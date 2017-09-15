WGRZ
Sidelines- Week 3

WGRZ 1:10 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

Sidelines- Week 3 

 

 

 

 

Booster Club President of the Week:  Jack Chuddlhy- Eden/North Collins

 

Academic Achievers of the Week:  

Miles Haynes- McKinley (93 GPA)

Joe Andreessen- Lancaster (92 GPA)

Kevin Steele- Williamsville East (95.6 GPA)

Sam Erickson- Franklinville/Ellicottville (92 GPA)

 

Top Football Complex- Clarence

 

Referee of the Week:  Ken Harris

 

Athletic Director of the Week:  Brett Banker- Kenmore 

 

Top Band:   Iroquois

 

Top Refreshment Stand:  Williamsville North

 

Top JV Program:  Williamsville North

 

Tackling Machine:  Anthony Robinson- Starpoint

 

Best Voice:  Bryan Cybulski- Alden

 

Comedian of the Week:  Kenyatta Huston- Canisius

 

Best Dressed- Jamestown Coach: Mike Baker

 

Cheerleaders of the Week:   Orchard Park

 

Ewing, Nicole 9

Gordan, Sydney 8

Gorzynski, Meredith 12

Hallinan, Kati 10

Henderson, Maya 10

Kearns, Caitlin 11

Kennedy, Lexi 10

Lopez, Tori 9

Major, Emily 11

Marfoglia, Zoe 11

Nagle, Lily 12

Orlando, Madison 10

Tomkiewicz, Angie 12

 

Cheerleader of the Week:  Lily Nagle- Orchard Park

 

Assistant Coaches of the Week:  Cleveland Hill

 

Best Chain Crew- All-High (Buffalo Schools)

 

Best Uniform- Jamestown

 

Class Acts:  Matt Myers-West Seneca West, Kyle Noe-Williamsville South

 

Best Fans- St. Joe's 

 

Best Dressed Coaches:  Olean

 

Best Game Program:  Iroquois

 

Top Statistician:   Allen Ruller- Maple Grove

 

Best Announcer:  Jack Kreuzer- Cheektowaga

 

Most Loquacious:  Dave Munella- Jamestown  

 

Best Trainer:  Anita Schultz- JFK

 

Best Nickname:  Brad "Pancake Man" Currell- Canisius

 

Journalist of the Week:   Mark Jakoda- Springville

 

Best Restaurant:   DiPaolo's

 

Top Ambassador:  Al Fuller- Referee

 

Top Principal:   Stephen O'Brien- Dunkirk

 

Most Photogenic Players:   Jacob and Jared Maurino- West Seneca East 

 

Most Media Friendly Football Program:  Lancaster 

 

Alumnus of the Week:   Rob Gronkowski- Williamsville North 

 

Question of the Week:   What Kicker will earn All-WNY 1st team Honors?

 

Best Dancer:   Michael Gray III- Cheektowaga

 

Name of the Week:   Teague Houlighan- Orchard Park  

 

Fastest Player of the Week:  Jalin Cooper- Medina- 4.51- 40 yards 

 

Strongest Player of the Week:   Will McGennis- Canisius - 385 lbs- Bench

 

Photographer for the Week:   John Hickey- Buffalo News

 

Referee Nick name:   Mike "Showtime" Roberts

 

Most Photogenic Coach:   Brendan Barthel- Canisius

 

Superintendent of the Week:  Jon McSwan- Cleveland Hill

 

Best Team Nickname:  Chautauqua Lake Thunderbirds

 

Top Assistant to the Athletic Director: Peg Cook- Hamburg  

 

Top Quarterback- Ryan Mansell- Lancaster

 

Top Running Back- C.J. Perillo- Iroquois 

 

Top Wide Receiver- Nic Bruce- Orchard Park 

 

Top Offensive Lineman- Brad Currell- Canisius

 

Top Defensive Lineman- Syquan Ralands- Niagara Falls

 

Top Linebacker:   Ben Damiani- Lancaster 

 

Top Defensive Back- Melique Straker- St. Francis

 

Top Kicker:  Ed Bianco- Williamsville North

 

Most Versatile:  Nick Fabrizio- Maple Grove 

 

