News and Notes: Week 4

Surprise Team: Newfane

Most Disappointing Team: North Tonawanda

Stephen Carlson, former Jamestown Alumnus who made first team All-WNY and NYS and led the Red Raiders to a state championship caught 6 passes for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns as Princeton defeated San Diego 27-17 in the season opener.

Jake Sisson, former All-WNY and All-State Alumnus from Jamestown, completed 29 of 52 passes for 213 yards and 4 touchdowns in Edinboro’s loss to West Chester.

Bryce Morrison, former All-WNY and All-State alumnus from Randolph who led the Cardinals to state titles passed for 269 yards and a touchdown in Alfred’s win over Utica College.

Candidates for Lineman of the Year

Joe Andreessen, Lancaster

Ben Damiani, Lancaster

Brad Currell, Canisius

Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South

Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech

Zak Trim, Maple Grove

Jakwon Ingram, Lackawanna

Noah Turzillo, Jamestown

Will McGennis, Canisius

Player of the Year Contenders

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

Brock Blecha, Franklinville

Jeremiah Sanders, South Park

Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint

Cam Sienko, Grand Island

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Jayce Johnson, Canisius

Kenyetta Huston, Canisius

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s

Joe Andreesson, Lancaster

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

When Timon/St. Jude lost to Canisius 78-0, the Tiger coaches refused to accept a running clock and what is surprising, Timon never punted in the game.

Top Wide Receivers include:

Zane Johnson, Grand Island

Jalin Cooper, Medina

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park

Retsen Daley, St. Francis

Paul Woods, Canisius

RJ Brandon, Canisius

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West

Max Giordano, Lancaster

Joey Shifflet, Williamsville South

Alex Card, Southwestern

Chad Biersbach, Depew

Keenan Ollison, Canisius

Eric Johnson, Sweet Home

London Smith, Lackawanna

Jason Breeden, Grand Island

Tyler Eganski, Jamestown

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North

Cody Sanford, Williamsville South

Alex Miller, Williamsville South

Sam Mazzara, Starpoint

Amazing how few field goals have been attempted this season.

Jerry Hickson, St. Francis alumnus was 6 of 11 for 59 yards and 2 interceptions for Santa Barbara Community College in their 44-6 win. Hickson was replaced early in the 2nd quarter as the team has several QBs.

Leading Stats After 3 Weeks

Most Yards Passing: 748 yards, Josh Foster, Williamsville South

Most Touchdowns Passing: 9, Josh Foster, Williamsville South

Most Yards and Touchdowns Combined Passing and Rushing:

Josh Foster, Williamsville South, 893 yards and 11 touchdowns

Matt Myers, West Seneca West, 786 yards and 13 touchdowns

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s 686 yards and 13 touchdowns

Most Yards Rushing: 766 yards, Kaiyer Fields, McKinley

Most Touchdowns: 8, Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill

Most Touchdowns Receiving: 4 Nic Bruce, Orchard Park

Most Receptions: 14 Nic Bruce, Orchard Park

Most Tackles: 29, Joe Andreessen, Lancaster

Stat Updates

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park senior WR has 15 receptions for 213 yards and 4 touchdowns.

David Perkins, Orchard Park senior RB has rushed for 299 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Michael Pataky, Orchard Park sophomore LB has recorded 23 tackles and Andrew Relosky Jr LB has 25 tackles.

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster SR RB, has rushed for 369 yards and 7 touchdowns and is averaging 123 yards per game.

Max Giordano, Lancaster SR WR/DB has caught 13 passes for 229 yards, scored 1 touchdown, 9 PATS, 1 two point conversion, recorded 4 tackles and returned a punt for a touchdown.

Joe Andreessen, Lancaster SR LB, has recorded 29 tackles including 6 for losses. Blocked a field goal and had a half sack.

Ben Damiani, Lancaster senior LB, has recorded 26 tackles including 6 for losses, blocked a field goal and had a one sack.

Andrew Woltz, West Seneca East SR LB, has recorded 24 tackles and recovered a fumble.

Josh Foster, Williamsville South SR QB has passed for 748 yards, 9 touchdowns, while rushing for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South JR DE, recorded 25 tackles, forced 2 fumbles, recovered 2 fumbles and 5 sacks.

Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South SR OL/DL, recorded 22 tackles, forced a fumble, recovered 2 fumbles and 5 sacks.

Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home JR QB, has passed for 558 yards, 8 touchdowns while rushing for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home JR DL, recorded 24 tackles and 7 sacks.

Brett Beetow, Lancaster SR LB, has recorded 24 tackles, including 4 for loss.

Cole Snyder, Southwestern JR QB, has passed for 552 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill JR RB, has rushed for 451 yards and 8 touchdowns and also recorded 17 tackles.

D’Mario Grant, Cleveland Hill JR DB, has recorded 22 tackles and 1 sack.

Matt Myers, West Seneca West SR QB has completed 31 for 53 for 552 yards and 6 touchdowns while rushing for 234 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception or fumble.

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West JR WR caught 12 passes for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Mike Glinski, West Seneca West Sophomore LB, has recorded 31 tackles and one sack.

Garrett House, St. Joe’s SR LB, has recorded 23 tackles, 5 and a half for loss, and 1 sack.

