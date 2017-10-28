News and Notes - Week 9

Head coaches for the Lions/AdPro All-Star Classic in July are Mike Torrillo, head football coach at Williamsville East for the North and Jim Maurino, head football coach at West Seneca East for the South.
Possible Matchups for Regional Games
Class AA: Lancaster vs. Aquinas or Victor
Class A: West Seneca West vs. Irondequoit
Class B: Cheektowaga/Lackawanna vs. Hornell
Class C: Cleveland Hill vs. Leroy
Class D: Frankinville/Ellicottville vs. Clyde-Savannah
2017 Chuck Funke Memorial Bowl Classic Championships
Class AA: Orchard Park 10, Clarence 20
Class A: Williamsville South 28, McKinley 6
Class B: Medina 6, Olean 17
Class C: JFK 16, Gowanda/Pine Valley 22
From 1975-2016, Orchard Park and St. Joe’s had the most All-WNY quarterbacks with 4 each, followed by Grand Island, Sweet Home, and Williamsville South with 3. Randall Secky, Maple Grove; Naaman Roosevelt, St. Joe’s, and Joe Licata, Williamsville South were the only 2 time All-WNY quarterbacks. St. Joe’s is the only school with 3 of their QBs achieving All-WNY in 3 consecutive years.
Connolly Cup Trivia
Don McGee, Eden RB, was the first recipient in 1972.
There has been 45 recipients of this prestigious award.
Clymer’s Jehuu Caulcrick, Lackawanna’s Ray Braxton, and Wade Turner, and Bennett’s Isaiah McDuffie were the only 3 time finalists.
Orchard Park has the most finalists with 22 followed by St. Joe’s and Jamestown.
283 finalists were at RB followed by 101 at QB.
29 recipients were RB followed by 13 at QB, 2 at WR, and one at the DE.
11 finalists have played in the NFL.
Lackawanna has the most recipients with 5 followed by Jamestown and St. Francis with 4 and St. Joe’s with 3.
Msgr. Martin League has provided 10 recipients while the City of Buffalo has 2.
Nominations are open for the 2017 WNY All-Academic Football Team. Deadline for submission is November 15th. All head coaches have received a nomination form. Nominations are not limited and several players can be nominated by a school as long as the criteria is met. Nominees must participate in interscholastic football in WNY. They must be a starter or an important reserve with an overall grade point average of 90 and must be a senior in high school. For additional information contact your coaches or Dick Gallagher at 245-3334.
Top Contenders For Player of the Year
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Joe Andreessen, Lancaster
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
C.J. Perillo, Iroquois
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster
Jayce Johnson, Canisius
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Ben Damiani, Lancaster
Tom Cecere, Grand Island
Connolly Cup Most Nominees Through Week 8
C.J. Perillo, Iroquois – 4
Jacob Sarow, Akron – 3
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 3
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 3
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 3
Ugene Harrison, Albion – 2
Bryce Pritchard, Albion – 2
Joe Pagano, Depew – 2
Tom Cecere, Grand Island – 2
Zane Johnson, Grand Island – 2
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West – 2
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna – 2
Max Giordano, Lancaster – 2
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 2
Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 2
Rashad Law, Maryvale – 2
Izaiah Rhim, Medina – 2
Brandon Gross, Newfane – 2
Luke Chapman, Olean – 2
In 8 games, Brandon Gross, Newfane SR QB, passed for 558 yards, 6 touchdowns, and rushed for 1181 yards, 15 touchdowns and scored 92 points for the Panthers.
In 8 games, Julian Nixon, Newfane SR RB/LB, rushed for 1058 yards, 12 touchdowns, scored 86 points, and recorded 80 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks, and recovered 3 fumbles for the Panthers.
In 8 games, Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga JR QB/RB, passed for 1102 yards, 16 touchdowns while rushing for 789 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Warriors this season.
Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga JR LB, recorded 71 tackles, 12 TFL, and 5 sacks for the Warriors in 8 games.
Jack Sharp, Orchard Park sophomore QB, passed for 1459 yards and 3 touchdowns completing 59.1 percent of his passes.
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park SR WR, caught 37 passes for 603 yards, averaging 16.3 yards per catch, scored 10 touchdowns, recorded 18 tackles and forced 3 fumbles.
Charles Kilgo, Amherst SR LB, recorded 64 tackles, and 2 sacks for the Tigers this season.
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster SR RB in 8 games rushed for 906 yards, averaging 6.8 yards per carry, scored 19 touchdowns and 114 points for the Legends this season.
Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park junior QB has passed for 1418 yards, 14 touchdowns, and rushed for 425 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Sparks in 8 games.
Elijah Lewis, South Park JR DE, recorded 73 tackles, 10 sacks, and 1 blocked punt for the Sparks this season.
Jayce Johnson, Canisius SR QB has passed for 1159 yards, 11 touchdowns, and rushed for 404 yards and 9 touchdowns for the Crusaders in 8 games.
Ray Miranda, Canisius SR LB, recorded 54 tackles and 8 TFL in 6 games this season.
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster SR QB, has passed for 1398 yards, 12 touchdowns completing 71 percent of his passes for the season.
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill JR RB/LB has rushed for 1147 yards, 17 touchdowns scoring 112 points while recording 36 tackles and 2 sacks for the Golden Eagles.
Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill SR RB/LB has recorded 58 tackles, rushed for 345 yards, 6 touchdowns and averaged 42.6 yards per punt for the Golden Eagles.
Noah Turzillo, Jamestown SR DL, recorded 85 tackles, 16 TFL, 6.5 sacks, and recorded 2 fumbles for the Red Raiders.
Andrew Pumford, Jamestown SR WR/DB, caught 21 passes for 352 yards, 4 touchdowns, and recorded 55 tackles in 8 games this season.
All WNY Team Under 6 Feet
Offense
QB – Ryan Mansell, Lancaster
RB – Joel Nichols, Canisius
RB – Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
RB – Dylan Casey, Maryvale
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
WR – Juston Johnson, West Seneca West
WR – Zane Johnson, Grand Island
OL – Noah Turzillo, Jamestown
OL – Jadd Dolegala, St. Francis
OL – Brandon Johnson, Cardinal O’Hara
K – Jayden Schultz, Jamestown
RS – D’Shaun Barefield, Amherst
Defense
DL – KeSean Anthony, Cheektowaga
DL – Zak Trim, Maple Grove
DL – Josh Brown, Niagara Wheatfield
LB – Joe Jamison, Canisius
LB – Taige Jones, Maple Grove
LB – Brett Beetow, Lancaster
LB – Jacob Sarow, Akron
LB – Julian Nixon, Newfane
DB – Rashad Law, Maryvale
DB – Jared Maurino, West Seneca East
DB – Melique Starker, St. Francis
P – Brian Strybel, Orchard Park
U – Nelson Nash, Maple Grove
RS – Khalil Horton, Lackawanna
