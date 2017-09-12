TOP OFFENSES THRU WEEK 2
Points for Games Average
Lancaster 93 2 46.5
Sweet Home 93 2 46.5
West Seneca West 89 2 44.5
Alden 87 2 43.5
CSP 86 2 43
Starpoint 84 2 42
Williamsville South 84 2 42
Franklinville/Ellicottville 83 2 41.5
St. Joe's 79 2 39.5
Grand Island 78 2 39
TOP DEFENSES THRU WEEK 2
Points against Games Average
Maple Grove 6 2 3
St. Mary's 6 2 3
South Park 7 2 3.5
Grand Island 7 2 3.5
Starpoint 14 2 7
Southwestern 14 2 7
Lancaster 16 2 8
Olean 19 2 9.5
West Seneca West 19 2 9.5
Lackawanna 20 2 10
MOST POINTS ALLOWED THRU WEEK 2:
Lockport- 96
Amherst- 96
North Tonawanda- 89
Niagara Wheatfield- 88
Kenmore East- 86
Portville- 85
Eden/North Collins- 80
Randolph/Frewsburg- 77
