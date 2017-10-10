Player Profile: Christian Snell, Alden

HSS_2015_equip (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Dick Gallagher presents a high school football player profile on Christian Snell who plays multiple positions for Alden High School:

Player Profile: Christian Snell

Birth date: 12/25/1999

Class: 2019

Football Background: Played since 8 years old

Positions: Slot, RB, DB/Safety

Nickname: Bo

Favorite NFL Player: Ezekiel Elliot

Likes: Working Out, Being at the beach

Dislikes: Reading

Favorite Movie: The Wolf of Wall Street

Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds

Favorite Entertainer: Drake

Favorite Song: No Tellin’ - Drake

Best Friend: Riley Pastuszynski

Favorite Subject: Biology

Goal in Life: To become a Doctor

Awards/Honors: 2nd Team Class B All State Defensive Back, Class B East Offensive MVP

How many years have you played football?

9 years.

What are your goals for this season?

To make it to New Era and get a Sectional Championship.

Which teammate has the best voice?

Bryan Cybulski

Which teammate is the funniest?

Riley Pastuszynski

What has been your best moment playing sports?

Going to the NYSPHSAA State Track and Field Championships for the 200, the first year I competed in track.

Who is your favorite professional football player?

Ezekiel Elliot.

What is your favorite food?

Spaghetti

What are your expectations this season?

To lead my time to Sectional Finals at New Era Field.

What is your nickname?

"Bo"

What drives you?

My mother.

What is the strangest/funniest moment you witnessed playing football?

When one of our linemen was attacked by the turf monster.

