Top Performances 2017 through Week 2

WGRZ 8:54 PM. EDT September 09, 2017

Most Yards rushing: 313 Kaiyer Kields, McKinley

Most TDs 5 Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home / Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Most TDs Passing: 5 Izaiah Rhim, Medina / Bryan Cybulski, Alden

Most yds Passing: 339 yds Josh Foster, Williamsville South

Most Receptions: 10 Robbie McQueen, Akron

Most Yards Receiving: 244 yds Robbie McQueen, Akron

Longest Kickoff for TD: 85 yds John McCabe Hamburg

Longest Punt return for TD: 80 yds Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Longest Field Goal: 36 yds Devaun Farnham-DeJesus, Dunkirk

Most Sacks: 5 Jaekwon Ingram, Lackawanna

Most Tackles: 21 Jacob Sarow, Akron

Most Pts Scored (individual): 300 Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home / Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Most pts scored (team): 54 West Seneca West

