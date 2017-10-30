Player Profile: Jayce Johnson, Canisius

HSS_2015_equip2 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher presents a high school football player profile on Jayce Johnson who plays quarterback at Canisius High School:

Birth date: 8/28/2000

Class: 2018

Football Background: Since I was 5

Positions: QB

Nickname: J10

Favorite NFL Player: Cam Newton

Likes: Spending time with friends and family

Dislikes: Negativity

Favorite Movie: Kill Bill Vol. 2

Favorite TV Show: Last Man on Earth

Favorite Entertainer: Brad Pitt

Favorite Song: Sacrifices by Big Sean and Migos

Best Friend: Juston Johnson

Favorite Subject: Math

Goal in Life: Be able to provide for my family

Awards/Honors: 2nd Team All MMA, CHS Offensive Back of the Year

How many years have you played football?

11 years.

What are your goals for this season?

MMA Title, State championship, be a great leader

Which teammate has the best voice?

Paul Woods

Which teammate is the funniest?

Kenyatta Huston

What has been your best moment playing sports?

Winning the state title

What is your favorite food?

Shrimp Alfredo

What are your expectations this season?

To compete like “Crusaders” every week.

What drives you?

Being the guy my teammates and coaches can count on

What is the strangest/funniest moment you witnessed playing football?

Last year in our game against Alden, one of our players, who was not playing, got ejected from the game. They had the wrong number.

