Trench Trophy Nominees - Week 8

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 3:40 PM. EDT October 28, 2017

Mijah Bland, Amherst

Jamall Gaines, Dunkirk

Jordon Maday, Niagara Falls

Emery Marsh, Pioneer

Robert Rice, Lackawanna

Tyler Tait, Iroquois

