News and Notes- Week 8
Jacob Maurino- West Seneca SR WR/DB has rushed for 687 yards and averaged 9 Yards a carry, 10 TDs, has caught 16 passes for 389 yards averaging 27 yards per catch, has returned 1 kickoff for a TD, recorded 8 sacks, intercepted 1 pass and recovered 3 fumbles for the Trojans this season
Matt Myers-West Seneca West SR QB has rushed for 549 yards and 15 TDs, passed for 1517 yards and 17 TDs or a total of 2066 yards and 32 TDs for the Indians in 8 games
Aaron Wahler- Cleveland Hill JR RB has rushed for 1147 yards, 17 TDs and recorded 36 tackles, 9 TFL for the Golden Eagles
Biggest Upset of Week 8 was Niagara Falls defeating Orchard Park. Star WR Nic Bruce injured his ankle early in the game and the Quakers missed him Big Time.
Charles Rizzo III- Eden SR QB broke Bill Weidner's single game pass attempts with 38 and single game passing yards with 270. Weidner set the record in 1986.
Playoff Nicknames:
Joe Andreesen, Ben Damiani, Brett Beetow-Lancaster: "Shake, Rattle and Roll"
Nick Constanzo, Rashad Law- Maryvale- " Thunder, Lightening, Hurricane"
Jon Stevens, Jacob Reger, Jack Putney- Clarence- " Bambi, Sparky and Einstein"
Clarence Thomas, Dayquan Anderson- South Park- "Shake and Bake"
Monsignor Martin Playoffs:
Canisius and St. Francis received Byes
Quaterfinals:
St. Mary's at St. Joes- Sat- Oct 28th at 1:00pm
Timon St Jude at Cardinal O'Hara- Oct 28th at 1:00pm
Projected Semi Final Games:
St. Joes at Canisius
Cardinal O'Hara at St. Francis
Shutouts: Week 8:
Lancaster
South Park
Cheektowaga
Chautauqua Lake
Springville
St. Joe's
Lackawanna
Winless Teams:
Lockport
Timon/St Jude
East Aurora/Holland
Tonawanda
Eden/North Collins
Unbeaten Teams:
Lancaster
Williamsville North
West Seneca West
Franklinville/Ellicottville
South Park
Offensive Line of the Week: Canisius: James Desiderio, Will McGennis, Jarrett Benton, Brad Currell, Nick DeLuca
Home Teams won 28 games in Week 8
While Visiting Teams won 6 games
Unsung Hero:
Nick Maniscalco- Williamsville North JR OL
Condolences to Scott Zipp-Cheektowaga and Jim Maurino as their beloved Yankees lost to the Astros. All Red Sox fans slept very well after their loss
In 6 games North Tonawanda RB rushed for the following:
Marcellus Overton- 918 yards- 7.5 Avg
Nate Brown- 564 yards- 5.75 Avg
Sean Ferry- 356 yards- 8.0 Avg
Kyle Schreader- Starpoint- SR Lineman recorded 55 tackles and 3 sacks in 6 games for the Spartans
Aaron Chase- Starpoint- JR QB has passed for 1087 yards and 14 TDs for the season- 6 games
QUESTION:
How can any pollster vote for St. Francis with a 3-5 record in the Buffalo News?
Top Freshman- Week 8
Zach Norton-Clarence
Savon Van Sickle- Jamestown
Brian Fry- Medina
Top Sophomores:
Xavier Janczylik- St. Francis
Drew Westmoreland- Wilson
Connor Desiderio- Maryvale
Clarence Thomas- South Park
Mike Glinski- West Seneca West
Top Juniors:
Joe Jamison- Canisius
Ben Schoenle- Canisius
Joel Nicholas- Canisius
Dawson Tyger- St. Francis
Rashad Law- Maryvale
Elijah Lewis- South Park
Joe Nusall- Williamsville North
Keshone Beal- Cheektowaga
Jaden Lofton- St. Joe's
Aaron Wahler- Cleveland Hill
Top Seniors:
Joe Andreessen- Lancaster
Jacob Maurino- West Seneca East
CJ Perillo- Iroquois
Terrance Bass- Cheektowaga
Nick Kleffer- Williamsville East
Nick Costanzo- Maryvale
Joe Shifflet- Williamsville East
Jalin Cooper- Medina
Khalil Norton- Lackawanna
Burgard Jayvees finished 8-0 for the season- Congrats to Pat Ricci Head JV Coach and his Staff
Austin Watkins- Burgard SR LB recorded 62 tackles, 9 TFL for the Bulldogs this season
Jack Sharp- Orchard Park Soph QB has passed for 1286 yards and 14 TDs completing 61.1% of his passes for the Quakers through 7 games
Andrew Relowsky- Orchard PArk JR LB has recorded 30 tackles, 3.5 TFL and forced 1 fumble for the Quakers this season
Brian Strybel- Orchard Park SR K/P has booted 24 of 24 PATs, kicked 3 FGs has 35 kickoffs for 2161 yards and 29 touchbacks and punted 19 times for 746 yards and averaged 39 yards for the Quakers this season .
Rob Giancarlo- Sweet Home- JR DL has recorded 43 tackles, 11 Sacks, 7 TFL and has 2 Defensive TDs for the Panthers
D'Shaun Barefield- Amherst JR RB in 6 games has rushed for 606 yards and 4 TDs for the Tigers
J'Ayke Womack- Amherst JR QB/DB has passed for 538 yards, 6 TDs, rushed for 181 yards, 2 TDs and recorded 24 tackles in 7 games for the Tigers
James Bailey- JFK SR QB has passed for 1182 yards, 14 TDs and rushed for 213 yards and one TD for the Bears this season
Jordan Snyder- JFK SR WR/DB has caught 27 passes for 446 yards, 7 TDs, rushed for 146 yards and 1 TD and recorded 43 tackles, 16 TFL for the Bears
Aaron Wahler- Cleveland Hill JR RB/LB has rushed for 956 yards, 14 TDs and recorded 31 tackles and 2 interceptions for the Golden Eagles
Preseason Predictions:
Monsignor Martin- Canisius- Finished 1st
Class AA- Lancaster- Finished 1st
Class A North- Starpoint- Finished 1st- Co-Champs
Class A South- South Park- Finished 1st- Co Champs
Class B-1- Cheektowaga- Finished 1st
Class B-2- Olean- Finished 4th
Class B-3- Medina- Finished 3rd
Class C North- Cleveland Hill- Finished 1st
Class C South- Southwestern- Finished 1st
Class D- Maple Grove- Finished 2nd
Maurice Robertson- Sweet Home- Jr QB/DB has passed for 776 yards, 10 TDs, rushed for 277 yards and 5 TDs and recorded 36 tackles and 1 interception for the Panthers
College Football Recruiting Night Tuesday December 5th- 2017 6:00PM- 8:30PM New Era Field- Jim Kelly Club, Gate 6: For Coaches, Parents and Class of 2017 Players. For Further information go to www.wnyamateurfootball.com
Top Offenses through Week 8 (Points Scored):
West Seneca West- 317
Lancaster- 355
Franklinville/Ellicottville- 342
Canisius- 325
Cleveland Hill- 318
Cheektowaga- 293
Starpoint- 282
St Joe's- 271
Newfane- 268
Maryvale- 260
South Park- 254
Top Defenses Through Week 8 (Points Allowed):
South Park- 69
Lackawanna- 70
Cleveland Hill- 75
Southwestern- 83
Maple Grove- 84
Lancaster- 85
Williamsville North- 92
Franklinville/Ellicottville- 92
Grand Island- 100
West Seneca West- 102
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs