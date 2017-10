HSS_2015_1 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

The following is the high school football Section VI playoff matchups for week 8:

Friday, October 20th and Saturday, October 21st

Class AA

Hutch Tech at Lancaster – Friday at 7:30pm

Bennett at Williamsville North – Friday at 7pm

Niagara Falls at Orchard Park – Friday at 7pm

Jamestown at Clarence – Friday at 7pm

Class A

West Seneca East at Grand Island, Friday at 7pm

Sweet Home at West Seneca West – Friday at 7pm

Iroquois at Starpoint – Friday at 7pm

Williamsville East at South Park - Friday at 7pm

Class B

Pioneer at Lackawanna – TBD

Depew at Cheektowaga – Friday at 7pm

Albion at Dunkirk – Friday at 7pm

Newfane at Maryvale – Friday at 7pm

Class C

Allegany Limestone at Cleveland Hill – Saturday at 2pm

Akron at Southwestern – Friday at 7pm

Falconer/CV at Wilson – Friday at 7pm

JFK at Silver Creek/Forestville – Friday at 7pm

Class D

Portville at Franklinville/Ellicottville – Friday at 7pm

Randolph/Frewsburg at Maple Grove – Friday at 7pm

Cattaraugus/LV at Clymer/Sherman/Panama – TBD

Salamanca at Chautauqua Lake – Friday at 7pm

Back to Football Schedules

© 2017 WGRZ-TV