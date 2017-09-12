Dick Gallagher (Photo: WGRZ)

Top Games and Predictions- Week 3

Top Games:

Friday Sept 15:

Williamsville East @ Williamsville South

Note: This will be the first game on the renovated athletic complex

Orchard Park @ Lancaster- 7:30PM

Clarence @ Jamestown - 7:00PM

St. Joe's vs Aquinas at New Era Field - 7:00PM

Franklinville/Ellicottville @ Maple Grove- 7:00PM

Saturday Sept 16th:

Alden at Lackawanna - 2:00PM

Williamsville North @ Niagara Falls - 2:00PM

Predictions- Week 3:

Frontier

Grand Island

Lancaster

Jamestown

Williamsville South

Bennett

Starpoint

Sweet Home

Kenmore East

West Seneca West

McKinley

Hamburg

Burgard/MST

Cheektowaga

Maryvale

Dunkirk

Medina

Tonawanda

Depew

Albion

Wilson

Southwestern

Gowanda/Pine Valley

CSP

Salamanca

Maple Grove

Chautauqua Lake

Williamsville North

Cleveland Hill

South Park

JFK

Lackawanna

Canisius

Cardinal O'Hara

St. Joe's

Walsh Jesuit (Ohio)

St. Mary's

