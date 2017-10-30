Player Profile: Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South

Dick Gallagher presents a high school football player profile on Dan Thomeer, who plays multiple positions for Williamsville South High School:
Birth date: 7/12/2000
Class: 2018
Football Background: Two years modified, 1 year J.V, two years Varsity
Positions: DE, OT
Nickname: Big Toe
Favorite NFL Player: James Harrison
Likes: Football, working out, baseball
Favorite Movie: The Longest Yard
Favorite TV Show: Psych
Favorite Entertainer: King Los
Favorite Song: No Love – Mark Battles
Best Friend: Alex Dane
Favorite Subject: Engineering
Goal in Life: Be the best at whatever I do.
Awards/Honors: Mike Kelly Award
How many years have you played football?
5 Years
What are your goals for this season?
Win a Trench Trophy
Which teammate has the best voice
Mike Lorenz
Which teammate is the funniest?
Jamel Jones
What has been your best moment playing sports?
Getting called up to varsity my sophomore year.
What is your favorite food?
Chicken Alfredo
What are your expectations this season?
To get another winning season
What drives you?
My desire to always improve
What is the strangest/funniest moment you witnessed playing football?
Travis Porterfield calling Chris Nelson’s touchdown vs. East on a videogame the night before.