Grandmother of the Week:  Marilyn Cappelino (Jon Stevens- Clarence)

 

Football Slogan:  "Band of Brothers"

 

Nicknames:

Ben "Crunch Time" Damiani- Lancaster

Brad "Pancake Man" Currell- Canisius

Nick "Moose" Fabrizio- Maple Grove

Kenyatta "Rocket" Huston- Canisius

Kevin " Bell Ringer" Steele- Williamsville East 

Jalin "Monster" Cooper- Medina

Brian "The Toe" Strybel- Orchard Park  

 

 

Toughest Opponents- Week 3:

St. Joes vs Aquinas

Timon St. Jude at Canisius

Orchard Park at Lancaster

North Tonawanda vs Starpoint

Franklinville/Ellicottvile at Maple Grove 

 

Alumni Outstanding Performance:

Naaman Roosevelt- St Joe's 2005- The Marauder completed 114 of 234 passed for 2112 yards and 35 Touchdowns in leading his team to a Monsignor Martin Association Championship.  Roosevelt was First Team ALL-WNY, ALL-NYS, was recipient of the Connolly Cup and the Buffalo News Player of the Year.  He currently plays for Saskatchewan in the Canadian Football League.  

 

Best Names:

Ladarius Cooper- Cleveland Hill 

Chance Meeder- CSP

Kincaid Porter- Depew

Quantavis Kleckley- Dunkirk 

Fjiyah Mentley- Peters- Gowanda

 

 

Fact:  Over 300 WNY Alumni are playing Collegiate Football at all levels 

 

The Strongest:   Will McGennis- Canisius- Benched 385 lbs

 

Canisius and St. Francis have the most alumni playing collegiate Football 

 

The Fastest:  Kenyatta Huston- Canisius, Rodney Barnes- Niagara Falls- 4.3 Forty

 

Listen to Janet Snyder, Nicholas and Wease on Kiss 98.5 FM Every Friday at 7:00AM during the High School Season for a segment on WNY High School Football 

 

For Updates on the High School Football Season subscribe to Upstate Football Weekly for $25 for 13 issues during the season.   Contact Mark Adair Editor/Publisher Football Weekly.  86 Park Lane Circle  Lockport, NY 14094  Phone 716-438-7401

 

Medina JR RB- William Braswell accounted for over 50% of the JV Teams yardage and 75% of the scoring for the Mustangs in 2016

 

Brian Polian- former St. Francis Alumnus is Coach of Notre Dame's Special Teams this Season  

 

It was nice to see Maryvale honor Cory Schemm by retiring his jersey at a recent Flyers game.  The first time in Maryvale History that a player's jersey was retried.  Schemm was an outstanding athlete and in 1992 was ALL-WNY DB and recipient of the Connolly Cup.  The Flyers lost to Springville in the Sectional Championship Game.  For his career he rushed for 2628 yards and 31 TDs while passing for 1311 yards and 19 TDs.  Cory was always a class act and very humble.  He currently is a Commander in the Navy who works in the Pentagon and has an outstanding career in the Navy.   

 

Orchard Park chose not to play Freshman Football in 2016 & 2017.   This years Quakers JV team has 58 players including 29 Freshman.  In comparison Jamestown continues to play Freshman Football with a roster of 30 and Lancaster has a Freshman team this season also.   Can't Understand why administration are not having the Quakers continue a program which was budgeted for and a primary reason for their success for the past several years.  

 

WNY Football Families:  Beaver, Fluellen, Gronkowski, Janca, Kensy, Langworthy, Morrison, O'Hara, Secky, Sirianni, Stoldt

 

Fact the Yankees have won 2 World Series in the last 16 years (2009, 2000).   In the last 58 years they Yanks have won 8 World Series  

 

What counts is not that you are on the Preseason ALL- WNY Team but you are on the Buffalo News All-WNY Team at the end of the season  

 

Tim Wegrzyn long time statistician for St. Joe's is no longer with the Marauders.  Tim is missed as he was always one of the top statisticians in WNY.  

 

Mission Statement Jamestown Football- "It is the mission of the Red Raider Football Games with Highly Competitive Student Athletes who are tough, enthusiastic, and well disiplined"  

 

7 WNY Coaches won 200 games in their career led by Johnny Barnes-Canisius who had 287 Victories.  51 other coaches have reached the coveted 100 Win Mark.  

