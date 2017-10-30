Player Profile: Nic Bruce, Orchard Park

Dick Gallagher presents a high school football player profile on Nic Bruce, who plays multiple positions for Orchard Park High School:
Birth date: September 7th, 2000
Class: 2018
Football Background: Little Loop, Freshman football, JV football
Positions: Wideout and Safety
Nickname: “Nicster”
Favorite NFL Player: Le’Veon Bell
Likes: my dog, shoes, and jerseys
Dislikes: Ketchup, Ohio State and Kevin Durant
Favorite Movie: How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Favorite TV Show: Friday Night Lights
Favorite Entertainer: Emma Watson
Favorite Song: Dead or Alive by Bon Jovi
Best Friend: Liam McGowan
Favorite Subject: English
Goal in Life: to be successful
Awards/Honors: All-WNY Third Team
Best Attribute: Leadership
How many years have you played football?
I have been playing football for 10 years.
What will be your workout and conditioning program during the off season?
I’ll try to get my chest and arms as big as possible and then use lacrosse to build up my endurance.
What are your goals for this season?
65 catches, 750 yards and 10 touchdowns. Also Section VI Champs, State Champs and All-WNY first team.
Which teammate has the best voice?
Noah Bieler has the best voice.
Which teammate is the funniest?
Zach bucher is the funniest.
What has been your best moment playing sports?
The best moments in my career came from playing in little loop championships.
What is your favorite food?
Pop Tarts.
What are your expectations this season?
I expect my team to compete ever game and have a shot at the state title.
What drives you?
My parents, sister, friends, and town.
What is the strangest/funniest moment you witnessed playing football?
On my old little loop travel team that went to Tennessee, a kid on the other team reversed field on a kickoff and three of my teammates got absolutely clocked. He scored.
