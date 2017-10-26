Football time! Pic. Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

Outstanding Performances- Week 8

Charles Rizzo III- Eden SR QB passed for 270 yards and 3 TDs in the Raiders Loss to Gowanda/PV

Colton Stetz- Eden SR DB Recorded 11 tackles against Gowanda/PV

Luke Chapman-Olean SR QB passed for 112 yards and 2 TDs in the Huskies Win over Burgard

Icar Simon- Olean JR LB Recorded 9.5 tackles in the Huskies win over the Bulldogs

Xavier Barber- Lockport SR LB/RB rushed for 186 yards and 1 TD. He also recorded 13 tackles in the Lions loss to the Bulldogs

CJ Perillo- Iroquois- SR RB Rushed 48 times for 215 yards and 3 TDs to spark the Chiefs win over Starpoint. The 48 carries is 4 short of the WNY Record which is 52.

Jacob Peters- Franklinville/Ellicottville JR RB rushed for 123 yards and a TD in the Titans Win over Portville

Drew Westmoreland- Wilson- Soph rushed for 226 yards and 3 TDs in the Lakeman's win over Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

Keyshone Beal- Cheektowaga Jr QB passed for 164 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 163 yards and 2 TDs in the Warriors victory over Depew

Jacob Orlando- Williamsville North JR DB recorded 3 interceptions to Lead the Spartans over Bennett

Savon Van Sickle- Jamestown- FR RB rushed for 252 yards and 4 TDs to spark the Red Raiders victory over Clarence

Joe Andreessen- Lancaster SR RB/LB rushed for 45 yards, 2 TDs and recorded 11 tackles in the shut out win over Hutch-Tech

Elijah Lewis- South Park Jr DE recorded 4 sacks in the Sparks Win over the Flames

Joe Nusall- Williamsville North JR QB passed for 163 yards and 4 TDs in the Spartans Victory over Bennett

Jacob Maurino- West Seneca East SR RB rushed for 275 yards, averaging 21 yards per carry adn 3 TDs to spark the Trojans Win over the Vikings.

John Speyer- West Seneca West RB rushed for 252 yards and 4 TDs in the Indians Win over Sweet Home

Joe Stewart- Kenmore West JR RB/DB rushed for 199 yards and 4 TDs to Lead the Blue Devils past Hamburg

Brett Hall- Hamburg SR QB passed for 238 yards and 2 TDs in the Bulldogs loss to the Blue Devils

Kyle Shuttleworth- Hamburg SR WR caught 7 passes for 97 yards in the Bulldogs Loss

Ray Blackwell- Maryvale SR WR/DB caught 6 passes for 129 yards and 2 TDS and recorded 12 tackles and one interception to lead the Flyers past Newfane

Jaden Lofton- St. Joe's JR RB rushed for 197 yards and 4 TDs in the Marauders win over the Tigers

Derek Ecklund- Clymer/Sherman/Panama RB Rushed for 153 yards and 3 TDs in the Wolfpacks win over Cattaraugus/Little Valley

Aaron Wahler- Cleveland Hill JR RB rushed for 201 yards and 3 TDs in the Golden Eagles win over Allegany-Limestone

Khalil Horton- Lackawanna SR RB/LB rushed for 151 yards, 1 TD and recorded 7 tackles in the Steelers win over Pioneer

Noble Smith- Lackawanna SR QB rushed for 60 yards and 3 TDs and passed for 68 yards to lead the Steelers past Pionner

© 2017 WGRZ-TV