News and Notes - Week 9

Head coaches for the Lions/AdPro All-Star Classic in July are Mike Torrillo, head football coach at Williamsville East for the North and Jim Maurino, head football coach at West Seneca East for the South.

Possible Matchups for Regional Games

Class AA: Lancaster vs. Aquinas or Victor

Class A: West Seneca West vs. Irondequoit

Class B: Cheektowaga/Lackawanna vs. Hornell

Class C: Cleveland Hill vs. Leroy

Class D: Frankinville/Ellicottville vs. Clyde-Savannah

2017 Chuck Funke Memorial Bowl Classic Championships

Class AA: Orchard Park 10, Clarence 20

Class A: Williamsville South 28, McKinley 6

Class B: Medina 6, Olean 17

Class C: JFK 16, Gowanda/Pine Valley 22

From 1975-2016, Orchard Park and St. Joe’s had the most All-WNY quarterbacks with 4 each, followed by Grand Island, Sweet Home, and Williamsville South with 3. Randall Secky, Maple Grove; Naaman Roosevelt, St. Joe’s, and Joe Licata, Williamsville South were the only 2 time All-WNY quarterbacks. St. Joe’s is the only school with 3 of their QBs achieving All-WNY in 3 consecutive years.

Connolly Cup Trivia

Don McGee, Eden RB, was the first recipient in 1972.

There has been 45 recipients of this prestigious award.

Clymer’s Jehuu Caulcrick, Lackawanna’s Ray Braxton, and Wade Turner, and Bennett’s Isaiah McDuffie were the only 3 time finalists.

Orchard Park has the most finalists with 22 followed by St. Joe’s and Jamestown.

283 finalists were at RB followed by 101 at QB.

29 recipients were RB followed by 13 at QB, 2 at WR, and one at the DE.

11 finalists have played in the NFL.

Lackawanna has the most recipients with 5 followed by Jamestown and St. Francis with 4 and St. Joe’s with 3.

Msgr. Martin League has provided 10 recipients while the City of Buffalo has 2.

Nominations are open for the 2017 WNY All-Academic Football Team. Deadline for submission is November 15th. All head coaches have received a nomination form. Nominations are not limited and several players can be nominated by a school as long as the criteria is met. Nominees must participate in interscholastic football in WNY. They must be a starter or an important reserve with an overall grade point average of 90 and must be a senior in high school. For additional information contact your coaches or Dick Gallagher at 245-3334.

Top Contenders For Player of the Year

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Joe Andreessen, Lancaster

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

C.J. Perillo, Iroquois

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster

Jayce Johnson, Canisius

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Ben Damiani, Lancaster

Tom Cecere, Grand Island

Connolly Cup Most Nominees Through Week 8

C.J. Perillo, Iroquois – 4

Jacob Sarow, Akron – 3

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 3

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 3

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 3

Ugene Harrison, Albion – 2

Bryce Pritchard, Albion – 2

Joe Pagano, Depew – 2

Tom Cecere, Grand Island – 2

Zane Johnson, Grand Island – 2

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West – 2

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna – 2

Max Giordano, Lancaster – 2

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 2

Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 2

Rashad Law, Maryvale – 2

Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 2

Brandon Gross, Newfane – 2

Luke Chapman, Olean – 2

In 8 games, Brandon Gross, Newfane SR QB, passed for 558 yards, 6 touchdowns, and rushed for 1181 yards, 15 touchdowns and scored 92 points for the Panthers.

In 8 games, Julian Nixon, Newfane SR RB/LB, rushed for 1058 yards, 12 touchdowns, scored 86 points, and recorded 80 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, and recovered 3 fumbles for the Panthers.

In 8 games, Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga JR QB/RB, passed for 1102 yards, 16 touchdowns while rushing for 789 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Warriors this season.

Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga JR LB, recorded 71 tackles, 12 TFL, and 5 sacks for the Warriors in 8 games.

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park sophomore QB, passed for 1459 yards and 3 touchdowns completing 59.1 percent of his passes.

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park SR WR, caught 37 passes for 603 yards, averaging 16.3 yards per catch, scored 10 touchdowns, recorded 18 tackles and forced 3 fumbles.

Charles Kilgo, Amherst SR LB, recorded 64 tackles, and 2 sacks for the Tigers this season.

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster SR RB in 8 games rushed for 906 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, scored 19 touchdowns and 114 points for the Legends this season.

Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park junior QB has passed for 1418 yards, 14 touchdowns, and rushed for 425 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Sparks in 8 games.

Elijah Lewis, South Park JR DE, recorded 73 tackles, 10 sacks, and 1 blocked punt for the Sparks this season.

Jayce Johnson, Canisius SR QB has passed for 1159 yards, 11 touchdowns, and rushed for 404 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Crusaders in 8 games.

Ray Miranda, Canisius SR LB, recorded 54 tackles and 8 TFL in 6 games this season.

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster SR QB, has passed for 1398 yards, 12 touchdowns completing 71 percent of his passes for the season.

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill JR RB/LB has rushed for 1147 yards, 17 touchdowns scoring 112 points while recording 36 tackles and 2 sacks for the Golden Eagles.

Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill SR RB/LB has recorded 58 tackles, rushed for 345 yards, 6 touchdowns and averaged 42.6 yards per punt for the Golden Eagles.

Noah Turzillo, Jamestown SR DL, recorded 85 tackles, 16 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and recorded 2 fumbles for the Red Raiders.

Andrew Pumford, Jamestown SR WR/DB, caught 21 passes for 352 yards, 4 touchdowns, and recorded 55 tackles in 8 games this season.

All WNY Team Under 6 Feet

Offense

QB – Ryan Mansell, Lancaster

RB – Joel Nichols, Canisius

RB – Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

RB – Dylan Casey, Maryvale

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

WR – Juston Johnson, West Seneca West

WR – Zane Johnson, Grand Island

OL – Noah Turzillo, Jamestown

OL – Jadd Dolegala, St. Francis

OL – Brandon Johnson, Cardinal O’Hara

K – Jayden Schultz, Jamestown

RS – D’Shaun Barefield, Amherst

Defense

DL – KeSean Anthony, Cheektowaga

DL – Zak Trim, Maple Grove

DL – Josh Brown, Niagara Wheatfield

LB – Joe Jamison, Canisius

LB – Taige Jones, Maple Grove

LB – Brett Beetow, Lancaster

LB – Jacob Sarow, Akron

LB – Julian Nixon, Newfane

DB – Rashad Law, Maryvale

DB – Jared Maurino, West Seneca East

DB – Melique Starker, St. Francis

P – Brian Strybel, Orchard Park

U – Nelson Nash, Maple Grove

RS – Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

