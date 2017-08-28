Referee Profile: George Santaro

Dick Gallagher presents a high school football referee profile on George Santaro:

Name: George Santaro

Family: Janet (wife) Michelle and Mike

High School: Frontier

Occupation: Retired Teacher/ Administrator

Years Refereeing: 40

Favorite NFL Teams: Bills, Steelers

Favorite NFL Coach: Marv Levy

Favorite Meal: Pizza

Pet Peeves: Bad Drivers

Hobby: Officiating

Favorite Movie: Blazing Saddles/ Animal House

Favorite TV Show: Big Bang Theory

Why did you choose to be a referee?

I felt it was a calling. As soon as I started I knew it would be a lifelong passion.

Who is your mentor?

Many; Dan Burris, Matt Szydlonski, Joel Java and Bill Wilson.

What was the best game you refereed?

I have many; The Emerald Bowl in San Fran was my first Bowl Game. The UB MAC Championship in Detroit. Any Lancaster/ Depew game.

What was your most memorable moment as a referee?

Working at places like North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Rutgers etc. Getting to Ref my favorite college team, the Oregon Ducks. All the friends I have through officiating. Currently I am a clock operator for the Big 10 Conference and a scout for the NFL looking for young officials with talent.

