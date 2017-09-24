WGRZ
Trench Trophy Nominees of Week 4

WGRZ 8:09 PM. EDT September 24, 2017

Sam Arrington, Cleveland Hill

Nick Costanzo, Maryvale

Ahmed Holloway, Clarence

Jakwon Ingram, Lackawanna

Caleb Pettit, Albion

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

