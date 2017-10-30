Player Profile: Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South

high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher presents a high school football player profile on Dan Thomeer, who plays multiple positions for Williamsville South High School:

Birth date: 7/12/2000

Class: 2018

Football Background: Two years modified, 1 year J.V, two years Varsity

Positions: DE, OT

Nickname: Big Toe

Favorite NFL Player: James Harrison

Likes: Football, working out, baseball

Favorite Movie: The Longest Yard

Favorite TV Show: Psych

Favorite Entertainer: King Los

Favorite Song: No Love – Mark Battles

Best Friend: Alex Dane

Favorite Subject: Engineering

Goal in Life: Be the best at whatever I do.

Awards/Honors: Mike Kelly Award

How many years have you played football?

5 Years

What are your goals for this season?

Win a Trench Trophy

Which teammate has the best voice

Mike Lorenz

Which teammate is the funniest?

Jamel Jones

What has been your best moment playing sports?

Getting called up to varsity my sophomore year.

What is your favorite food?

Chicken Alfredo

What are your expectations this season?

To get another winning season

What drives you?

My desire to always improve

What is the strangest/funniest moment you witnessed playing football?



Travis Porterfield calling Chris Nelson’s touchdown vs. East on a videogame the night before.

