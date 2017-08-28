Referee Profile: George Santaro

Dick Gallagher presents a high school football referee profile on George Santaro:
Name: George Santaro
Family: Janet (wife) Michelle and Mike
High School: Frontier
Occupation: Retired Teacher/ Administrator
Years Refereeing: 40
Favorite NFL Teams: Bills, Steelers
Favorite NFL Coach: Marv Levy
Favorite Meal: Pizza
Pet Peeves: Bad Drivers
Hobby: Officiating
Favorite Movie: Blazing Saddles/ Animal House
Favorite TV Show: Big Bang Theory
Why did you choose to be a referee?
I felt it was a calling. As soon as I started I knew it would be a lifelong passion.
Who is your mentor?
Many; Dan Burris, Matt Szydlonski, Joel Java and Bill Wilson.
What was the best game you refereed?
I have many; The Emerald Bowl in San Fran was my first Bowl Game. The UB MAC Championship in Detroit. Any Lancaster/ Depew game.
What was your most memorable moment as a referee?
Working at places like North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Rutgers etc. Getting to Ref my favorite college team, the Oregon Ducks. All the friends I have through officiating. Currently I am a clock operator for the Big 10 Conference and a scout for the NFL looking for young officials with talent.
