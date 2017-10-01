Dick Gallagher provides the top high school football offenses and defenses after week 5 of the regular season:
|Top Offenses
|Pts. For
|Games
|AVG
|Lancaster
|238
|5
|47.6
|West Seneca West
|228
|5
|45.6
|Canisius
|231
|5
|46.2
|Franklinville/Ellicottville
|214
|5
|42.8
|Starpoint
|203
|5
|40.6
|Sweet Home
|180
|5
|36
|Grand Island
|168
|5
|33.6
|CSP
|164
|5
|33
|St. Joes
|157
|5
|31.4
|Williamsville South
|154
|5
|30.8
|Top Defenses
|Pts. For
|Games
|AVG
|West Seneca West
|44
|5
|8.8
|South Park
|47
|5
|9.4
|Maple Grove
|54
|5
|10.8
|St. Mary's
|58
|5
|11.6
|Southwestern
|60
|5
|12
|Dunkirk
|61
|5
|12.2
|Jamestown
|68
|5
|13.6
|Lackawanna
|70
|5
|14
|Lancaster
|72
|5
|14.4
