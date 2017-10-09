Outstanding Performances and Top Plays: Week 6

HSS8 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Congratulations to these high school football players for having outstanding performances and the top plays for week 6 of the regular season:

Outstanding Performances

Matt Myers, West Seneca West senior QB passed for 84 yards, 3 touchdowns, and rushed for 43 yards and a touchdown in the Indians’ win over Lake Shore.

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove junior QB, accounted for 370 yards and 5 touchdowns in the Red Dragons’ win over Randolph/Frewsburg.

Jack Putney, Clarence JR QB, passed for 186 yards, 3 touchdown, and rushed for 126 yards and a touchdown in the Red Devils’ win over the Falcons.

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville senior QB, passed for 118 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Titans’ win over Chautauqua Lake.

Shayne Harrington, Newfane JR LB, rushed for 67 yards, had 69 receiving yards and recorded 15 tackles in the Panthers’ victory.

Chris Pettiway, Bennett DT, recorded 11 tackles, 4 sacks, forced a fumble and deflected 2 passes to lead the Tigers to a win over Burgard.

Joel Nicholas, Canisius JR RB, rushed for 80 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Crusaders’ win over Massillon (Ohio).

Jacob Sarow, Akron SR LB/RB rushed for 211 yards, 3 touchdowns, and recorded 10 tackles in the Tigers’ win over Fredonia.

Cole Snyder, Southwestern JR QB, passed for 210 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Trojans win over Gowanda/Pine Valley. He also averaged 42.6 yards on 2 punts.

Steven Frerichs, Wilson JR QB, completed 15 of 23 passes for 157 yards, 4 touchdowns, and rushed for 2 touchdowns in the Lakemen’s win over JFK.

Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park JR QB passed for 181 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Sparks come from behind win over the Trojans.

Izaiah Rhim, Medina JR QB, passed for 197 yards, 4 touchdowns, and rushed for 145 yards and 3 touchdowns to lead the Mustangs past Alden.

Brandon Broadnax, Cardinal O’Hara RB, rushed for 191 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win over the Tigers.

Jon Stevens, Clarence JR WR/K, had 132 receiving yards and 3 tuochdowns in the Red Devils’ win over the Falcons.

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster SR QB, passed for 191 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Legends’ win over Jamestown.

Aaron Chase, Starpoint’s JR QB passed for 169 yards, 2 touchdowns, and caught a touchdown pass in the win over the Billies.

Joe Pagano, Depew QB, passed for 3 touchdowns and rushed for 2 to lead the Wildcats past the Huskies.

Top Plays

Elijah Lewis, South Park blocked a punt that led to a Sparks touchdown.

Ja’kye Womack, Amherst QB, completed a 45 touchdown pass to Charles Kilgo with 39 seconds left in the game.

Dion Thomas, Cleveland Hill RB, running 99 yards for a touchdown against Eden/NC.

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North JR DB, returned an intercepted pass 19 yards for a touchdown.

Jayce Johnson, Canisius, completed a 39 yard touchdown pass to WR RJ Brandon in the Crusaders’ win over Massillon (Ohio).

Jon Stevens, Clarence JR WR, caught a 25 yards touchdown pass from Jack Putney.

Quantavis Kleckley, Dunkirk RB, ran 36 yards for a touchdown against Albion, which proved to be the winning margin of victory.

Connor Miller, St. Francis SR DB, intercepted a pass with 30 seconds left to spark the Red Raiders win over St. Joe’s.



Colson Skora, Williamsville East JR QB, competed a pass to Nick Kieffer for a 10 yard touchdown with less than 2 minutes remaining to give the Flames a huge victory over Kenmore West.

