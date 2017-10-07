News and Notes - Week 6

HSS5 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

Section VI Championship Football games will be held:

Class D: Friday, November 3rd at 5pm

Class AA: Saturday, November 4th at 12pm

Class C: Saturday, November 4th at 3:15pm

Class B: Saturday, November 4th at 6:30pm

Dean Santorio, Grand Island head coach, needs one win to reach the coveted 100 victories club. Dean was a star for the Vikings and has exelled with his coaches and players for the Vikings. His record is 99-55-0 in 17 years.

Glen Grahman, head coach at Cleveland Hill has a record of 97-35-0 in 14 years. He needs 3 wins to reach the coveted 100 win club.

Correction: Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home JR DL is a candidate for Player of the Year Honors.

Top Wide Receivers

Chad Biersbach, Depew

Dlan Kelly, Williamsville North

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park

RJ Brandon, Canisius

Alex Card, Southwestern

Cody Sanford, Williamsville South

Jalin Cooper, Medina

Tanner Feeley, Wilson

Retsen Daley, St. Francis

Jesse Broad, West Seneca West

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Ray Blackwell, Maryvale

Sam Mazzara, Starpoint

Joey Shifflet, Williamsville East

Dayquan Anderson, South Park

Paul Woods, Canisius

Zane Johnson, Grand Island

Brandon Brown, South Park

Christian Snell, Alden

Malik Brooks, Lockport

Andrew Pumford, Jamestown

Rodney Barnes, Niagara Falls

Alec Miller, Williamsville South

Justin Johnson, West Seneca West

Keenan Ollison, Canisius

Tommy Zolnowski, Cheektowaga

Top Class Acts

Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home

Brian Strybel, Orchard Park

Andrew Pumford, Jamestown

R.J. Brandon, Canisius

Joe Andreesen, Lancaster

Tom Cecere, Grand Island

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Jack Putney, Clarence

Tyler Bailey, Frontier

Sam Arrington, Cleveland Hill

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech

Legacy Stadium in Katy, Texas is the most expensive facility for high school football in the country with a cost of 72 million. The total population of Katy is only 14,000 but the stadium can comfortably seat 12,000.

The video replay board cost 2 million. In Texas, football is a tradition and a religion. In Buffalo and WNY it is only a game. In 2014, Allen Texas paid 59.8 million for a high school football complex with a capacity of 18,000. 7500 chair back seats are sold on a season basis each year. Officials reserve 5000 seats for the fans of the visiting team, 4000 for Allen students and 1000 for the school band which leaves 500 for general admission each week. Amazing but true.

Best 2 Year Records

Maple Grove 21-3

Cheektowaga 20-2

South Park 18-4

Canisius 18-5

Cleveland Hill 18-5

Starpoint 16-3

Lancaster 16-4

Bennett 16-5

Franklinville/Ellicottville 16-5

Orchard Park 14-5

West Seneca East 13-5

Correction: Jordan Snyder, JFK SR WR/DB is potential league defensive player of the year.

Mason Hoose, former Canisius alumnus, recorded 17 tackles in Santa Barbara’s community college game last week.

2017 Chuck Funke Memorial Classic Bowl Finals

Class D: 6pm at Catt/LV

Class C: 5pm at Pioneer

Class B: 7:45pm at Pioneer

Class A; 5:30pm at Depew

Class AA: 8pm at Depew

Federation Tie-Break Procedure

After a completion of the regular season of football play by them members of the Section VI Federation, the winners in each division will be determined by the Sectional Football Committee composed of the football chairmen. A tie breaking procedure will be used during the regular season in the Section VI Football Federation for any varsity games involving federation schools. In most cases, the won-lost record vs. common division opponents will be the determining factor.

Head to head competition between two tied teams. The winning team will be declared the divisional representative. When three or more teams are tied, one team must have beaten ALL of the remaining tied teams to be declared the divisional representative.

In the event of three or more teams are tied and have played each other and one team beat all others, that team is the highest seed. If no single team has beaten all others, the team with the highest point differential using only the games played against each other will be the highest seed.

Coaches please forward game and season stats to dgallagher@wgrz.com. Thank you.

Hutch Tech JVs defeated Orchard Park 32-12 and are now 6-0 with a 174-28 point differential including 4 shutouts.

Potential Candidates for League Players of the Year

Offense

Msgr. Martin Association

RJ Brandon, Canisius

Jayce Johnson, Canisius

Paul Woods, Canisius

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s

Class AA

D’Jae Perry, St. Mary’s

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Class A North

Aaron Chase, Starpoint

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint

Josh Foster, Williamsville South

Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home

Tom Cecere, Grand Island

Class A South

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

DaBeyon, Humphrey, South Park

Clarence Thomas, South Park

Kaiyer,Fields, McKinley

Class B-1

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Dylan Casey, Maryvale

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale

Class B-2

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk

Devaun Farnham-DeJesus

Class B-3

Brandon Gross, Newfane

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

London Smith, Lackawanna

Jalin Cooper, Medina

Class C North

James Bailey, JFK

Steven Frerichs, Wilson

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Class C South

Cole Snyder, Southwestern

Connor Crabtree, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer

Class D

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

Derek Ecklund, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Defense

Msgr. Martin Association

Joe Jamison, Canisius

Keon Howard, St. Joe’s

CJ Ozolins, St. Mary’s

Keenan Ollison, Canisius

Class AA

Joseph Andreessen, Lancaster

Ben Damiani, Lancaster

Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech

Scott Becht, Williamsville North

Brett Beetow, Lancaster

Class A North

Rob Giancola, Sweet Home

Kyle Schreader, Starpoint

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Class A South

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

Miles Haynes, McKinley

Mike Glinski, West Seneca West

Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois

Parker Valvo, Iroquois

Class B-1

Nick Costanzo, Maryvale

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer

Alekzander Byrant, Cheektowaga

Trevor Smith, Pioneer

Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga

Class B-2

Tywon Wright, Dunkirk

Class B-3

Jakwon Ingra, Lackawanna

Julian Nixon, Newfane

Brandon Windnagle, Alden

Class C North

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill

Jordan Snyder, JFK

Class D

Taige Jones, Maple Grove

Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Tom Delahoy, Clymer/Sherman/Panama

Stats Update Through Week 5

Tom Cecere, Grand Island SR RB, has rushed for 671 yards, 7 touchdowns, caught 6 passes for 86 yards and 1 touchdown.

Zane Johnson, Grand Island SR WR, has 21 receptions for 414 yards and 6 touchdowns, recorded 6 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Nick Anzalone, Grand Island SR LB, has recorded 58 tackles for the Vikings in 5 games.

Joe Jamison, Canisius JR RB/LB, has rushed for 274 yards, 8 touchdowns, and recorded 32 tackles including 8 TFL for the Crusaders.

Jayce Johnson, Canisius SR QB, has rushed for 321 yards, 6 touchdowns and passed for 651 yards and 8 touchdowns.

Players Who Are Not Receiving Recognition

Tyler Bailey, Frontier JR is a physical player. His best game was at Clarence when he rushed for 68 yards, 9 tackles, and 2 TFL.

Joe Powers, Lew-Port JR OL/DL is a non stop motor. His best game was vs. Burgard when he ad 13 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 TFL.

Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home JR QB/DB has passed for 614 yards, 8 touchdowns, and rushed for 203 yards and 4 touchdowns and recorded 30 tackles.

Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home JR DL, recorded 32 tackles.

Cam Sionko, Grand Island JR QB, has passed for 669 yards, 10 touchdowns, and scored 1 touchdowns rushing for the Vikings.

