Top Games and Predictions- Week 3
Top Games:
Friday Sept 15:
Williamsville East @ Williamsville South
Note: This will be the first game on the renovated athletic complex
Orchard Park @ Lancaster- 7:30PM
Clarence @ Jamestown - 7:00PM
St. Joe's vs Aquinas at New Era Field - 7:00PM
Franklinville/Ellicottville @ Maple Grove- 7:00PM
Saturday Sept 16th:
Alden at Lackawanna - 2:00PM
Williamsville North @ Niagara Falls - 2:00PM
Predictions- Week 3:
Frontier
Grand Island
Lancaster
Jamestown
Williamsville South
Bennett
Starpoint
Sweet Home
Kenmore East
West Seneca West
McKinley
Hamburg
Burgard/MST
Cheektowaga
Maryvale
Dunkirk
Medina
Tonawanda
Depew
Albion
Wilson
Southwestern
Gowanda/Pine Valley
CSP
Salamanca
Maple Grove
Chautauqua Lake
Williamsville North
Cleveland Hill
South Park
JFK
Lackawanna
Canisius
Cardinal O'Hara
St. Joe's
Walsh Jesuit (Ohio)
St. Mary's
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
