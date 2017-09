WGRZ High School Football Players of the Week for Week 1

HSS7 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to the following high school football players for being chosen as the WGRZ Players of the Week for week 1:

Class AA :

Javon Ford, Lockport

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster



Class A North:

Josh Foster, Williamsville South

Maurice Robinson, Sweet Home

Class A South:

C.J. Perillo, Iroquois

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Class B-1:

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Ray Blackwell, Maryvale

Class B-2:

Jeremy Baker, Springville

Malique Carter, Dunkirk

Class B-3:

Christian Snell, Alden

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

Class C North:

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Class C South:

Faizan Munir, Southwestern

Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/CV

Class D:

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Msgr. Martin Association:

Jayce Johnson, Canisius

Joe Jamison, Canisius

