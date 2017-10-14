News and Notes Week 7

high school sports (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Best Defenses

Class AA: Williamsville North and Lancaster

Class A: South Park, Grand Island, West Seneca West

Class B: Dunkirk, Depew, Lackawanna, Newfane, Albion

Class C: Southwestern, Cleveland Hill

Class D: Maple Grove, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Best Leaders

Chad Biersbach, Depew

Jack Putney, Clarence

Andrew Pumford, Jamestown

RJ Brandon, Canisius

Tom Moran, Allegany-Limestone

Brian Strybel, Orchard Park

Defenders Who Have Non Stop Motors

Nick Anzalone, Grand Island

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Joe Andreesen, Lancaster

Ben Damiani, Lancaster

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Mike Glinski, West Seneca West

Jakwon Ingram, Lacakwanna

Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

Nick Costanzo, Maryvale

Kevin Steele, Williamsville East

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Brett Beetow, Lancaster

Potential Class C Matchups in Week 8

JFK at Southwestern

Allegany/Limestone at Cleveland Hill

Cassadaga Valley/Falconer at Akron

Wilson at Silver Creek/Forestville

Potential Class D Matchups Week 8

Portville at Franklinville/Ellicottville

Randolph at Maple Grove

Salamanca at Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Cattaraugus/LV at Chautauqua Lake

Potential Class A Matchups Week 8

Williamsville South at West Seneca West

West Seneca East at Grand Island

Iroquois at Starpoint

Williamsville East at South Park

Potential Playoff Scenario for Msgr. Martin Quarterfinals:

Canisius and St. Francis receive byes. St. Joe’s would host St. Mary’s and Cardinal O’Hara would play Timon/St. Jude.

Potential Msgr. Martin Championship: Canisius vs. St. Francis/St. Joe’s

Congratulations to my Yankee fans. Well deserved win. I heard Scott Zipp and Jim Maurino were dancing in the street when the Yankees defeated Cleveland.

Teams in the Msgr. Martin Athletic Association have in 6 games won 13 games and lost 22. Talent level from years past is significantly down in comparison to other years. Canisius is the exception.

Top Running Backs

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

Dave Perkins, Orchard Park

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

D’Shaun Barefield, Amherst

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Kenyatta Huston, Canisius

Julian Nixon, Newfane

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca West

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home

Michael Gray III, Cheektowaga

Marcellus Overton, North Tonawanda

Dylan Casey, Maryvale

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint

Dylan Vincent, Olean

Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Marquell Wells, Williamsville North

Tom Cecere, Grand Island

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Francisco Rodriguez, Jamestown

Quantivis Kleckley, Dunkirk

Clarence Thomas, South Park

Tanner Ramsey, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Justus Jermani, Niagara Falls

Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Cole O’Connor, St. Francis

Thomas Rivera, Sweet Home

Noah Bieler, Orchard Park

Joe Jamison, Canisius

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West

Potential Playoff Matchups

Class AA

Niagara Wheatfield at Lancaster

Hutch-Tech at Williamsville North

Clarence at Orchard Park

Jamestown at Bennett

Class A

West Seneca East at Grand Island

Williamsville South at West Seneca West

Williamsville East at South Park

Iroquois at Starpoint

Class B

Burgard at Lackawanna

Depew at Maryvale

Newfane at Dunkirk

Albion at Cheektowaga

Class C

Wilson at Southwestern

Allegany-Limestone at Cleveland Hill

Cassadaga Valley/Falconer at JFK

Akron at Silver Creek/Forestville

Class D

Franklinville/Ellicottville at Portville

Randolph/Frewsburg a Maple Grove

Salamanca at Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Chautauqua Lake at Cattaraugus/LV

