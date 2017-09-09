Top Performances 2017 through Week 2

Most Yards rushing: 313 Kaiyer Kields, McKinley
Most TDs 5 Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home / Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
Most TDs Passing: 5 Izaiah Rhim, Medina / Bryan Cybulski, Alden
Most yds Passing: 339 yds Josh Foster, Williamsville South
Most Receptions: 10 Robbie McQueen, Akron
Most Yards Receiving: 244 yds Robbie McQueen, Akron
Longest Kickoff for TD: 85 yds John McCabe Hamburg
Longest Punt return for TD: 80 yds Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
Longest Field Goal: 36 yds Devaun Farnham-DeJesus, Dunkirk
Most pts scored (team): 54 West Seneca West
Most pts scored (team): 54 West Seneca West
