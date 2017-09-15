Sidelines- Week 3
Booster Club President of the Week: Jack Chuddlhy- Eden/North Collins
Academic Achievers of the Week:
Miles Haynes- McKinley (93 GPA)
Joe Andreessen- Lancaster (92 GPA)
Kevin Steele- Williamsville East (95.6 GPA)
Sam Erickson- Franklinville/Ellicottville (92 GPA)
Top Football Complex- Clarence
Referee of the Week: Ken Harris
Athletic Director of the Week: Brett Banker- Kenmore
Top Band: Iroquois
Top Refreshment Stand: Williamsville North
Top JV Program: Williamsville North
Tackling Machine: Anthony Robinson- Starpoint
Best Voice: Bryan Cybulski- Alden
Comedian of the Week: Kenyatta Huston- Canisius
Best Dressed- Jamestown Coach: Mike Baker
Cheerleaders of the Week: Orchard Park
Ewing, Nicole 9
Gordan, Sydney 8
Gorzynski, Meredith 12
Hallinan, Kati 10
Henderson, Maya 10
Kearns, Caitlin 11
Kennedy, Lexi 10
Lopez, Tori 9
Major, Emily 11
Marfoglia, Zoe 11
Nagle, Lily 12
Orlando, Madison 10
Tomkiewicz, Angie 12
Cheerleader of the Week: Lily Nagle- Orchard Park
Assistant Coaches of the Week: Cleveland Hill
Best Chain Crew- All-High (Buffalo Schools)
Best Uniform- Jamestown
Class Acts: Matt Myers-West Seneca West, Kyle Noe-Williamsville South
Best Fans- St. Joe's
Best Dressed Coaches: Olean
Best Game Program: Iroquois
Top Statistician: Allen Ruller- Maple Grove
Best Announcer: Jack Kreuzer- Cheektowaga
Most Loquacious: Dave Munella- Jamestown
Best Trainer: Anita Schultz- JFK
Best Nickname: Brad "Pancake Man" Currell- Canisius
Journalist of the Week: Mark Jakoda- Springville
Best Restaurant: DiPaolo's
Top Ambassador: Al Fuller- Referee
Top Principal: Stephen O'Brien- Dunkirk
Most Photogenic Players: Jacob and Jared Maurino- West Seneca East
Most Media Friendly Football Program: Lancaster
Alumnus of the Week: Rob Gronkowski- Williamsville North
Question of the Week: What Kicker will earn All-WNY 1st team Honors?
Best Dancer: Michael Gray III- Cheektowaga
Name of the Week: Teague Houlighan- Orchard Park
Fastest Player of the Week: Jalin Cooper- Medina- 4.51- 40 yards
Strongest Player of the Week: Will McGennis- Canisius - 385 lbs- Bench
Photographer for the Week: John Hickey- Buffalo News
Referee Nick name: Mike "Showtime" Roberts
Most Photogenic Coach: Brendan Barthel- Canisius
Superintendent of the Week: Jon McSwan- Cleveland Hill
Best Team Nickname: Chautauqua Lake Thunderbirds
Top Assistant to the Athletic Director: Peg Cook- Hamburg
Top Quarterback- Ryan Mansell- Lancaster
Top Running Back- C.J. Perillo- Iroquois
Top Wide Receiver- Nic Bruce- Orchard Park
Top Offensive Lineman- Brad Currell- Canisius
Top Defensive Lineman- Syquan Ralands- Niagara Falls
Top Linebacker: Ben Damiani- Lancaster
Top Defensive Back- Melique Straker- St. Francis
Top Kicker: Ed Bianco- Williamsville North
Most Versatile: Nick Fabrizio- Maple Grove
Grandmother of the Week: Marilyn Cappelino (Jon Stevens- Clarence)
Football Slogan: "Band of Brothers"
Nicknames:
Ben "Crunch Time" Damiani- Lancaster
Brad "Pancake Man" Currell- Canisius
Nick "Moose" Fabrizio- Maple Grove
Kenyatta "Rocket" Huston- Canisius
Kevin " Bell Ringer" Steele- Williamsville East
Jalin "Monster" Cooper- Medina
Brian "The Toe" Strybel- Orchard Park
Toughest Opponents- Week 3:
St. Joes vs Aquinas
Timon St. Jude at Canisius
Orchard Park at Lancaster
North Tonawanda vs Starpoint
Franklinville/Ellicottvile at Maple Grove
Alumni Outstanding Performance:
Naaman Roosevelt- St Joe's 2005- The Marauder completed 114 of 234 passed for 2112 yards and 35 Touchdowns in leading his team to a Monsignor Martin Association Championship. Roosevelt was First Team ALL-WNY, ALL-NYS, was recipient of the Connolly Cup and the Buffalo News Player of the Year. He currently plays for Saskatchewan in the Canadian Football League.
Best Names:
Ladarius Cooper- Cleveland Hill
Chance Meeder- CSP
Kincaid Porter- Depew
Quantavis Kleckley- Dunkirk
Fjiyah Mentley- Peters- Gowanda
Fact: Over 300 WNY Alumni are playing Collegiate Football at all levels
The Strongest: Will McGennis- Canisius- Benched 385 lbs
Canisius and St. Francis have the most alumni playing collegiate Football
The Fastest: Kenyatta Huston- Canisius, Rodney Barnes- Niagara Falls- 4.3 Forty
Medina JR RB- William Braswell accounted for over 50% of the JV Teams yardage and 75% of the scoring for the Mustangs in 2016
Brian Polian- former St. Francis Alumnus is Coach of Notre Dame's Special Teams this Season
It was nice to see Maryvale honor Cory Schemm by retiring his jersey at a recent Flyers game. The first time in Maryvale History that a player's jersey was retried. Schemm was an outstanding athlete and in 1992 was ALL-WNY DB and recipient of the Connolly Cup. The Flyers lost to Springville in the Sectional Championship Game. For his career he rushed for 2628 yards and 31 TDs while passing for 1311 yards and 19 TDs. Cory was always a class act and very humble. He currently is a Commander in the Navy who works in the Pentagon and has an outstanding career in the Navy.
