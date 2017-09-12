Week 2 Scores

WGRZ
WGRZ 10:43 AM. EDT September 12, 2017

St Joe's 41, Cardinal O'Hara 14

Bennett 36, Frontier 14

Clarence 26, Niagara Falls 0

Orchard Park 46, Niagara-Wheatfield 30

Grand Island 36, North Tonawanda 0

Williamsville South 44, Kenmore East 27

Iroquois 30, Hamburg 13

West Seneca East 41, Lakeshore 0 

West Seneca West 35, McKinley 13

Maryvale 27, Pioneer 13

Albion 28, Depew 7

Dunkirk 31, Springville 8 

Olean 28, Fredonia/WB 13

Medina 26, Tonawanda 15 

JFK 34, Akron 21

Cleveland Hill 48, Wilson 7

Southwestern 28, Silver Creek/Forestville 0 

Clymer/Sherman/Panama 41, Cattaraugus/Little Valley 18

Chautauqua Lake 30, Randolph 16

Maple Grove 34, Salamanca 6

Frank/Ell/West Valley 36, South Allegheny (PA) 19

Allegany-Limestone 47, Portville 0

Bishopp McDevitt (PA) 28, Canisius 21

Sweet Home 40, Cheektowaga 35

St. Francis 32, V-University Prep 14

Williamsville North 35, Williamsville East 18

Newfane 48, Lew-Port 18

Bishop Kearney 24, Timon/St. Jude 17

Lancaster 53, Lockport 0

Starpoint 49, Kenmore West 14

Falconer/CV 27, Gowanda/Pine valley 26

Burgard 38, East Aurora/Holland 0

Lackawanna 52, Eden/North Collins 14

St. Mary's 49, Nichols 6

 

 

 

 

