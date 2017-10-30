Player Profile: Jayce Johnson, Canisius

Dick Gallagher presents a high school football player profile on Jayce Johnson who plays quarterback at Canisius High School:
Birth date: 8/28/2000
Class: 2018
Football Background: Since I was 5
Positions: QB
Nickname: J10
Favorite NFL Player: Cam Newton
Likes: Spending time with friends and family
Dislikes: Negativity
Favorite Movie: Kill Bill Vol. 2
Favorite TV Show: Last Man on Earth
Favorite Entertainer: Brad Pitt
Favorite Song: Sacrifices by Big Sean and Migos
Best Friend: Juston Johnson
Favorite Subject: Math
Goal in Life: Be able to provide for my family
Awards/Honors: 2nd Team All MMA, CHS Offensive Back of the Year
How many years have you played football?
11 years.
What are your goals for this season?
MMA Title, State championship, be a great leader
Which teammate has the best voice?
Paul Woods
Which teammate is the funniest?
Kenyatta Huston
What has been your best moment playing sports?
Winning the state title
What is your favorite food?
Shrimp Alfredo
What are your expectations this season?
To compete like “Crusaders” every week.
What drives you?
Being the guy my teammates and coaches can count on
What is the strangest/funniest moment you witnessed playing football?
Last year in our game against Alden, one of our players, who was not playing, got ejected from the game. They had the wrong number.
