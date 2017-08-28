Player Profile: Miles Haynes, McKinley

Dick Gallagher presents a player profile on Miles Haynes who plays football for McKinley High School.
Birth Date: 2/18/2000
Class: 2018
Family: Dad, Stepmom, Mom, 3 brothers, 1 sister
Football Background: Little league and McKinley JV and Varsity
Positions: RB & LB
Nickname: Milly Rock
Favorite NFL Player: Michael Vick
Likes: Being active, school
Dislikes: Being bored.
Favorite Movie: Don’t be a menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Favorite TV Show: Power & Martin
Favorite Entertainer: G Herbo
Favorite Song: Don’t Forget – G Herbo
Best Friend: Taelon Hollamon/Devin Rand
Favorite Subject: History
Goal in Life: Be successful
Career Highlights: 95 tackles last season.
Awards/Honors: DPOY – Class A South
Best Attribute: My determination
How many years have you played football?
12 years.
What will be your work out and conditioning program during the off season?
Strength training 5 times a week.
What are your goals for this season?
Be the best player/teammate I can be.
Which teammate has the best voice?
Me.
Which teammate is the funniest?
Me.
What has been your best moment playing sports?
Beating Sweet Home on JV as a freshman.
Who is your favorite professional football player?
Michael Vick
What is your favorite food?
General Tso’s chicken.
What are your expectations this season?
Win the state championship!
What is your nickname?
Milly Rock.
What drives you?
Desire to win!
What are the strangest/funniest moments you witnessed playing football?
Seeing my friends that never played football try and play.
