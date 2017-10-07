News and Notes - Week 6

Section VI Championship Football games will be held:
Class D: Friday, November 3rd at 5pm
Class AA: Saturday, November 4th at 12pm
Class C: Saturday, November 4th at 3:15pm
Class B: Saturday, November 4th at 6:30pm
Dean Santorio, Grand Island head coach, needs one win to reach the coveted 100 victories club. Dean was a star for the Vikings and has exelled with his coaches and players for the Vikings. His record is 99-55-0 in 17 years.
Glen Grahman, head coach at Cleveland Hill has a record of 97-35-0 in 14 years. He needs 3 wins to reach the coveted 100 win club.
Correction: Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home JR DL is a candidate for Player of the Year Honors.
Top Wide Receivers
Chad Biersbach, Depew
Dlan Kelly, Williamsville North
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park
RJ Brandon, Canisius
Alex Card, Southwestern
Cody Sanford, Williamsville South
Jalin Cooper, Medina
Tanner Feeley, Wilson
Retsen Daley, St. Francis
Jesse Broad, West Seneca West
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Ray Blackwell, Maryvale
Sam Mazzara, Starpoint
Joey Shifflet, Williamsville East
Dayquan Anderson, South Park
Paul Woods, Canisius
Zane Johnson, Grand Island
Brandon Brown, South Park
Christian Snell, Alden
Malik Brooks, Lockport
Andrew Pumford, Jamestown
Rodney Barnes, Niagara Falls
Alec Miller, Williamsville South
Justin Johnson, West Seneca West
Keenan Ollison, Canisius
Tommy Zolnowski, Cheektowaga
Top Class Acts
Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home
Brian Strybel, Orchard Park
Andrew Pumford, Jamestown
R.J. Brandon, Canisius
Joe Andreesen, Lancaster
Tom Cecere, Grand Island
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Jack Putney, Clarence
Tyler Bailey, Frontier
Sam Arrington, Cleveland Hill
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech
Legacy Stadium in Katy, Texas is the most expensive facility for high school football in the country with a cost of 72 million. The total population of Katy is only 14,000 but the stadium can comfortably seat 12,000.
The video replay board cost 2 million. In Texas, football is a tradition and a religion. In Buffalo and WNY it is only a game. In 2014, Allen Texas paid 59.8 million for a high school football complex with a capacity of 18,000. 7500 chair back seats are sold on a season basis each year. Officials reserve 5000 seats for the fans of the visiting team, 4000 for Allen students and 1000 for the school band which leaves 500 for general admission each week. Amazing but true.
Best 2 Year Records
Maple Grove 21-3
Cheektowaga 20-2
South Park 18-4
Canisius 18-5
Cleveland Hill 18-5
Starpoint 16-3
Lancaster 16-4
Bennett 16-5
Franklinville/Ellicottville 16-5
Orchard Park 14-5
West Seneca East 13-5
Correction: Jordan Snyder, JFK SR WR/DB is potential league defensive player of the year.
Mason Hoose, former Canisius alumnus, recorded 17 tackles in Santa Barbara’s community college game last week.
2017 Chuck Funke Memorial Classic Bowl Finals
Class D: 6pm at Catt/LV
Class C: 5pm at Pioneer
Class B: 7:45pm at Pioneer
Class A; 5:30pm at Depew
Class AA: 8pm at Depew
Federation Tie-Break Procedure
After a completion of the regular season of football play by them members of the Section VI Federation, the winners in each division will be determined by the Sectional Football Committee composed of the football chairmen. A tie breaking procedure will be used during the regular season in the Section VI Football Federation for any varsity games involving federation schools. In most cases, the won-lost record vs. common division opponents will be the determining factor.
Head to head competition between two tied teams. The winning team will be declared the divisional representative. When three or more teams are tied, one team must have beaten ALL of the remaining tied teams to be declared the divisional representative.
