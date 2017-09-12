WGRZ
Team Offense and Defense Thru Week 2

September 12, 2017

 

TOP OFFENSES THRU WEEK 2

                          

 

                                            Points for                     Games                  Average

 

Lancaster                                93                                 2                          46.5

Sweet Home                           93                                 2                          46.5

West Seneca West                 89                                 2                          44.5

Alden                                      87                                 2                          43.5

CSP                                        86                                 2                          43

Starpoint                                 84                                 2                          42

Williamsville South                 84                                 2                           42  

Franklinville/Ellicottville          83                                 2                           41.5

St. Joe's                                 79                                 2                           39.5

Grand Island                          78                                 2                           39

 

 

 

TOP DEFENSES THRU WEEK 2     

 

 

                                          Points against                   Games                  Average

Maple Grove                            6                                     2                             3

St. Mary's                                 6                                     2                             3

South Park                               7                                     2                             3.5

Grand Island                            7                                     2                             3.5

Starpoint                                  14                                   2                              7

Southwestern                          14                                   2                              7 

Lancaster                                16                                   2                              8

Olean                                      19                                   2                              9.5

West Seneca West                 19                                   2                              9.5

Lackawanna                            20                                  2                              10 

 

 

 

 

MOST POINTS ALLOWED THRU WEEK 2:

 

Lockport- 96

Amherst- 96

North Tonawanda- 89 

Niagara Wheatfield- 88

Kenmore East- 86 

Portville- 85

Eden/North Collins- 80

Randolph/Frewsburg- 77   

 

 

 

 

 

 

