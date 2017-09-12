Outstanding Plays and Performances- Week 2

American Soccer Stadium, 3d rendering (Photo: efks)

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCES- WEEK 2

Devin Pope- Chautauqua SR QB accounted for 3 TDs and passed for 126 yards in the win over Randolph/Frewsburg

Aaron Wahler- Cleveland Hill JR RB rushed for 148 yards and 4 TDs in the Golden Eagles Win over Wilson

Dylan Vincent- Olean SR RB/DB Scored 4 TDs in the Huskies Win over Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton

Ethan Herbold- Iroquois JR RB passed for 174 yards and 3 TDs in the Chiefs win over Hamburg

Jay Breeden- Grand Island JR WR caught 7 passes for 82 yards and 2 TDs in the Vikings win over North Tonawanda

Logan Klice- Allegany-Limestone SOPH RB rushed for 200 yards and 1 TD in the Gators win over Portville

Joe Jamison- Canisius JR LB recorded 10 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, a sack and an interception in the Crusaders loss to Bishop McDevitt (PA)

David Perkins- Orchard Park SR RB rushed for 133 yards and 3 TDs in the Quakers win over Niagara Wheatfield

Dawson Tyger- St. Francis JR QB accounted for 3 TDs in the Red Raiders win over University Prep

Matt Meyers- West Seneca West SR QB passed for 193 yards and a TD

Kayier Fields- McKinley JR RB rushed for 149 yards and 2 TDs in the Macks loss to the Indians

Cam Slonko- Grand Island JR QB passed for 245 yards and 3 TDs in the Vikings victory over the Jacks

Aaron Smith- Bennett Soph QB passed for 285 yards and 3 TDs in the Tigers win over Frontier

Ian Joseph- Medina recorded 12 tackles in the Mustangs Win over Tonawanda

Josh Foster- Williamsville South SR QB passed for 183 yards and 3 TDs and rushed for 86 yards and a TD in the Billies win over the Bulldogs

Tyrece Kristan-Johnson- Dunkirk recorded 6.5 tackles and intercepts 3 passes in the Marauders victory over Springville

Jack Putney- Clarence JR QB passed for 145 yards and 2 TDs in the Red Devils win over Niagara Falls

Parker Valvo- Iroquois SR WR/LB caught 4 passes for 94 yards and 2 TDs while also recording 6 tackles and 2 sacks in the Chiefs win over Hamburg

Jayden Schultz- Jamestown K booted 3 Field Goals in the Red Raiders win over Hutch-Tech

Josh Brooks- Starpoint SR WR/DE caught 3 passes for 98 yards and 2 TDs and recorded 8 tackles in the Spartans Win over Kenmore West

Savon VanSickle- Jamestown FR DB recorded 8 tackles and a sack in the Red Raiders win over the Engineers

Caleb Maloney Cassadaga Valley/Falconer JR RB rushed for 183 yards and 2 TDs in the Golden Cougars win over Gowanda/Little Valley

Ryan Mansell- Lancaster SR QB passed for 301 yards and 3 TDs to lead the legends to victory over Lockport

Tony Maple- Burgard SR QB passed for 165 yards and 3 TDs in the Bulldogs Win over East Aurora/Holland

D'Jae Perry- St. Mary's RB recorded 2 TDs and recorded 8 tackles and 2 sacks in the Lancers win over Nichols

Khalil Horton- Lackawanna SR RB/LB rushed for over 100 yards and scored 4 TDs in the Steelers win over Eden/North Collins

Jaekwon Ingram- Lackawanna SR DE recorded 10 tackles including 5 for a losses to lead the Steelers victory over the Raiders

Justin Johnson- West Seneca West JR WR caught 5 passes for 134 yards and a TD in the Indians win over McKinley

Caleb Maloney- Gowanda/Pine Valley SR RB rushed for 183 yards and 2 TDs in the Panthers Loss to CV/Falconer

10 OUTSTANDING PLAYS- WEEK 2

Dylan Casey- Maryvale SR intercepted a pass and returned it 70 yards for a TD against Pioneer

Jemelle Jones- Williamsville South JR DE ran 37 yards for a TD against Kenmore East

Christian Rodriguez- West Seneca SR completed an 82 yard pass to Jacob Maurino for a TD against Lakeshore

Nic Bruce- Orchard Park SR recovered a fumble and returned it 30 yards for a TD against Niagara Wheatfield

Issiah Velez- Dunkirk SR returned a kickoff 80 yards for a TD against Springville

James Bailey- JFK SR completed a 43 yard pass to Justin Bohrer for a TD against Akron

Drew Boggs- Jamestown JR QB completed a 34 yard pass to Tyler Eganski against Hutch Tech

Ryan Mansell- Lancaster SR completed a 78 yard pass to Brian martin for a TD against Lockport

Griffin Mack- Starpoint JR intercepted a pass and returned it 47 yards for a TD

Nick Giardini- Allegany-Limestone SR intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a TD against Portville

