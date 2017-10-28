WGRZ
Nominations are requested for WNY High School Sports/Buffalo Bills Academic Football Team

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 3:31 PM. EDT October 28, 2017

Criteria – Nominees must participate in interscholastic football in WNY, must either ba starter or an important reserve with an overall GPA of 90 and must be a Senior in High School. For information, contact Dick Gallagher at 245-3334. Please note that nomination forms have been sent to all WNY Head Football coaches. The deadline for nominations is November 15th

