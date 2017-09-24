Top High School Football Perfomances Through Week 4

HSS12 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for having the top high school football performances after week 4 of the regular season:

Most Yards Rushing: 313, Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Most TDs:

5, Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home

5,Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

5, Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Most TDs Passing:

5, Izaiah Rhim, Medina

5, Bryan Zybulski, Alden

5, Aaron Chase, Starpont

Most YDs Passing: 339, Josh Foster, Williamsville South

Most Receptions: 10 Robbie McQueen, Akron

Most Yards Receiving: 244, Robbie McQueen, Akron

Most TDs Receiving: 2 from several players

Longest Kickoff for a TD: 97 yards, Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Longest Punt Return for a TD: 80 yards, Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Longest Field Goal: 38 yards, Dustin McCaslin, Chautauqua Lake

Most Field Goals: 3, Jayden Schultz, Jamestown

Most Sacks:

5, Jaekwon Ingram, Lackawanna

5, Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home

Most Tackles:

21, Jacob Sarow, Akron

21, Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Most PTs Scored (Individual):

30, Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home

30, Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

30, Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Most PTs Scored (Team): 78, Canisius

