
Joe Pagano, Depew

Class B-3

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna
Brandon Gross, Newfane

Class C North

Steve Frerichs, Wilson
James Bailey, JFK
Jordan Snyder, JFK

Class C South

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV
Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/CV

Class D

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
Dylan Bradfield, Cattaraugus/LV
Derek Ecklund, CSP

MSGR Martin Association

Joe Jamison, Canisius
RJ Brandon, Canisius
Tristian Vandenberg, Canisius

