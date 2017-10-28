Special Teams Players and Underclassmen of the Week: Week 8

Special Teams Players of the Week
Jacob Miller, St. Francis
Jayden Schultz, Jamestown
Devaun Farnham-Dejesus, Dunkirk
Jon Stevens, Clarence
Josh Clifton, West Seneca West
Tristan Vandenborg, Canisius
Tommy Zolnowski, Cheektowaga
Alex Card, Southwestern
Underclassmen of the Week
Jacob Peters, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Drew Westmoreland, Wilson
Steven Fredrichs, Wilson
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Rashad Law, Maryvale
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Ajay Chima, Williamsville East
Colson Skorka, Williamsville East
Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk
Tywon Wright, Dunkirk
Elijah Lewis, South Park
Jacob Orlando, Williamsville North
Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown
Joe Nusall, Williamsville North
Drew Boggs, Jamestown
Jon Stevens, Clarence
Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s
Derek Ecklund, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
