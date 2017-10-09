Top Offenses and Defenses - Week 6

HSS_2015_equip (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher brings the top high school football offenses and defenses after week 6 of the regular season:

Top Offenses Pts. For Games AVG Canisius 280 6 46.6 West Seneca West 276 6 46 Lancaster 267 6 44.6 Franklinville/Ellicottville 260 6 43.6 Starpoint 243 6 40.5 Maryvale 221 6 37 Grand Island 196 6 32.6 Newfane 206 6 34.3 Clymer/Sherman/Panama 196 6 32.6 Top Defenses Pts. Allowed Games AVG West Seneca West 50 6 8.3 Maryvale 57 6 9.5 Maple Grove 60 6 10 Southwestern 60 6 10 South Park 63 6 10.5 Lackawanna 70 6 11.7 Dunkirk 76 6 12.7 Lancaster 76 6 12.7

Back to Week 6

© 2017 WGRZ-TV