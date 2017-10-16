Top High School Football Offenses and Defenses - Week 7

After week 7 of the regular season, these are the top high school football offenses and defenses:
|Top Offenses
|Points Scored
|Lancaster
|320
|West Seneca West
|312
|Franklinville/Ellicottville
|288
|Canisius
|287
|Cleveland Hill
|268
|Starpoint
|261
|Newfane
|253
|South Park
|248
|Cheektowaga
|244
|Maryvale
|242
|Top Defenses
|Points Allowed
|Southwestern
|63
|Maple Grove
|63
|South Park
|69
|Lackawanna
|70
|Grand Island
|72
|Cleveland Hill
|75
|West Seneca West
|78
|Franklinville/Ellicottville
|79
|Lancaster
|85
|Williamsville North
|86
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs