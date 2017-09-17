Top High School Football Performances After Week 3

Congratulations to these high school football players for having the top performances after week 3 of the regular season:
Most Yards Rushing: 313, Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Most TDs:
5, Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home
5,Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
Most TDs Passing:
5, Izaiah Rhim, Medina
5, Bryan Zybulski, Alden
Most YDs Passing: 339, Josh Foster, Williamsville South
Most Receptions: 10 Robbie McQueen, Akron
Most Yards Receiving: 244, Robbie McQueen, Akron
Most TDs Receiving: 2 from several players
Longest Kickoff for a TD: 89 yards, Nick Marsh, Randolph/Frewsburg
Longest Punt Return for a TD: 80 yards, Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
Longest Field Goal: 38 ayrds, Dustin McCaslin, Chautauqua Lake
Most Field Goals: 3, Jayden Schultz, Jamestown
Most Sacks:
5, Jaekwon Ingram, Lackawanna
5, Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home
Most Tackles: 21, Jacob Sarow, Akron
Most PTs Scored (Individual):
30, Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home
30, Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
Most PTs Scored (Team): 69, Chautauqua Lake
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs