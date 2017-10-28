Sidelines - Week 8

high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Commentary by Dick Gallagher

One can only look at the city of Buffalo school district’s athletic department when determining that athletics is not a high priority for the district. For example, the city has an Athletic Director, Aubrey Lloydm and only one assistant for 69 schools and 34,000 students. In Williamsville, which has 7,000 students and 13 schools, each High School has a Manager of Athletics and the district employs an Athletic Director. Why can’t the district prioritize the need for additional employees in the athletic department and more Physical Education for the thousands of students?

Booster Club President of the Week: Tom Putney, Clarence

Academic Achievers of the Week:

Andrew Pumford, Jamestown (100 GPA)

Jason Robillard (98 GPA)

Melique Straker, St. Francis (3.7 GPA)

Joe Torrillo, Sweet Home (94 GPA)

RJ Brandon, Canisius (95 GPA)

Top Football Complex: Tonawanda

Referee of the Week: Matt Palma

Athletic Director of the Week: Richard Gray, Frontier

Top Band: Jamestown

Top Refreshment Stand: Tonawanda

Top Jayvee Program: Franklinville/Ellicottville

Tackling Machine: Joe Andreessen, Lancaster

Best Voice: Mike Lorenz, Williamsville South

Comedian of the Week: Nick DeLuca, Canisius

Best Dressed Jamestown Coach: Tom Langworthy

Cheerleaders of the Week: West Seneca West

Assistant Coaches of the Week: Maple Grove

Best Chain Crew: Jamestown

Best Uniform: Lackawanna

Class Act: Paul Woods, Canisius

Best Fans: Clarence

Best Dressed Coaches: Dunkirk

Best Game Program: Orchard Park

Most Loquacious: Al Fuller – Referee

Best Trainer: Nate Suchyna, St. Francis

Best Nickname: Cole “Golden Boy” Snyder, Southwestern

Journalist of the Week: Jim Melaro, Olean Times Herald

Best Restaurant: Glen Park

Best Team Nickname: Maryvale Flyers

Top Ambassador: Denny Lynch, WNY Football Alliance

Top Principal: Cesar Marchioli, Lancaster

Most Photogenic Player: Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois

Best Fan: Sean Bruso, Lancaster

Most Media Friendly Football Program: Cheektowaga

Alumnus of the Week: Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s

Question for the Week: Will St. Francis and Canisius play for the MMAA Championship?

Best Dancer: Dawson Tyger, St. Francis

Name for the Week: Easton Tanner, Maple Grove

Fastest Player of the Week: Rodney Barnes, Niagara Falls (4.3)

Strongest Player of the Week: Jake Meyer, North Tonawanda – Bench Press 320lbs

Tallest Player of the Week: Trevor Bleakney, North Tonawanda (6’4”)

Referee Nickname: Bryan “Hawkeye” O’Brien

Most Photogenic Coach: Dave Mansell, Lancaster

Superintended of the Week: Anthony Day, Sweet Home

Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Kim Wieczerynski, Eden

Top Quarterback: Noble Smith, Lancaster

Top Running Back: Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Top Wide Receiver: Joe Shifflet, Williamsville East

Top Offensive Lineman: Nick Becker, Randolph

Top Defensive Lineman: Manny Al-Hemyari, Cleveland Hill

Top Linebacker: Miles Haynes, McKinley

Top Defensive Back: Andrew Pumford, Jamestown

Top Kicker: Dustin McCaslin, Chautauqua Lake

When Dave Munella assistant football coach at Jamestown bowled his nickname was “The Gutter”

Football slogan “There is no limit to what can be accomplished when nobody cares who gets the credit”