Impact Players Section VI Quarterfinals

Lancaster: Joe Andreesen

Clarence: Jon Stevens

Orchard Park: Nic Bruce

Bennett: Chris Petteway

Jamestown: Andrew Pumford

Hutch-Tech: Rodney Bailey

Niagara Falls: Syveon Ralands

Niagara Wheatfield: Jordan Parks

Starpoint: Aaron Chase

Grand Island: Nick Anzalone

Williamsville East: Joe Shifflet

Williamsville South: Jemelle Jones

Sweet Home: Rob Giancarlo

South Park: Clarence Thomas

West Seneca West: Matt Myers

Iroquois: Spencer Slachetka

West Seneca East: Jacob Maurino

Cheektowaga: Keshone Beal

Maryvale: Rashad Law

Burgard: Tony Maple

Dunkirk: Devaun Farnham-DeJesus

Albion: Ugene Harrison

Lacakwanna: London Smith

Newfane: Julian Nixon

Depew: Chad Biersbach

Medina: Jalin Cooper

Southwestern: Cole Snyder

Cassadaga Valley/Falconer: Robbie Penhollow

Silver Creek/Forestville: Tom Galfo

Allegany Limestone: Brendan Stover

Cleveland Hill: Aaron Wahler

JFK: Jordan Snyder

Wilson: Steve Frerichs

Akron: Jacob Sarow

Franklinville/Ellicottville: Brock Blecha

Maple Grove: Nick Fabrizio

Clymer/Sherman/Panama: Tom Delahoy

Salamanca: Jeremiah Shoup

Chautauqua Lake: Devin Pope

Cattaraugus/LV: Dylan Bradfield

Randolph/Frewsburg: Nick Marsh

Portville: Kyle Murray

Additions: Nick Kieffer, Williamsville East SR should be added to top defensive backs. Zach Fischer, Maple Grove should be added to top wide receivers.

2017 WNY Alphabet Football

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Ben Damiani, Lancaster

Casey Kelly, St. Joes

Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South

Emery Marsh, Pioneer

Francisco Rodriguez, Jamestown

Giovanni Gilchrist, Canisius

Huner Czora, East Aurora/ Holland

Izaiah Rhim, Medina

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

London Smith, Lackawanna

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

Owen Nadrowski, Kenmore East

Paul Woods, Canisius

Quinn Higgins, St. Joe’s

Ryan Mansell. Lancaster

Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois

Tariq Whitaker, Cheektowaga

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Vinny Catanzaro, Williamsville North

Wake Kless, Pioneer

Xavier Barber, Lockport

Yianni Hallius, Clarence

Zane Johnson, Grand Island

Stat Updates through Week 6

Christian Snell, Alden Rb/WR/DB,

Has rushed 17 times for 251 yds (14.8 avg), 2 tds; 27 receptions for 531 yds (19.7 avg), 6 tds and also recorded 37 tackles, 3 tfl 1 sack and 1 int.

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove SR LB/RB, has rushed for 613 yds, 8 tds, caught 2 passes for tds and has recorded 42 tackles.

Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech SR DE, has recorded 59 tackles, 23 tfl, 9 sacks and 2 blocked punts for the engineers.

Vinny Certo, Southwestern, SR LB has recorded 49 tackles, 12 tfl and 2 sacks for the Trojans.

Cole Snyder, Southwestern JR QB/DB/P, has passed for 1037 yds and 12 tds, has rushed for 127 yds and 1 td and recorded 19 tackles in 6 games for the Trojans.

Jack Sarow, Akron SR RB/LB, has recorded 96 tackles, 3 sacks, recovered 2 fumbles and rushed for 764 yds and 7 tds for the Tigers.

Tyler Bailey, Frontier JR LB has recorded 29 tackles for the Falcons in 6 games.

Jayce Johnson, Canisius SR QB, has passed for 871 yds, 10 tds and has rushed for 364 yds for the Crusaders in 6 games.

Joe Nicholas, Canisius JR DB, has recorded 37 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 9 tfl and rushed for 198 yds and 4 tds this season.

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster SR RB, has rushed for 605 yds and 14 tds for the Legends in 6 games.

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster SR QB has passed for 1038 yds and 8 tds this season.

Joe Andressen, Lancaster SR LB/RB has rushed for 183 yds, 8 tds and recorded 50 tackles, 10 tfl and 3 sacks for the Legends.

Noah Turzillo, Jamestown SR DL has recorded 57 tackles, 10 tfl and 5 sacks for the Red Raiders.

Manhattan King, Jamestown, has recorded 54 tackles, 12 tfl and 4 sacks in 6 games.

Ben Damiani, Lancaster SR LB, has recorded 46 tackles, 9 tfl and 1 sack for the Legends in 6 games.

Charles Kilgo, Amherst SR LB, has recorded 60 tackles, 3 tfl in 6 games for the Tigers.

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park SR WR has caught 33 passes for 495 yds and 6 tds for the Quakers.

Michael Pataky, Orchard Park JR LB, recorded 32.5 tackles this season.

Ethan Falcone, Orchard Park SR DB, intercepted 2 passes and recorded 1.5 tackles for the Quakers.

Brian Strybel, Orchard Park, SR K, has booted 3 of 6 fgs, averaged 57.8 yds on kickoffs including 24 touchbacks and has averaged 28.4 yds in 15 punts for the Quakers in 6 games.

10 Ways Not to Play Football in College

1. Don’t Study

2. Don’t Practice Hard

3. Don’t Listen

4. Have an Attitude

5. Be a Complainer

6. Don’t be a team player

7. Don’t give 100% effort

8. Don’t Train

9. Take Plays off

10. Show disrespect to coaches

© 2017 WGRZ-TV