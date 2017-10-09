Top Offenses and Defenses - Week 6

Dick Gallagher brings the top high school football offenses and defenses after week 6 of the regular season:
|Top Offenses
|Pts. For
|Games
|AVG
|Canisius
|280
|6
|46.6
|West Seneca West
|276
|6
|46
|Lancaster
|267
|6
|44.6
|Franklinville/Ellicottville
|260
|6
|43.6
|Starpoint
|243
|6
|40.5
|Maryvale
|221
|6
|37
|Grand Island
|196
|6
|32.6
|Newfane
|206
|6
|34.3
|Clymer/Sherman/Panama
|196
|6
|32.6
|Top Defenses
|Pts. Allowed
|Games
|AVG
|West Seneca West
|50
|6
|8.3
|Maryvale
|57
|6
|9.5
|Maple Grove
|60
|6
|10
|Southwestern
|60
|6
|10
|South Park
|63
|6
|10.5
|Lackawanna
|70
|6
|11.7
|Dunkirk
|76
|6
|12.7
|Lancaster
|76
|6
|12.7
