Outstanding Performances - Week 5

Congratulations to these high school football players for having some outstanding performances after week 5 of the regular season:

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North JR WR/LB, caught 5 passes for 142 yards, 2 touchdowns, and recorded several tackles in a win over Jamestown.

Nick Huber, Williamsville South SR DB, recorded 8 tackles and intercepted a pass in the Billies win over the Blue Devils.

Colson Skorka, Williamsville East JR QB, passed for 154 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Marquell Wells, Williamsville North JR RB, rushed for 180 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Spartans’ victory over the Red Raiders.

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West JR WR, caught 8 passes for 177 yards and 1 touchdown in the Blue Devil’ loss to the Billies.

Jordan Ciesielski, Depew SR RB, rushed for 70 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Wildcats’ victory over Tonawanda.

Tom Cecere, Grand Island SR RB/DB, rushed for 203 yards, 3 touchdowns, and returned an intercepted pass 64 yards for another to lead the Vikings past the Spartans.

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley JR RB, rushed for 124 yards in the Macks’ win over Hamburg.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer JR RB/LB, recorded 10 tackles, intercepted a pass for a touchdown, and rushed for 92 yards in the Pioneers’ win over Lew-Port.

Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home SR RB, rushed for 111 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Panthers’ win over the Bulldogs.

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill JR RB, rushed for 113 yards and 3 touchdowns and returned an intercepted pass for a touchdown to lead the Golden Eagles pas Akron.

Jaden Lofton, St.Joe’s SR RB, rushed for 169 yards in the Marauders’ loss to Cardinal Mooney.

Dylan Lis, Depew SR DE, blocked 2 punts and recovered a fumble in the Wildcats’ win over the Warriors.

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster SR RB, rushed for 41 yards, 3 touchdowns, and returned a kickoff for a touchdown to lead the Legends pas the Falcons.

CJ Perrilo, Iroquois SR RB, rushed for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Chiefs’ loss to the Sparks.

Devaun Farnham-DeJesus, Dunkirk SR RB, rushed for 198 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Marauders past Southwestern.

Miles Haynes, McKinley SR RB/LB, rushed for 87 yards, a touchdown, and recorded 15 tackles to lead the Macks past the Bulldogs.

Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga JR LB, recorded 11 tackles and a sack in the Warriors’ win over Burgard.

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville SR QB/LB, rushed for 125 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Clarence Thomas, South Park sophomore RB, rushed for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Sparks’ win over the Chiefs.

Ja’Kye Womack, Amherst JR QB, passed for 153 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Tigers’ win over Lake Shore.

D’Jae Perry, St. Mary’s sophomore RB/LB, rushed for 142 yards and 2 touchdowns and recorded 7 tackles in the Lancers win over Honeoye Falls-Lima.



Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville, rushed for 98 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Titans’ win over JFK. The senior also had 2 touchdowns called back due to penalties.

