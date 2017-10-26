CREDIT: Thinkstock, Getty Images

News and Notes- Week 8

Jacob Maurino- West Seneca SR WR/DB has rushed for 687 yards and averaged 9 Yards a carry, 10 TDs, has caught 16 passes for 389 yards averaging 27 yards per catch, has returned 1 kickoff for a TD, recorded 8 sacks, intercepted 1 pass and recovered 3 fumbles for the Trojans this season

Matt Myers-West Seneca West SR QB has rushed for 549 yards and 15 TDs, passed for 1517 yards and 17 TDs or a total of 2066 yards and 32 TDs for the Indians in 8 games

Aaron Wahler- Cleveland Hill JR RB has rushed for 1147 yards, 17 TDs and recorded 36 tackles, 9 TFL for the Golden Eagles

Biggest Upset of Week 8 was Niagara Falls defeating Orchard Park. Star WR Nic Bruce injured his ankle early in the game and the Quakers missed him Big Time.

Charles Rizzo III- Eden SR QB broke Bill Weidner's single game pass attempts with 38 and single game passing yards with 270. Weidner set the record in 1986.

Playoff Nicknames:

Joe Andreesen, Ben Damiani, Brett Beetow-Lancaster: "Shake, Rattle and Roll"

Nick Constanzo, Rashad Law- Maryvale- " Thunder, Lightening, Hurricane"

Jon Stevens, Jacob Reger, Jack Putney- Clarence- " Bambi, Sparky and Einstein"

Clarence Thomas, Dayquan Anderson- South Park- "Shake and Bake"

Monsignor Martin Playoffs:

Canisius and St. Francis received Byes

Quaterfinals:

St. Mary's at St. Joes- Sat- Oct 28th at 1:00pm

Timon St Jude at Cardinal O'Hara- Oct 28th at 1:00pm

Projected Semi Final Games:

St. Joes at Canisius

Cardinal O'Hara at St. Francis

Shutouts: Week 8:

Lancaster

South Park

Cheektowaga

Chautauqua Lake

Springville

St. Joe's

Lackawanna

Winless Teams:

Lockport

Timon/St Jude

East Aurora/Holland

Tonawanda

Eden/North Collins

Unbeaten Teams:

Lancaster

Williamsville North

West Seneca West

Franklinville/Ellicottville

South Park

Offensive Line of the Week: Canisius: James Desiderio, Will McGennis, Jarrett Benton, Brad Currell, Nick DeLuca

Home Teams won 28 games in Week 8

While Visiting Teams won 6 games

Unsung Hero:

Nick Maniscalco- Williamsville North JR OL

Condolences to Scott Zipp-Cheektowaga and Jim Maurino as their beloved Yankees lost to the Astros. All Red Sox fans slept very well after their loss

In 6 games North Tonawanda RB rushed for the following:

Marcellus Overton- 918 yards- 7.5 Avg

Nate Brown- 564 yards- 5.75 Avg

Sean Ferry- 356 yards- 8.0 Avg

Kyle Schreader- Starpoint- SR Lineman recorded 55 tackles and 3 sacks in 6 games for the Spartans

Aaron Chase- Starpoint- JR QB has passed for 1087 yards and 14 TDs for the season- 6 games

QUESTION:

How can any pollster vote for St. Francis with a 3-5 record in the Buffalo News?

