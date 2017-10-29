Outstanding Performances - Week 9

Congratulations to these high school football players for some outstanding performances in week 9:

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga junior QB, passed for 184 yards, 1 touchdown, and rushed for 180 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Warriors pas Dunkirk.

Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga junior LB, recorded 9 tackles, a sack, and recovered a fumble in the Warriors’ victory.

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North junior DB, recorded 6 tackles and a sack to lead the Spartans past the Wolverwines.

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster senior QB, passed for 231 yards and 5 touchdowns to spark the Legends’ victory over Jamestown.

Max Giordano, Lancaster senior WR/DB/K, caught 4 passes for 84 yards and 2 touchdowns. He also returned a punt and kickoff for touchdowns to lead the Legends’ victory over the Red Raiders.

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove junior QB, passed for 98 yards, 2 touchdowns, rushed for 66 yards and recorded 6 tackles in the Red Dragon’s win over the Wolfpack.

Mike Glinski, West Seneca West sophomore LB with 12 tackles and Liam Scheuer, sophomore DE with 10 tackles led the Indians to a playoff victory over Iroquois.

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville senior QB, rushed for 85 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Titans past the Thunderbirds.

Donte Ridgeway, South Park senior DE, intercepted a pass for a touchdown while recording 8 tackles and 2 sacks to spark the win over Iroquois.

Steven Frerichs, Wilson junior QB, passed for 122 yards and 3 touchdowns while rushing for 111 yards and a touchdown to lead the Lakemen in their loss to the Trojans.

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s junior QB, rushed for 120 yards, 3 touchdowns, and passed for 133 yards and 1 touchdown to lead the Marauders past McDowell.

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West junior RB, rushed for 167 yards, 2 touchdowns, caught a touchdown pass, and recorded 6 tackles in the Blue Devils’ win over the Falcons.

Jayce Johnson, Canisius senior QB, passed for 156 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Crusaders’ loss to Cathedral Prep.

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill junior RB, rushed for 183 yards, 1 touchdown, and converted 3 two point conversions to lead the Golden Eagles past Silver Crrek.

Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s junior RB, rushed for 154 yards and 1 touchdown in the Marauders’ victory over McDowell.

Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill senior LB, recorded 13 tackles in the Golden Eagles’ victory over Silver Creek.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer junior LB, recorded 14 tackles, 1 interception, forced 1 fumble and had 2 touchdown receptions in the Panthers’ win over Amherst. Rigerman broke the school’s single season tackling record with 122.



Dylan Casey, Maryvale senior WR/DB, caught a touchdown pass, and returned a kick 90 yards for a touchdown to spark the Flyers’ win over the Steelers.