Orchard Park chose not to play Freshman Football in 2016 & 2017. This years Quakers JV team has 58 players including 29 Freshman. In comparison Jamestown continues to play Freshman Football with a roster of 30 and Lancaster has a Freshman team this season also. Can't Understand why administration are not having the Quakers continue a program which was budgeted for and a primary reason for their success for the past several years.
WNY Football Families: Beaver, Fluellen, Gronkowski, Janca, Kensy, Langworthy, Morrison, O'Hara, Secky, Sirianni, Stoldt
Fact the Yankees have won 2 World Series in the last 16 years (2009, 2000). In the last 58 years they Yanks have won 8 World Series
What counts is not that you are on the Preseason ALL- WNY Team but you are on the Buffalo News All-WNY Team at the end of the season
Tim Wegrzyn long time statistician for St. Joe's is no longer with the Marauders. Tim is missed as he was always one of the top statisticians in WNY.
Mission Statement Jamestown Football- "It is the mission of the Red Raider Football Games with Highly Competitive Student Athletes who are tough, enthusiastic, and well disiplined"
7 WNY Coaches won 200 games in their career led by Johnny Barnes-Canisius who had 287 Victories. 51 other coaches have reached the coveted 100 Win Mark.
Message to the Players:
Respect the Game
Respect your Teammates
Respect your Coaches
Respect your Opponents
Respect your Parents
Respect yuor Teachers
At the end of a game, Ask yourself: Did I make a Difference? If not, Why?
Fact: Jamestown and Southwestern do not have Cheerleaders
Fact: 724 WNY Players rushed for 1000 yards. The most yardage gained in a season was 2536 by Chris Doubek-Randolph 2013
Ken Stoldt Chaiman of the Section VI Football Federation and his committee does a tremendous job for WNY High School Football
What Section VI Team will win a State title in 2017?
Prediction- in 2018 Timon/St. Jude will play Williamsville South in Football
Prediction- Kaiyer Fields- McKinley- SR RB- will lead WNY this season in Rushing
Jamestown Football has 26 All State and 64 All WNY Players
8 schools have dropped JV Football- Eden, lakeshore, Falconer, Cassadaga Valley, Maple Grove, Frewsburg, Portville, and Chautauqua Lake. Some of these schools now have 7th, 8th and 9th grades playing Modified
The Hogs for the Jacks: Jordan Holmes 6'5" 270, Steve Painter 6'4" 260, Trevor Bleakney 6'4" 275, Jake Meyer 6'3" 280.
UNSUNG PLAYERS 2017:
Akron- Robbie Pequeen
Albion- Ben Restivo
Alden- Riley Pastuszynski
Alleghany-Limestone- Tom Moran
Amherst- Joe Byrne
Barker/Roy-Hart- Jacob Bruning
Bennett- Chris Pettiway
Burgard- Jeremiah Moss
Cassadaga Valley/Falconer- Connor Crabtree
Cattaraugus Little Valley- Austin Baker
Chautauqua Lake- Alden Carson
Cheektowaga- John Sweat
Clarence- Jacob Reger
Clymer/Sherman/Panama- Jared Gleason
Depew- Zach Dwyer
Dunkirk- Isaiah Velez
Eden/North Collins- Zachary DeCarolis
Ellicottville/Franklinville- Austin Grinois
Fredonia/Brocton/Westfield- Shawn Hurr
Fredonia- Chris Smith
Gowanda- Adam Sisti
Grand Island- Cam Slonko
Hamburg- Colby Taggart
Hutch-Tech- Vergie Morrison
Iroquois- Chris Perillo
Jamestown- Andrew Pumford
JFK- Jack Manzella
Kenmore East- JA' Michael Henderson
Kenmore West- Jacob Robb
Lackawanna- Robert Rice
Lancaster- Andrew Hersey
Lewiston-Porter- Joe Powers
Lockport- Jason Robillard
Maple Grove- Nash Nelson
Maryvale- Dylan Casey
McKinley- Kavon Rogers
Medina/Lyndonville- Mason Lewis
Newfane- Brandon Gross
Niagara Falls- Jordan MayDay
Niagara Wheatfield- Justin Stickney
North Tonawanda- Sean Ferry
Olean- Zach Parr
Orchard Park- Dylan Bieler
Pioneer- Derek Biscaro
Portville- D.J. Hlasnick
Randolph/Frewsburg- Nick Becker
Salamanca- Tyler Hedlund
Silver Creek/Forestville- Luke Szumigala
South Park- Dabeyon Humphrey
Southwestern- Faizon Munir
Springville- Josh Steff
Starpoint- Sam Mazzara
Sweet Home- Eric Johnson
Tonawanda- Chris Tartick
West Seneca East- Andrew Woltz
West Seneca West- Vinny Draper
Williamsville East- Jack Baumler
Williamsville North- Brett Isler
Williamsville South- Jemelle Jones
Wilson- Matt Daul
Cardinal O'Hara- Stephen Boyd
St. Francis- Dawson Tyger
St. Joseph- Jaden Lofton
Canisius- Ray Miranda
Timon/St. Jude- Connor Dean
St. Mary's- James Miller
