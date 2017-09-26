WGRZ High School Football Players of the Week - Week 4

Congratulations to these high school football players for being named WGRZ Players of the Week for week 4:

Class AA

Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown

Jacob Reger, Clarence

Marquell Wells, Williamsville North

Class A North

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Class A South

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East



Class B-1

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Class B-2

Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk

Ugene Harrsion, Albion

Joe Pagano, Depew

Class B-3

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

Brandon Gross, Newfane

Class C North

Steve Frerichs, Wilson

James Bailey, JFK

Jordan Snyder, JFK

Class C South

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/CV

Class D

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

Dylan Bradfield, Cattaraugus/LV

Derek Ecklund, CSP

MSGR Martin Association



Joe Jamison, Canisius

RJ Brandon, Canisius

Tristian Vandenberg, Canisius

Back to Week 4

© 2017 WGRZ-TV