 

Message to the Players:

Respect the Game

Respect your Teammates

Respect your Coaches

Respect your Opponents

Respect your Parents

Respect yuor Teachers

 

At the end of a game, Ask yourself:  Did I make a Difference?  If not, Why?  

 

Fact:  Jamestown and Southwestern do not have Cheerleaders  

 

Fact:  724 WNY Players rushed for 1000 yards.  The most yardage gained in a season was 2536 by Chris Doubek-Randolph 2013

 

Ken Stoldt Chaiman of the Section VI Football Federation and his committee does a tremendous job for WNY High School Football 

 

What Section VI Team will win a State title in 2017?

 

Prediction- in 2018 Timon/St. Jude will play Williamsville South in Football 

 

Prediction- Kaiyer Fields- McKinley- SR RB- will lead WNY this season in Rushing  

 

Jamestown Football has 26 All State and 64 All WNY Players  

 

8 schools have dropped JV Football- Eden, lakeshore, Falconer, Cassadaga Valley, Maple Grove,  Frewsburg, Portville, and Chautauqua Lake.  Some of these schools now have 7th, 8th and 9th grades playing Modified  

 

The Hogs for the Jacks:  Jordan Holmes 6'5" 270, Steve Painter 6'4" 260, Trevor Bleakney 6'4" 275, Jake Meyer 6'3" 280.  

 

UNSUNG PLAYERS 2017:

Akron- Robbie Pequeen

Albion- Ben Restivo

Alden- Riley Pastuszynski

Alleghany-Limestone- Tom Moran

Amherst- Joe Byrne

Barker/Roy-Hart- Jacob Bruning

Bennett- Chris Pettiway

Burgard- Jeremiah Moss

Cassadaga Valley/Falconer- Connor Crabtree 

Cattaraugus Little Valley- Austin Baker

Chautauqua Lake- Alden Carson

Cheektowaga- John Sweat

Clarence- Jacob Reger

Clymer/Sherman/Panama- Jared Gleason

Depew- Zach Dwyer

Dunkirk- Isaiah Velez 

Eden/North Collins- Zachary DeCarolis

Ellicottville/Franklinville- Austin Grinois

Fredonia/Brocton/Westfield- Shawn Hurr

Fredonia- Chris Smith

Gowanda- Adam Sisti

Grand Island- Cam Slonko

Hamburg- Colby Taggart

Hutch-Tech- Vergie Morrison

Iroquois- Chris Perillo

Jamestown- Andrew Pumford

JFK- Jack Manzella

Kenmore East- JA' Michael Henderson

Kenmore West- Jacob Robb

Lackawanna- Robert Rice

Lancaster- Andrew Hersey

Lewiston-Porter- Joe Powers

Lockport- Jason Robillard

Maple Grove- Nash Nelson

Maryvale- Dylan Casey

McKinley- Kavon Rogers

Medina/Lyndonville- Mason Lewis

Newfane- Brandon Gross

Niagara Falls- Jordan MayDay

Niagara Wheatfield- Justin Stickney

North Tonawanda- Sean Ferry

Olean- Zach Parr

Orchard Park- Dylan Bieler

Pioneer- Derek Biscaro

Portville- D.J. Hlasnick

Randolph/Frewsburg- Nick Becker

Salamanca- Tyler Hedlund

Silver Creek/Forestville- Luke Szumigala

South Park- Dabeyon Humphrey

Southwestern- Faizon Munir

Springville- Josh Steff

Starpoint- Sam Mazzara

Sweet Home- Eric Johnson

Tonawanda- Chris Tartick

West Seneca East- Andrew Woltz

West Seneca West- Vinny Draper

Williamsville East- Jack Baumler

Williamsville North- Brett Isler

Williamsville South- Jemelle Jones

Wilson- Matt Daul

Cardinal O'Hara- Stephen Boyd

St. Francis- Dawson Tyger

St. Joseph- Jaden Lofton

Canisius- Ray Miranda

Timon/St. Jude- Connor Dean

St. Mary's- James Miller 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

