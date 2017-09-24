WGRZ
Top High School Football Perfomances Through Week 4

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 10:55 AM. EDT September 24, 2017

Congratulations to these high school football players for having the top high school football performances after week 4 of the regular season: 

 

 

Most Yards Rushing: 313, Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Most TDs:
5, Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home
5,Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
5, Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Most TDs Passing:
5, Izaiah Rhim, Medina
5, Bryan Zybulski, Alden
5, Aaron Chase, Starpont

Most YDs Passing: 339, Josh Foster, Williamsville South

Most Receptions: 10 Robbie McQueen, Akron

Most Yards Receiving: 244, Robbie McQueen, Akron

Most TDs Receiving: 2 from several players

Longest Kickoff for a TD: 97 yards, Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Longest Punt Return for a TD: 80 yards, Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Longest Field Goal: 38 yards, Dustin McCaslin, Chautauqua Lake

Most Field Goals: 3, Jayden Schultz, Jamestown

Most Sacks:
5, Jaekwon Ingram, Lackawanna
5, Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home

Most Tackles:
21, Jacob Sarow, Akron
21, Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Most PTs Scored (Individual):
30, Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home
30, Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
30, Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Most PTs Scored (Team): 78, Canisius

 

