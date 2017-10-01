WGRZ
Top High School Football Offenses and Defenses

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 6:47 AM. EDT October 02, 2017

Dick Gallagher provides the top high school football offenses and defenses after week 5 of the regular season: 

 

 

 

Top Offenses  Pts. For Games AVG
       
Lancaster 238 5 47.6
West Seneca West 228 5 45.6
Canisius 231 5 46.2
Franklinville/Ellicottville 214 5 42.8
Starpoint 203 5 40.6
Sweet Home 180 5 36
Grand Island 168 5 33.6
CSP 164 5 33
St. Joes 157 5 31.4
Williamsville South 154 5 30.8
       
Top Defenses  Pts. For Games AVG
       
West Seneca West 44 5 8.8
South Park 47 5 9.4
Maple Grove 54 5 10.8
St. Mary's  58 5 11.6
Southwestern 60 5 12
Dunkirk 61 5 12.2
Jamestown 68 5 13.6
Lackawanna 70 5 14
Lancaster 72 5 14.4

