Top Offenses and Defenses - Week 6

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 2:14 PM. EDT October 09, 2017

Dick Gallagher brings the top high school football offenses and defenses after week 6 of the regular season: 

 

 

Top Offenses  Pts. For Games AVG
       
Canisius 280 6 46.6
West Seneca West 276 6 46
Lancaster 267 6 44.6
Franklinville/Ellicottville 260 6 43.6
Starpoint 243 6 40.5
Maryvale 221 6 37
Grand Island 196 6 32.6
Newfane 206 6 34.3
Clymer/Sherman/Panama 196 6 32.6
       
       
Top Defenses  Pts. Allowed Games AVG
       
West Seneca West 50 6 8.3
Maryvale 57 6 9.5
Maple Grove 60 6 10
Southwestern 60 6 10
South Park 63 6 10.5
Lackawanna 70 6 11.7
Dunkirk 76 6 12.7
Lancaster 76 6 12.7

 

Back to Week 6

 

