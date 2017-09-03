Outstanding High School Football Performances: Week 1

Congratulations to the following high school football players for having outstanding performances in week 1 of the regular season:
Izaiah Rhim, Medina Jr. QB, passed for 244 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Mustangs’ win over Burgard
Steve Frerichs, Wilson Jr. QB, passed for 123 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Lakemen’s victory over Silver Creek/Forestville.
Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home Sr. QB, scored 5 touchdowns and rushed for 175 yards in the Panthers’ win over North Tonawanda.
Anthony Maple, Burgard Sr. QB, passed for 2 touchdowns and rushed for 2 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ loss to Medina.
Matt Myers, West Seneca West Sr. QB, passed for 3 touchdowns and ran for 4 touchdowns to lead the Indians over Amherst.
Josh Foster, Williamsville South Sr. QB, passed for 339 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Billies’ win over Clarence.
Robbie Pequeen, Akron Sr. WR/DB/K caught 10 passes for 224 yards in the Tigers’ win over Barker/Roy-Hart.
C.J. Perillo, Iroquois Sr. RB, scored 3 touchdowns in the Chiefs’ victory over the Trojans.
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East Sr. RB, scored 3 touchdowns, in the Trojans’ loss to Iroquois.
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster Sr. RB, rushed for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns to spark the Legends’ victory over Bennett.
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint Sr. QB, rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown in the Spartans’ win over Williamsville East.
Jayce Johnson, Canisius Sr. QB, rushed for 146 yards and 3 touchdowns and passed for 164 yards and a touchdown in the Crusaders’ win over Pittsford.
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna Sr. RB/LB, rushed for 228 yards, one touchdown, recorded 13 tackles, and recovered and forced fumbles in the Steelers win over Newfane.
Javon Ford, Lockport Sr. QB, rushed for 171 yards, 3 touchdowns, and passed for a touchdown.
Trevor Smith, Pioneer Jr. DE, recorded 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss in the Panthers win over JFK.
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s Jr. QB, rushed for 160 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Marauders’ win over Archbishop Ryan (PA).
Jake DeWolf, Niagara Wheatfield Jr. RB, rushed for 129 ayrds and 3 touchdowns in the Falcons’ win over the Lions.
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South Jr. RB/DL, rushed for 85 yards, 2 touchdowns, and recorded 8 tackles in the Billies’ victory over the Red Devils.
