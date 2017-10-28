Sidelines - Week 8

Commentary by Dick Gallagher
One can only look at the city of Buffalo school district’s athletic department when determining that athletics is not a high priority for the district. For example, the city has an Athletic Director, Aubrey Lloydm and only one assistant for 69 schools and 34,000 students. In Williamsville, which has 7,000 students and 13 schools, each High School has a Manager of Athletics and the district employs an Athletic Director. Why can’t the district prioritize the need for additional employees in the athletic department and more Physical Education for the thousands of students?
Booster Club President of the Week: Tom Putney, Clarence
Academic Achievers of the Week:
Andrew Pumford, Jamestown (100 GPA)
Jason Robillard (98 GPA)
Melique Straker, St. Francis (3.7 GPA)
Joe Torrillo, Sweet Home (94 GPA)
RJ Brandon, Canisius (95 GPA)
Top Football Complex: Tonawanda
Referee of the Week: Matt Palma
Athletic Director of the Week: Richard Gray, Frontier
Top Band: Jamestown
Top Refreshment Stand: Tonawanda
Top Jayvee Program: Franklinville/Ellicottville
Tackling Machine: Joe Andreessen, Lancaster
Best Voice: Mike Lorenz, Williamsville South
Comedian of the Week: Nick DeLuca, Canisius
Best Dressed Jamestown Coach: Tom Langworthy
Cheerleaders of the Week: West Seneca West
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Maple Grove
Best Chain Crew: Jamestown
Best Uniform: Lackawanna
Class Act: Paul Woods, Canisius
Best Fans: Clarence
Best Dressed Coaches: Dunkirk
Best Game Program: Orchard Park
Most Loquacious: Al Fuller – Referee
Best Trainer: Nate Suchyna, St. Francis
Best Nickname: Cole “Golden Boy” Snyder, Southwestern
Journalist of the Week: Jim Melaro, Olean Times Herald
Best Restaurant: Glen Park
Best Team Nickname: Maryvale Flyers
Top Ambassador: Denny Lynch, WNY Football Alliance
Top Principal: Cesar Marchioli, Lancaster
Most Photogenic Player: Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois
Best Fan: Sean Bruso, Lancaster
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Cheektowaga
Alumnus of the Week: Chad Kelly, St. Joe’s
Question for the Week: Will St. Francis and Canisius play for the MMAA Championship?
Best Dancer: Dawson Tyger, St. Francis
Name for the Week: Easton Tanner, Maple Grove
Fastest Player of the Week: Rodney Barnes, Niagara Falls (4.3)
Strongest Player of the Week: Jake Meyer, North Tonawanda – Bench Press 320lbs
Tallest Player of the Week: Trevor Bleakney, North Tonawanda (6’4”)
Referee Nickname: Bryan “Hawkeye” O’Brien
Most Photogenic Coach: Dave Mansell, Lancaster
Superintended of the Week: Anthony Day, Sweet Home
Top Assistant to Athletic Director: Kim Wieczerynski, Eden
Top Quarterback: Noble Smith, Lancaster
Top Running Back: Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Top Wide Receiver: Joe Shifflet, Williamsville East
Top Offensive Lineman: Nick Becker, Randolph
Top Defensive Lineman: Manny Al-Hemyari, Cleveland Hill
Top Linebacker: Miles Haynes, McKinley
Top Defensive Back: Andrew Pumford, Jamestown
Top Kicker: Dustin McCaslin, Chautauqua Lake
When Dave Munella assistant football coach at Jamestown bowled his nickname was “The Gutter”
Football slogan “There is no limit to what can be accomplished when nobody cares who gets the credit”