In the event of three or more teams are tied and have played each other and one team beat all others, that team is the highest seed. If no single team has beaten all others, the team with the highest point differential using only the games played against each other will be the highest seed.
Hutch Tech JVs defeated Orchard Park 32-12 and are now 6-0 with a 174-28 point differential including 4 shutouts.
Potential Candidates for League Players of the Year
Offense
Msgr. Martin Association
RJ Brandon, Canisius
Jayce Johnson, Canisius
Paul Woods, Canisius
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s
Class AA
D’Jae Perry, St. Mary’s
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Class A North
Aaron Chase, Starpoint
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint
Josh Foster, Williamsville South
Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home
Tom Cecere, Grand Island
Class A South
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
DaBeyon, Humphrey, South Park
Clarence Thomas, South Park
Kaiyer,Fields, McKinley
Class B-1
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Dylan Casey, Maryvale
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale
Class B-2
Ugene Harrison, Albion
Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk
Devaun Farnham-DeJesus
Class B-3
Brandon Gross, Newfane
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna
London Smith, Lackawanna
Jalin Cooper, Medina
Class C North
James Bailey, JFK
Steven Frerichs, Wilson
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Class C South
Cole Snyder, Southwestern
Connor Crabtree, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer
Class D
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove
Derek Ecklund, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Defense
Msgr. Martin Association
Joe Jamison, Canisius
Keon Howard, St. Joe’s
CJ Ozolins, St. Mary’s
Keenan Ollison, Canisius
Class AA
Joseph Andreessen, Lancaster
Ben Damiani, Lancaster
Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech
Scott Becht, Williamsville North
Brett Beetow, Lancaster
Class A North
Rob Giancola, Sweet Home
Kyle Schreader, Starpoint
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South
Class A South
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
Miles Haynes, McKinley
Mike Glinski, West Seneca West
Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois
Parker Valvo, Iroquois
Class B-1
Nick Costanzo, Maryvale
Mike Rigerman, Pioneer
Alekzander Byrant, Cheektowaga
Trevor Smith, Pioneer
Taivaughn Roach, Cheektowaga
Class B-2
Tywon Wright, Dunkirk
Class B-3
Jakwon Ingra, Lackawanna
Julian Nixon, Newfane
Brandon Windnagle, Alden
Class C North
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill
Jordan Snyder, JFK
Class D
Taige Jones, Maple Grove
Griffin Chudy, Franklinville/Ellicottville
Tom Delahoy, Clymer/Sherman/Panama
Stats Update Through Week 5
Tom Cecere, Grand Island SR RB, has rushed for 671 yards, 7 touchdowns, caught 6 passes for 86 yards and 1 touchdown.
Zane Johnson, Grand Island SR WR, has 21 receptions for 414 yards and 6 touchdowns, recorded 6 tackles and 2 interceptions.
Nick Anzalone, Grand Island SR LB, has recorded 58 tackles for the Vikings in 5 games.
Joe Jamison, Canisius JR RB/LB, has rushed for 274 yards, 8 touchdowns, and recorded 32 tackles including 8 TFL for the Crusaders.
Jayce Johnson, Canisius SR QB, has rushed for 321 yards, 6 touchdowns and passed for 651 yards and 8 touchdowns.
Players Who Are Not Receiving Recognition
Tyler Bailey, Frontier JR is a physical player. His best game was at Clarence when he rushed for 68 yards, 9 tackles, and 2 TFL.
Joe Powers, Lew-Port JR OL/DL is a non stop motor. His best game was vs. Burgard when he ad 13 tackles, 2 sacks, and 2 TFL.
Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home JR QB/DB has passed for 614 yards, 8 touchdowns, and rushed for 203 yards and 4 touchdowns and recorded 30 tackles.
Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home JR DL, recorded 32 tackles.
Cam Sionko, Grand Island JR QB, has passed for 669 yards, 10 touchdowns, and scored 1 touchdowns rushing for the Vikings.
