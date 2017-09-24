Observations after Week 4

high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Medina after all the preseason hype and starting 2-0 only scored 12 points in consecutive losses to Newfane and Lackawanna. The Mustangs look like they will not be in the playoffs.

Canisius overwhelmed St. Joe’s and should dominate the MSGR Martin teams the rest of the season. The Crusaders will definitely be playing for another state championship.

Orchard Park has their weakest team in decades. Why aren’t Steve and Bob Ferrentino and Will Thiel on the varsity coaching staff?

Appears that Starpoint, West Seneca West and South Park are the teams to beat in the Class A playoffs.

Cleveland Hill and Southwestern are heading for a rematch in the Class C Sectional Championship game.

Newfane is a surprise team but with 19 starters returning from last year’s squad the Panthers should be in the playoffs.

Class D is a 3 team race with the Titans, Red Dragons and Wolfpack.

Matchup in Week 6 with Lancaster at Jamestown could determine number one seed in Class AA playoffs. Red Raiders need to defeat Spartans Thursday Legends are dominating opponents but passing game with 6 graduating isn’t as strong as last year. Whoever comes out in Class AA will face a formidable opponent. From Section V – Could be victor who is leader.

The recent ejection and suspension of Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home SR RB/LB will hurt him contending for player of the year honors. Most teams only play 8 or 9 games. Losing 2 games doesn’t help.

