high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher provides the top high school football offenses and defenses after week 5 of the regular season:

Top Offenses Pts. For Games AVG Lancaster 238 5 47.6 West Seneca West 228 5 45.6 Canisius 231 5 46.2 Franklinville/Ellicottville 214 5 42.8 Starpoint 203 5 40.6 Sweet Home 180 5 36 Grand Island 168 5 33.6 CSP 164 5 33 St. Joes 157 5 31.4 Williamsville South 154 5 30.8 Top Defenses Pts. For Games AVG West Seneca West 44 5 8.8 South Park 47 5 9.4 Maple Grove 54 5 10.8 St. Mary's 58 5 11.6 Southwestern 60 5 12 Dunkirk 61 5 12.2 Jamestown 68 5 13.6 Lackawanna 70 5 14 Lancaster 72 5 14.4

