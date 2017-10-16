WGRZ
Top High School Football Offenses and Defenses - Week 7

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 11:11 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

After week 7 of the regular season, these are the top high school football offenses and defenses: 

 

 

 

Top Offenses Points Scored
   
Lancaster  320
West Seneca West 312
Franklinville/Ellicottville 288
Canisius 287
Cleveland Hill 268
Starpoint 261
Newfane 253
South Park 248
Cheektowaga 244
Maryvale 242
   
Top Defenses Points Allowed
   
Southwestern 63
Maple Grove 63
South Park 69
Lackawanna 70
Grand Island 72
Cleveland Hill 75
West Seneca West 78
Franklinville/Ellicottville 79
Lancaster 85
Williamsville North 86

 

