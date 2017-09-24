Outstanding Performances of Week 4

Alden (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Aaron Chase, Starpoint JR QB passed for 255 yards and 5 TD’s in the Spartans win over Kenmore East in which he set 4 school records.

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East JR RB/LB rushed for 162 yards, 1 TD and recorded 10 tackles and 2 interceptions in the Trojans win over Amherst.

Ugene Harrison, Albion JR RB/LB recorded 11 tackles and scored 3 TD’s in the Purple Eagles win over the Raiders.

Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown FR caught 2 TD passes and rushed for 63 yards and 2 TD’s to lead the Red Raiders over Springville.

Joe Jamison, Canisius JR RB rushed for 83 yards and 3 TD’s to spark the Crusaders win over St. Joe’s.

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna SR RB rushed for 178 yards and 3 TD’s in the Steelers win over Medina.

Jacob Reger, Clarence SR RB rushed for 75 yards and 4 TD’s to lead the Red Devils over Frontier.

Jaziah Rivera SR scored 2 TD’s, passed for a TD and converted 2 two point conversions to spark the Marauders over Olean.

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga JR QB passed for 3 TD’s and rushed for 187 yards and 2 TD’s in the Warriors win over the Bulldogs.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer JR RB/LB rushed for 114 yards and 3 TD’s and recorded 15 tackles in the Panthers win over East Aurora/Holland.

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South JR RB/DE rushed for 156 yards, 2 TD’s while recording 10 tackles and 2 sacks to lead the Billies past the previously unbeaten Vikings.

Chad Biersbach, Depew SR WR caught 2 TD passes and also had 2 ½ sacks in the Wildcats win over Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton.

Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois SR LB recorded 10 tackles and a sack in the Chiefs shutout win over Lake Shore.

Joe Pagano, Depew JR QB passed for 170 yards and 2 TD’s and ran for a TD in the victory over Fredonia/Westfield/Brocton.

Drew Bogs, Jamestown JR QB passed for 131 yards and 2 TD’s in the Red Raiders victory over Springville.

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East SR RB rushed for 125 yards and 3 TD’s in the Trojans win over Amherst.

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale Soph QB passed for 204 yards and 2 TD’s in the Flyers win over Burgard.

James Bailey, JFL SR QB passed for 233 yards and 4 TDs in the Bears win over the Panthers.

Derek Ecklund, CSP JR rushed for 162 yards and 3 TD’s a win over Timon/St. Jude.

Dalton Goldberg, CSP SR DB recorded 8 tackles, 2 sacks and recovered a fumble in the Wolfpacks victory over the Tigers.

Kris Massey, Hutch-Tech QB passed for 118 yards and 2 TD’s to lead the Engineers past Lockport.

