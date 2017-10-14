News and Notes Week 7

Best Defenses
Class AA: Williamsville North and Lancaster
Class A: South Park, Grand Island, West Seneca West
Class B: Dunkirk, Depew, Lackawanna, Newfane, Albion
Class C: Southwestern, Cleveland Hill
Class D: Maple Grove, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Best Leaders
Chad Biersbach, Depew
Jack Putney, Clarence
Andrew Pumford, Jamestown
RJ Brandon, Canisius
Tom Moran, Allegany-Limestone
Brian Strybel, Orchard Park
Defenders Who Have Non Stop Motors
Nick Anzalone, Grand Island
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Joe Andreesen, Lancaster
Ben Damiani, Lancaster
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Mike Glinski, West Seneca West
Jakwon Ingram, Lacakwanna
Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
Nick Costanzo, Maryvale
Kevin Steele, Williamsville East
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Brett Beetow, Lancaster
Potential Class C Matchups in Week 8
JFK at Southwestern
Allegany/Limestone at Cleveland Hill
Cassadaga Valley/Falconer at Akron
Wilson at Silver Creek/Forestville
Potential Class D Matchups Week 8
Portville at Franklinville/Ellicottville
Randolph at Maple Grove
Salamanca at Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Cattaraugus/LV at Chautauqua Lake
Potential Class A Matchups Week 8
Williamsville South at West Seneca West
West Seneca East at Grand Island
Iroquois at Starpoint
Williamsville East at South Park
Potential Playoff Scenario for Msgr. Martin Quarterfinals:
Canisius and St. Francis receive byes. St. Joe’s would host St. Mary’s and Cardinal O’Hara would play Timon/St. Jude.
Potential Msgr. Martin Championship: Canisius vs. St. Francis/St. Joe’s
Congratulations to my Yankee fans. Well deserved win. I heard Scott Zipp and Jim Maurino were dancing in the street when the Yankees defeated Cleveland.
Teams in the Msgr. Martin Athletic Association have in 6 games won 13 games and lost 22. Talent level from years past is significantly down in comparison to other years. Canisius is the exception.
Top Running Backs
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
Dave Perkins, Orchard Park
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
D’Shaun Barefield, Amherst
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Kenyatta Huston, Canisius
Julian Nixon, Newfane
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca West
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna
Dylan McDuffie, Sweet Home
Michael Gray III, Cheektowaga
Marcellus Overton, North Tonawanda
Dylan Casey, Maryvale
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint
Dylan Vincent, Olean
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Marquell Wells, Williamsville North
Tom Cecere, Grand Island
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
Francisco Rodriguez, Jamestown
Quantivis Kleckley, Dunkirk
Clarence Thomas, South Park
Tanner Ramsey, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Justus Jermani, Niagara Falls
Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Cole O’Connor, St. Francis
Thomas Rivera, Sweet Home
Noah Bieler, Orchard Park
Joe Jamison, Canisius
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West
Potential Playoff Matchups
Class AA
Niagara Wheatfield at Lancaster
Hutch-Tech at Williamsville North
Clarence at Orchard Park
Jamestown at Bennett
Class A
West Seneca East at Grand Island
Williamsville South at West Seneca West
Williamsville East at South Park
Iroquois at Starpoint
Class B
Burgard at Lackawanna
Depew at Maryvale
Newfane at Dunkirk
Albion at Cheektowaga
Class C
Wilson at Southwestern
Allegany-Limestone at Cleveland Hill
Cassadaga Valley/Falconer at JFK
Akron at Silver Creek/Forestville
Class D
Franklinville/Ellicottville at Portville
Randolph/Frewsburg a Maple Grove
Salamanca at Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Chautauqua Lake at Cattaraugus/LV
Impact Players Section VI Quarterfinals
Lancaster: Joe Andreesen
Clarence: Jon Stevens
Orchard Park: Nic Bruce
Bennett: Chris Petteway
Jamestown: Andrew Pumford
Hutch-Tech: Rodney Bailey
Niagara Falls: Syveon Ralands
Niagara Wheatfield: Jordan Parks
Starpoint: Aaron Chase
Grand Island: Nick Anzalone
Williamsville East: Joe Shifflet
Williamsville South: Jemelle Jones
Sweet Home: Rob Giancarlo
South Park: Clarence Thomas
West Seneca West: Matt Myers
Iroquois: Spencer Slachetka
West Seneca East: Jacob Maurino
Cheektowaga: Keshone Beal
Maryvale: Rashad Law
Burgard: Tony Maple
Dunkirk: Devaun Farnham-DeJesus
Albion: Ugene Harrison
Lacakwanna: London Smith
Newfane: Julian Nixon
Depew: Chad Biersbach
Medina: Jalin Cooper
Southwestern: Cole Snyder
Cassadaga Valley/Falconer: Robbie Penhollow
Silver Creek/Forestville: Tom Galfo
Allegany Limestone: Brendan Stover
Cleveland Hill: Aaron Wahler
JFK: Jordan Snyder
Wilson: Steve Frerichs
Akron: Jacob Sarow
Franklinville/Ellicottville: Brock Blecha
Maple Grove: Nick Fabrizio
Clymer/Sherman/Panama: Tom Delahoy
Salamanca: Jeremiah Shoup
Chautauqua Lake: Devin Pope
Cattaraugus/LV: Dylan Bradfield
Randolph/Frewsburg: Nick Marsh
Portville: Kyle Murray
Additions: Nick Kieffer, Williamsville East SR should be added to top defensive backs. Zach Fischer, Maple Grove should be added to top wide receivers.
