Player Profile: Christian Snell, Alden

Dick Gallagher presents a high school football player profile on Christian Snell who plays multiple positions for Alden High School:
Player Profile: Christian Snell
Birth date: 12/25/1999
Class: 2019
Football Background: Played since 8 years old
Positions: Slot, RB, DB/Safety
Nickname: Bo
Favorite NFL Player: Ezekiel Elliot
Likes: Working Out, Being at the beach
Dislikes: Reading
Favorite Movie: The Wolf of Wall Street
Favorite TV Show: Criminal Minds
Favorite Entertainer: Drake
Favorite Song: No Tellin’ - Drake
Best Friend: Riley Pastuszynski
Favorite Subject: Biology
Goal in Life: To become a Doctor
Awards/Honors: 2nd Team Class B All State Defensive Back, Class B East Offensive MVP
How many years have you played football?
9 years.
What are your goals for this season?
To make it to New Era and get a Sectional Championship.
Which teammate has the best voice?
Bryan Cybulski
Which teammate is the funniest?
Riley Pastuszynski
What has been your best moment playing sports?
Going to the NYSPHSAA State Track and Field Championships for the 200, the first year I competed in track.
Who is your favorite professional football player?
Ezekiel Elliot.
What is your favorite food?
Spaghetti
What are your expectations this season?
To lead my time to Sectional Finals at New Era Field.
What is your nickname?
"Bo"
What drives you?
My mother.
What is the strangest/funniest moment you witnessed playing football?
When one of our linemen was attacked by the turf monster.
