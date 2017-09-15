Dick Gallagher (Photo: WGRZ)

Sidelines- Week 3

Booster Club President of the Week: Jack Chuddlhy- Eden/North Collins

Academic Achievers of the Week:

Miles Haynes- McKinley (93 GPA)

Joe Andreessen- Lancaster (92 GPA)

Kevin Steele- Williamsville East (95.6 GPA)

Sam Erickson- Franklinville/Ellicottville (92 GPA)

Top Football Complex- Clarence

Referee of the Week: Ken Harris

Athletic Director of the Week: Brett Banker- Kenmore

Top Band: Iroquois

Top Refreshment Stand: Williamsville North

Top JV Program: Williamsville North

Tackling Machine: Anthony Robinson- Starpoint

Best Voice: Bryan Cybulski- Alden

Comedian of the Week: Kenyatta Huston- Canisius

Best Dressed- Jamestown Coach: Mike Baker

Cheerleaders of the Week: Orchard Park

Ewing, Nicole 9

Gordan, Sydney 8

Gorzynski, Meredith 12

Hallinan, Kati 10

Henderson, Maya 10

Kearns, Caitlin 11

Kennedy, Lexi 10

Lopez, Tori 9

Major, Emily 11

Marfoglia, Zoe 11

Nagle, Lily 12

Orlando, Madison 10

Tomkiewicz, Angie 12

Cheerleader of the Week: Lily Nagle- Orchard Park

Assistant Coaches of the Week: Cleveland Hill

Best Chain Crew- All-High (Buffalo Schools)

Best Uniform- Jamestown

Class Acts: Matt Myers-West Seneca West, Kyle Noe-Williamsville South

Best Fans- St. Joe's

Best Dressed Coaches: Olean

Best Game Program: Iroquois

Top Statistician: Allen Ruller- Maple Grove

Best Announcer: Jack Kreuzer- Cheektowaga

Most Loquacious: Dave Munella- Jamestown

Best Trainer: Anita Schultz- JFK

Best Nickname: Brad "Pancake Man" Currell- Canisius

Journalist of the Week: Mark Jakoda- Springville

Best Restaurant: DiPaolo's

Top Ambassador: Al Fuller- Referee

Top Principal: Stephen O'Brien- Dunkirk

Most Photogenic Players: Jacob and Jared Maurino- West Seneca East

Most Media Friendly Football Program: Lancaster

Alumnus of the Week: Rob Gronkowski- Williamsville North

Question of the Week: What Kicker will earn All-WNY 1st team Honors?

Best Dancer: Michael Gray III- Cheektowaga

Name of the Week: Teague Houlighan- Orchard Park

Fastest Player of the Week: Jalin Cooper- Medina- 4.51- 40 yards

Strongest Player of the Week: Will McGennis- Canisius - 385 lbs- Bench

Photographer for the Week: John Hickey- Buffalo News

Referee Nick name: Mike "Showtime" Roberts

Most Photogenic Coach: Brendan Barthel- Canisius

Superintendent of the Week: Jon McSwan- Cleveland Hill

Best Team Nickname: Chautauqua Lake Thunderbirds

Top Assistant to the Athletic Director: Peg Cook- Hamburg

Top Quarterback- Ryan Mansell- Lancaster

Top Running Back- C.J. Perillo- Iroquois

Top Wide Receiver- Nic Bruce- Orchard Park

Top Offensive Lineman- Brad Currell- Canisius

Top Defensive Lineman- Syquan Ralands- Niagara Falls

Top Linebacker: Ben Damiani- Lancaster

Top Defensive Back- Melique Straker- St. Francis

Top Kicker: Ed Bianco- Williamsville North

Most Versatile: Nick Fabrizio- Maple Grove

Grandmother of the Week: Marilyn Cappelino (Jon Stevens- Clarence)

Football Slogan: "Band of Brothers"

Nicknames:

