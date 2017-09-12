Week 2 Scores

Scores- Week 2
St Joe's 41, Cardinal O'Hara 14
Bennett 36, Frontier 14
Clarence 26, Niagara Falls 0
Orchard Park 46, Niagara-Wheatfield 30
Grand Island 36, North Tonawanda 0
Williamsville South 44, Kenmore East 27
Iroquois 30, Hamburg 13
West Seneca East 41, Lakeshore 0
West Seneca West 35, McKinley 13
Maryvale 27, Pioneer 13
Albion 28, Depew 7
Dunkirk 31, Springville 8
Olean 28, Fredonia/WB 13
Medina 26, Tonawanda 15
JFK 34, Akron 21
Cleveland Hill 48, Wilson 7
Southwestern 28, Silver Creek/Forestville 0
Clymer/Sherman/Panama 41, Cattaraugus/Little Valley 18
Chautauqua Lake 30, Randolph 16
Maple Grove 34, Salamanca 6
Frank/Ell/West Valley 36, South Allegheny (PA) 19
Allegany-Limestone 47, Portville 0
Bishopp McDevitt (PA) 28, Canisius 21
Sweet Home 40, Cheektowaga 35
St. Francis 32, V-University Prep 14
Williamsville North 35, Williamsville East 18
Newfane 48, Lew-Port 18
Bishop Kearney 24, Timon/St. Jude 17
Lancaster 53, Lockport 0
Starpoint 49, Kenmore West 14
Falconer/CV 27, Gowanda/Pine valley 26
Burgard 38, East Aurora/Holland 0
Lackawanna 52, Eden/North Collins 14
St. Mary's 49, Nichols 6