Top Freshman- Week 8

Zach Norton-Clarence

Savon Van Sickle- Jamestown

Brian Fry- Medina

Top Sophomores:

Xavier Janczylik- St. Francis

Drew Westmoreland- Wilson

Connor Desiderio- Maryvale

Clarence Thomas- South Park

Mike Glinski- West Seneca West

Top Juniors:

Joe Jamison- Canisius

Ben Schoenle- Canisius

Joel Nicholas- Canisius

Dawson Tyger- St. Francis

Rashad Law- Maryvale

Elijah Lewis- South Park

Joe Nusall- Williamsville North

Keshone Beal- Cheektowaga

Jaden Lofton- St. Joe's

Aaron Wahler- Cleveland Hill

Top Seniors:

Joe Andreessen- Lancaster

Jacob Maurino- West Seneca East

CJ Perillo- Iroquois

Terrance Bass- Cheektowaga

Nick Kleffer- Williamsville East

Nick Costanzo- Maryvale

Joe Shifflet- Williamsville East

Jalin Cooper- Medina

Khalil Norton- Lackawanna

Burgard Jayvees finished 8-0 for the season- Congrats to Pat Ricci Head JV Coach and his Staff

Austin Watkins- Burgard SR LB recorded 62 tackles, 9 TFL for the Bulldogs this season

Jack Sharp- Orchard Park Soph QB has passed for 1286 yards and 14 TDs completing 61.1% of his passes for the Quakers through 7 games

Andrew Relowsky- Orchard PArk JR LB has recorded 30 tackles, 3.5 TFL and forced 1 fumble for the Quakers this season

Brian Strybel- Orchard Park SR K/P has booted 24 of 24 PATs, kicked 3 FGs has 35 kickoffs for 2161 yards and 29 touchbacks and punted 19 times for 746 yards and averaged 39 yards for the Quakers this season .

Rob Giancarlo- Sweet Home- JR DL has recorded 43 tackles, 11 Sacks, 7 TFL and has 2 Defensive TDs for the Panthers

D'Shaun Barefield- Amherst JR RB in 6 games has rushed for 606 yards and 4 TDs for the Tigers

J'Ayke Womack- Amherst JR QB/DB has passed for 538 yards, 6 TDs, rushed for 181 yards, 2 TDs and recorded 24 tackles in 7 games for the Tigers

James Bailey- JFK SR QB has passed for 1182 yards, 14 TDs and rushed for 213 yards and one TD for the Bears this season

Jordan Snyder- JFK SR WR/DB has caught 27 passes for 446 yards, 7 TDs, rushed for 146 yards and 1 TD and recorded 43 tackles, 16 TFL for the Bears

Aaron Wahler- Cleveland Hill JR RB/LB has rushed for 956 yards, 14 TDs and recorded 31 tackles and 2 interceptions for the Golden Eagles

Preseason Predictions:

Monsignor Martin- Canisius- Finished 1st

Class AA- Lancaster- Finished 1st

Class A North- Starpoint- Finished 1st- Co-Champs

Class A South- South Park- Finished 1st- Co Champs

Class B-1- Cheektowaga- Finished 1st

Class B-2- Olean- Finished 4th

Class B-3- Medina- Finished 3rd

Class C North- Cleveland Hill- Finished 1st

Class C South- Southwestern- Finished 1st

Class D- Maple Grove- Finished 2nd

Maurice Robertson- Sweet Home- Jr QB/DB has passed for 776 yards, 10 TDs, rushed for 277 yards and 5 TDs and recorded 36 tackles and 1 interception for the Panthers

College Football Recruiting Night Tuesday December 5th- 2017 6:00PM- 8:30PM New Era Field- Jim Kelly Club, Gate 6: For Coaches, Parents and Class of 2017 Players. For Further information go to www.wnyamateurfootball.com

Top Offenses through Week 8 (Points Scored):

West Seneca West- 317

Lancaster- 355

Franklinville/Ellicottville- 342

Canisius- 325

Cleveland Hill- 318

Cheektowaga- 293

Starpoint- 282

St Joe's- 271

Newfane- 268

Maryvale- 260

South Park- 254

Top Defenses Through Week 8 (Points Allowed):

South Park- 69

Lackawanna- 70

Cleveland Hill- 75

Southwestern- 83

Maple Grove- 84

Lancaster- 85

Williamsville North- 92

Franklinville/Ellicottville- 92

Grand Island- 100

West Seneca West- 102

