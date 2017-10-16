Top High School Football Offenses and Defenses - Week 7

HSS_2015_equip2 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

After week 7 of the regular season, these are the top high school football offenses and defenses:

Top Offenses Points Scored Lancaster 320 West Seneca West 312 Franklinville/Ellicottville 288 Canisius 287 Cleveland Hill 268 Starpoint 261 Newfane 253 South Park 248 Cheektowaga 244 Maryvale 242 Top Defenses Points Allowed Southwestern 63 Maple Grove 63 South Park 69 Lackawanna 70 Grand Island 72 Cleveland Hill 75 West Seneca West 78 Franklinville/Ellicottville 79 Lancaster 85 Williamsville North 86

Back to Week 7

© 2017 WGRZ-TV