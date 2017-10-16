Outstanding Performances - Week 7

Congratulations to these high school football players for these outstanding performances in week 7:

Rashad Law, Maryvale JR RB/DB rushed for 150 yards, 2 TD’s, intercepted a pass and recorded 12 tackles and 1 sack in the Flyers loss to the Warriors.

Brandon Gross, Newfane SR rushed for 307 yards and 3 TD’s in the Panthers win over Wilson.

Jacob Sarow, Akron SR RB/LB rushed for 309 yards, 6 TD’s and recorded 10 tackles in the win over Akron.

Zane Johnson, SR WR/K caught 9 passes for 109 yards, one TD, booted a 25 yards FG and 3 PATs to lead the Vikings past the Flames.

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga JR QB rushed for 16 yards and 4 TD’s to lead the Warriors past Maryvale.

Caleb Riordan, Pioneer SR RB rushed for 123 yards and 2 TD’s in the Panthers win over Burgard.

Jacob Reger, Clarence SR RB rushed for 3 TD’s in the win over the Engineers.

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park sophomore QB passed for 248 yards and 3 TD’s in the Quakers win over Jamestown.

Joe Nusall, Williamsville North JR QB passed for 3 TD’s to spark the Spartans win over the Falcons.

Ugene Harrison, Albion JR RB rushed for 201 yards and 2 TD’s in the Purple Eagles win over Medina.

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park SR WR caught 4 passes for 108 yards and 3 TD’s to lead the Quakers past Jamestown.

Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville SR RB/DB scored 2 TD’s, gained 89 yards and intercepted a pass for the Titans victory.

Casey Kelly, St. Joes JR QB passed for 149 yards and 3 TD’s to spark the Marauders win over University Prep.

Dawson Tyger, St. Francis JR QB rushed for 86 yards, 1 TD and passed for 70 yards and 2 TD’s in the Red Raiders win over the Hawks.

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint SR RB rushed for 165 yards and 1 TD in the Spartans victory over Lockport.

Brian Meegan and Max Fleming, Frontier each had 10 tackles in the Falcons big win over rival Hamburg.



Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill SR RB/LB rushed for 111 yards, 3 TD’s, intercepted a pass for a TD and recorded 8 tackles in the Golden Eagles win over JFK.

