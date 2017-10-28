WGRZ
Special Teams Players and Underclassmen of the Week: Week 8

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 3:34 PM. EDT October 28, 2017

Special Teams Players of the Week

Jacob Miller, St. Francis

Jayden Schultz, Jamestown

Devaun Farnham-Dejesus, Dunkirk

Jon Stevens, Clarence

Josh Clifton, West Seneca West

Tristan Vandenborg, Canisius

Tommy Zolnowski, Cheektowaga

Alex Card, Southwestern

 

Underclassmen of the Week

Jacob Peters, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Drew Westmoreland, Wilson

Steven Fredrichs, Wilson

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale

Rashad Law, Maryvale

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Ajay Chima, Williamsville East

Colson Skorka, Williamsville East

Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk

Tywon Wright, Dunkirk

Elijah Lewis, South Park

Jacob Orlando, Williamsville North

Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North

Drew Boggs, Jamestown

Jon Stevens, Clarence

Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s

 

Derek Ecklund, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