2017 WNY Alphabet Football
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Ben Damiani, Lancaster
Casey Kelly, St. Joes
Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South
Emery Marsh, Pioneer
Francisco Rodriguez, Jamestown
Giovanni Gilchrist, Canisius
Huner Czora, East Aurora/ Holland
Izaiah Rhim, Medina
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
London Smith, Lackawanna
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
Owen Nadrowski, Kenmore East
Paul Woods, Canisius
Quinn Higgins, St. Joe’s
Ryan Mansell. Lancaster
Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois
Tariq Whitaker, Cheektowaga
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Vinny Catanzaro, Williamsville North
Wake Kless, Pioneer
Xavier Barber, Lockport
Yianni Hallius, Clarence
Zane Johnson, Grand Island
Stat Updates through Week 6
Christian Snell, Alden Rb/WR/DB,
Has rushed 17 times for 251 yds (14.8 avg), 2 tds; 27 receptions for 531 yds (19.7 avg), 6 tds and also recorded 37 tackles, 3 tfl 1 sack and 1 int.
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove SR LB/RB, has rushed for 613 yds, 8 tds, caught 2 passes for tds and has recorded 42 tackles.
Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech SR DE, has recorded 59 tackles, 23 tfl, 9 sacks and 2 blocked punts for the engineers.
Vinny Certo, Southwestern, SR LB has recorded 49 tackles, 12 tfl and 2 sacks for the Trojans.
Cole Snyder, Southwestern JR QB/DB/P, has passed for 1037 yds and 12 tds, has rushed for 127 yds and 1 td and recorded 19 tackles in 6 games for the Trojans.
Jack Sarow, Akron SR RB/LB, has recorded 96 tackles, 3 sacks, recovered 2 fumbles and rushed for 764 yds and 7 tds for the Tigers.
Tyler Bailey, Frontier JR LB has recorded 29 tackles for the Falcons in 6 games.
Jayce Johnson, Canisius SR QB, has passed for 871 yds, 10 tds and has rushed for 364 yds for the Crusaders in 6 games.
Joe Nicholas, Canisius JR DB, has recorded 37 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 9 tfl and rushed for 198 yds and 4 tds this season.
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster SR RB, has rushed for 605 yds and 14 tds for the Legends in 6 games.
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster SR QB has passed for 1038 yds and 8 tds this season.
Joe Andressen, Lancaster SR LB/RB has rushed for 183 yds, 8 tds and recorded 50 tackles, 10 tfl and 3 sacks for the Legends.
Noah Turzillo, Jamestown SR DL has recorded 57 tackles, 10 tfl and 5 sacks for the Red Raiders.
Manhattan King, Jamestown, has recorded 54 tackles, 12 tfl and 4 sacks in 6 games.
Ben Damiani, Lancaster SR LB, has recorded 46 tackles, 9 tfl and 1 sack for the Legends in 6 games.
Charles Kilgo, Amherst SR LB, has recorded 60 tackles, 3 tfl in 6 games for the Tigers.
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park SR WR has caught 33 passes for 495 yds and 6 tds for the Quakers.
Michael Pataky, Orchard Park JR LB, recorded 32.5 tackles this season.
Ethan Falcone, Orchard Park SR DB, intercepted 2 passes and recorded 1.5 tackles for the Quakers.
Brian Strybel, Orchard Park, SR K, has booted 3 of 6 fgs, averaged 57.8 yds on kickoffs including 24 touchbacks and has averaged 28.4 yds in 15 punts for the Quakers in 6 games.
10 Ways Not to Play Football in College
1. Don’t Study
2. Don’t Practice Hard
3. Don’t Listen
4. Have an Attitude
5. Be a Complainer
6. Don’t be a team player
7. Don’t give 100% effort
8. Don’t Train
9. Take Plays off
10. Show disrespect to coaches