Ben "Crunch Time" Damiani- Lancaster

Brad "Pancake Man" Currell- Canisius

Nick "Moose" Fabrizio- Maple Grove

Kenyatta "Rocket" Huston- Canisius

Kevin " Bell Ringer" Steele- Williamsville East

Jalin "Monster" Cooper- Medina

Brian "The Toe" Strybel- Orchard Park

Toughest Opponents- Week 3:

St. Joes vs Aquinas

Timon St. Jude at Canisius

Orchard Park at Lancaster

North Tonawanda vs Starpoint

Franklinville/Ellicottvile at Maple Grove

Alumni Outstanding Performance:

Naaman Roosevelt- St Joe's 2005- The Marauder completed 114 of 234 passed for 2112 yards and 35 Touchdowns in leading his team to a Monsignor Martin Association Championship. Roosevelt was First Team ALL-WNY, ALL-NYS, was recipient of the Connolly Cup and the Buffalo News Player of the Year. He currently plays for Saskatchewan in the Canadian Football League.

Best Names:

Ladarius Cooper- Cleveland Hill

Chance Meeder- CSP

Kincaid Porter- Depew

Quantavis Kleckley- Dunkirk

Fjiyah Mentley- Peters- Gowanda

Fact: Over 300 WNY Alumni are playing Collegiate Football at all levels

The Strongest: Will McGennis- Canisius- Benched 385 lbs

Canisius and St. Francis have the most alumni playing collegiate Football

The Fastest: Kenyatta Huston- Canisius, Rodney Barnes- Niagara Falls- 4.3 Forty

Listen to Janet Snyder, Nicholas and Wease on Kiss 98.5 FM Every Friday at 7:00AM during the High School Season for a segment on WNY High School Football

For Updates on the High School Football Season subscribe to Upstate Football Weekly for $25 for 13 issues during the season. Contact Mark Adair Editor/Publisher Football Weekly. 86 Park Lane Circle Lockport, NY 14094 Phone 716-438-7401

Medina JR RB- William Braswell accounted for over 50% of the JV Teams yardage and 75% of the scoring for the Mustangs in 2016

Brian Polian- former St. Francis Alumnus is Coach of Notre Dame's Special Teams this Season

It was nice to see Maryvale honor Cory Schemm by retiring his jersey at a recent Flyers game. The first time in Maryvale History that a player's jersey was retried. Schemm was an outstanding athlete and in 1992 was ALL-WNY DB and recipient of the Connolly Cup. The Flyers lost to Springville in the Sectional Championship Game. For his career he rushed for 2628 yards and 31 TDs while passing for 1311 yards and 19 TDs. Cory was always a class act and very humble. He currently is a Commander in the Navy who works in the Pentagon and has an outstanding career in the Navy.

Orchard Park chose not to play Freshman Football in 2016 & 2017. This years Quakers JV team has 58 players including 29 Freshman. In comparison Jamestown continues to play Freshman Football with a roster of 30 and Lancaster has a Freshman team this season also. Can't Understand why administration are not having the Quakers continue a program which was budgeted for and a primary reason for their success for the past several years.

WNY Football Families: Beaver, Fluellen, Gronkowski, Janca, Kensy, Langworthy, Morrison, O'Hara, Secky, Sirianni, Stoldt

Fact the Yankees have won 2 World Series in the last 16 years (2009, 2000). In the last 58 years they Yanks have won 8 World Series

What counts is not that you are on the Preseason ALL- WNY Team but you are on the Buffalo News All-WNY Team at the end of the season

Tim Wegrzyn long time statistician for St. Joe's is no longer with the Marauders. Tim is missed as he was always one of the top statisticians in WNY.

Mission Statement Jamestown Football- "It is the mission of the Red Raider Football Games with Highly Competitive Student Athletes who are tough, enthusiastic, and well disiplined"

7 WNY Coaches won 200 games in their career led by Johnny Barnes-Canisius who had 287 Victories. 51 other coaches have reached the coveted 100 Win Mark.