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s JB QB, has passed for 253 yards and 7 touchdowns while rushing for 407 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Kaiyer Fields, McKinley JR RB, has rushed for 766 yards, 5 touchdowns, and is averaging 11 yards per carry.

Miles Haynes, McKinley SR LB, has recorded 36 tackles including 6 for losses.

Keenan Ollison, Canisius SR DB, has recorded 24 tackles and 1 sack.

Ray Miranda, Canisius SR RB, has rushed for 318 yards, 2 touchdowns, and averaging 11 yards a carry.

Jayce Johnson, Canisius SR QB, has passed for 338 yards, 4 touchdowns, and rushed for 246 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East SR RB, has rushed for 268 yards, 3 touchdowns, and is averaging 89.33 yards per game and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Cam Sionko, Grand Island JR QB, has passed for 438 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Tom Cecere, Grand Island SR RB, has rushed for 352 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Zane Johnson, Grand Island SR WR, has caught 15 passes for 293 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Nick Anzalone, Grand Island SR LB, recorded 37 tackles for the Vikings.

Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech SR DE, has recorded 30 tackles, 6 sacks, and 10 for losses, blocked a punt, and forced a fumble for the Engineers.

Joe Nusall, Williamsville JR QB, has passed for 474 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Scott Becht, Williamsville North JR LB, has recorded 29 tackles, 3 for loss, and 2 sacks.

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North JR WR, has caught 7 passes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Tony Maple, Burgard SR, has passed for 427 yards, 7 touchdowns, and rushed for 292 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Austin Watkins, Burgard SR LB, has recorded 30 tackles and 10 for losses.

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint SR LB, has rushed for 451 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Spartans.

Sam Mazzara Starpoint SR WR, has caught 14 passes for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Kyle Schreader, Starpoint SR DL, has recorded 28 tackles and 3 sacks in 3 games.

Josh Brooks, Starpoint SR DE, has recorded 15 tackles and 2 sacks.

Aaron Chase, Starpoint JR QB, has thrown for 544 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Steve Frerichs, Wilson JR QB, has passed for 485 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Marcel Wilson, Wilson JR WR, has caught 14 passes for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Matt Lange, Wilson SR, has recovered 14 tackles, 3 for losses and 1 sack.

Top Games Week 5

Thursday

Williamsville North at Jamestown 7pm

Williamsville South at Kenmore West 4:30pm

Friday

Lackawanna at West Seneca West 7pm

Starpoint at Grand Island 7pm

Cheektowaga at Burgard 7pm

Cleveland Hill at Akron 7pm

Saturday

Maple Grove at CSP 1:30pm

Alden at Newfane 2pm

Top Defensive MVPS

Akron: Jacob Sarow

Albion: Ugene Harrison

Alden: Glenn Drew

Allegany-Limestone: Jake Giardini

Amherst: Charles Kilgo

Barker/Roy-Hart: Jon Huntington

Burgard: Angel Carson

Cassadaga Valley/Falconer: Robbie Penhollow

Chautauqua Lake: Josh Walsh

Cheektowaga: Ka’Shean Anthony

Clarence: Brendan Cimerman

Cleveland Hill: Ryan Majerowski

Clymer/Sherman/Panama: Tom Delahoy

Depew: Carter Post

Dunkirk: Issiah Velez

East Aurora/Holland: Ben Schweikhard

Eden/North Collins: Zachary DeCarolis

Ellicottville/Franklinville: Griffin Chudy

Frontier: Desmmon Carroll

Gowanda: Nate Brawdy

Grand Island: Adam Patterson

Hamburg: Austin Crechowiak

Hutch-Tech: Rodney Bailey

Iroquois: Spencer Slachetka

Jamestown: Kanin Tanner

JFK: Zack Manzello

Kenmore East: Owen Nadrowski

Kenmore West: Erik Rainey

Lackawanna: Jaekwon Ingram

Lake Shore: Alex Buckley

Lancaster: Joe Andreessen, Ben Damiani, Brett Beetow

Lewiston-Porter: Dylan Morissette

Lockport: Xaviar Barber

Maple Grove: Nick Fabrizio

Maryvale: Nick Costanza

McKinley: Miles Haynes

Medina/Lyndonville; Ian Joseph

Newfane: Caleb Auernhamer

Niagara Falls: Syquan and Syveon Ralands

Niagara Wheatfield: Jake DeWolf

North Tonawanda: Jordan Holmes

Olean: Nick Fratercangelo

Orchard Park: Michael Pataky

Pioneer: Mike Rigerman

Portville: Brandon Murray

Randolph/Frewsburg: Nick Becker

Salamanca: Ira John

Silver Creek/Forestville: Luke Szumigala

South Park: Jeremiah Sanders

Southwestern: Faizon Munir

Springville: Josh Steff

Starpoint: Kyle Schreader

Sweet Home: Tom Rivera

Tonawanda: Noah Ray

West Seneca East: Jared Maurino

West Seneca West: Mike Glinski

Williamsville East: Dan Wagner

Williamsville North: Scott Becht

Williamsville South: Dan Thomeer

Wilson: Matt Lange

Cardinal O’Hara: Michon Dudley

St. Francis: JeJuan Sparks

St. Joseph’s: Nick Julian

Canisius: Ray Miranda

Timon/St. Jude: Jordan Hiu

St. Mary’s: CJ Ozolins

Nichols: Matt Glinski

