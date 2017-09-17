Top High School Football Performances After Week 3

HSS6 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for having the top performances after week 3 of the regular season:

Most Yards Rushing: 313, Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Most TDs:

5, Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home

5,Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Most TDs Passing:

5, Izaiah Rhim, Medina

5, Bryan Zybulski, Alden

Most YDs Passing: 339, Josh Foster, Williamsville South

Most Receptions: 10 Robbie McQueen, Akron

Most Yards Receiving: 244, Robbie McQueen, Akron

Most TDs Receiving: 2 from several players

Longest Kickoff for a TD: 89 yards, Nick Marsh, Randolph/Frewsburg

Longest Punt Return for a TD: 80 yards, Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Longest Field Goal: 38 ayrds, Dustin McCaslin, Chautauqua Lake

Most Field Goals: 3, Jayden Schultz, Jamestown

Most Sacks:

5, Jaekwon Ingram, Lackawanna

5, Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home

Most Tackles: 21, Jacob Sarow, Akron

Most PTs Scored (Individual):

30, Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home

30, Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Most PTs Scored (Team): 69, Chautauqua Lake