Message to the Players:

Respect the Game

Respect your Teammates

Respect your Coaches

Respect your Opponents

Respect your Parents

Respect yuor Teachers

At the end of a game, Ask yourself: Did I make a Difference? If not, Why?

Fact: Jamestown and Southwestern do not have Cheerleaders

Fact: 724 WNY Players rushed for 1000 yards. The most yardage gained in a season was 2536 by Chris Doubek-Randolph 2013

Ken Stoldt Chaiman of the Section VI Football Federation and his committee does a tremendous job for WNY High School Football

What Section VI Team will win a State title in 2017?

Prediction- in 2018 Timon/St. Jude will play Williamsville South in Football

Prediction- Kaiyer Fields- McKinley- SR RB- will lead WNY this season in Rushing

Jamestown Football has 26 All State and 64 All WNY Players

8 schools have dropped JV Football- Eden, lakeshore, Falconer, Cassadaga Valley, Maple Grove, Frewsburg, Portville, and Chautauqua Lake. Some of these schools now have 7th, 8th and 9th grades playing Modified

The Hogs for the Jacks: Jordan Holmes 6'5" 270, Steve Painter 6'4" 260, Trevor Bleakney 6'4" 275, Jake Meyer 6'3" 280.

UNSUNG PLAYERS 2017:

Akron- Robbie Pequeen

Albion- Ben Restivo

Alden- Riley Pastuszynski

Alleghany-Limestone- Tom Moran

Amherst- Joe Byrne

Barker/Roy-Hart- Jacob Bruning

Bennett- Chris Pettiway

Burgard- Jeremiah Moss

Cassadaga Valley/Falconer- Connor Crabtree

Cattaraugus Little Valley- Austin Baker

Chautauqua Lake- Alden Carson

Cheektowaga- John Sweat

Clarence- Jacob Reger

Clymer/Sherman/Panama- Jared Gleason

Depew- Zach Dwyer

Dunkirk- Isaiah Velez

Eden/North Collins- Zachary DeCarolis

Ellicottville/Franklinville- Austin Grinois

Fredonia/Brocton/Westfield- Shawn Hurr

Fredonia- Chris Smith

Gowanda- Adam Sisti

Grand Island- Cam Slonko

Hamburg- Colby Taggart

Hutch-Tech- Vergie Morrison

Iroquois- Chris Perillo

Jamestown- Andrew Pumford

JFK- Jack Manzella

Kenmore East- JA' Michael Henderson

Kenmore West- Jacob Robb

Lackawanna- Robert Rice

Lancaster- Andrew Hersey

Lewiston-Porter- Joe Powers

Lockport- Jason Robillard

Maple Grove- Nash Nelson

Maryvale- Dylan Casey

McKinley- Kavon Rogers

Medina/Lyndonville- Mason Lewis

Newfane- Brandon Gross

Niagara Falls- Jordan MayDay

Niagara Wheatfield- Justin Stickney

North Tonawanda- Sean Ferry

Olean- Zach Parr

Orchard Park- Dylan Bieler

Pioneer- Derek Biscaro

Portville- D.J. Hlasnick

Randolph/Frewsburg- Nick Becker

Salamanca- Tyler Hedlund

Silver Creek/Forestville- Luke Szumigala

South Park- Dabeyon Humphrey

Southwestern- Faizon Munir

Springville- Josh Steff

Starpoint- Sam Mazzara

Sweet Home- Eric Johnson

Tonawanda- Chris Tartick

West Seneca East- Andrew Woltz

West Seneca West- Vinny Draper

Williamsville East- Jack Baumler

Williamsville North- Brett Isler

Williamsville South- Jemelle Jones

Wilson- Matt Daul

Cardinal O'Hara- Stephen Boyd

St. Francis- Dawson Tyger

St. Joseph- Jaden Lofton

Canisius- Ray Miranda

Timon/St. Jude- Connor Dean

St. Mary's- James Miller

© 2017 WGRZ-TV