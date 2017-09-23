News and Notes: Week 4

Surprise Team: Newfane
Most Disappointing Team: North Tonawanda
Stephen Carlson, former Jamestown Alumnus who made first team All-WNY and NYS and led the Red Raiders to a state championship caught 6 passes for 94 yards and 3 touchdowns as Princeton defeated San Diego 27-17 in the season opener.
Jake Sisson, former All-WNY and All-State Alumnus from Jamestown, completed 29 of 52 passes for 213 yards and 4 touchdowns in Edinboro’s loss to West Chester.
Bryce Morrison, former All-WNY and All-State alumnus from Randolph who led the Cardinals to state titles passed for 269 yards and a touchdown in Alfred’s win over Utica College.
Candidates for Lineman of the Year
Joe Andreessen, Lancaster
Ben Damiani, Lancaster
Brad Currell, Canisius
Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South
Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech
Zak Trim, Maple Grove
Jakwon Ingram, Lackawanna
Noah Turzillo, Jamestown
Will McGennis, Canisius
Player of the Year Contenders
Matt Myers, West Seneca West
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster
Brock Blecha, Franklinville
Jeremiah Sanders, South Park
Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint
Cam Sienko, Grand Island
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Jayce Johnson, Canisius
Kenyetta Huston, Canisius
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s
Joe Andreesson, Lancaster
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna
When Timon/St. Jude lost to Canisius 78-0, the Tiger coaches refused to accept a running clock and what is surprising, Timon never punted in the game.
Top Wide Receivers include:
Zane Johnson, Grand Island
Jalin Cooper, Medina
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park
Retsen Daley, St. Francis
Paul Woods, Canisius
RJ Brandon, Canisius
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Joey Shifflet, Williamsville South
Alex Card, Southwestern
Chad Biersbach, Depew
Keenan Ollison, Canisius
Eric Johnson, Sweet Home
London Smith, Lackawanna
Jason Breeden, Grand Island
Tyler Eganski, Jamestown
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North
Cody Sanford, Williamsville South
Alex Miller, Williamsville South
Sam Mazzara, Starpoint
Amazing how few field goals have been attempted this season.
Jerry Hickson, St. Francis alumnus was 6 of 11 for 59 yards and 2 interceptions for Santa Barbara Community College in their 44-6 win. Hickson was replaced early in the 2nd quarter as the team has several QBs.
Leading Stats After 3 Weeks
Most Yards Passing: 748 yards, Josh Foster, Williamsville South
Most Touchdowns Passing: 9, Josh Foster, Williamsville South
Most Yards and Touchdowns Combined Passing and Rushing:
Josh Foster, Williamsville South, 893 yards and 11 touchdowns
Matt Myers, West Seneca West, 786 yards and 13 touchdowns
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s 686 yards and 13 touchdowns
Most Yards Rushing: 766 yards, Kaiyer Fields, McKinley
Most Touchdowns: 8, Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill
Most Touchdowns Receiving: 4 Nic Bruce, Orchard Park
Most Receptions: 14 Nic Bruce, Orchard Park
Most Tackles: 29, Joe Andreessen, Lancaster
Stat Updates
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park senior WR has 15 receptions for 213 yards and 4 touchdowns.
David Perkins, Orchard Park senior RB has rushed for 299 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Michael Pataky, Orchard Park sophomore LB has recorded 23 tackles and Andrew Relosky Jr LB has 25 tackles.
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster SR RB, has rushed for 369 yards and 7 touchdowns and is averaging 123 yards per game.
Max Giordano, Lancaster SR WR/DB has caught 13 passes for 229 yards, scored 1 touchdown, 9 PATS, 1 two point conversion, recorded 4 tackles and returned a punt for a touchdown.
Joe Andreessen, Lancaster SR LB, has recorded 29 tackles including 6 for losses. Blocked a field goal and had a half sack.
Ben Damiani, Lancaster senior LB, has recorded 26 tackles including 6 for losses, blocked a field goal and had a one sack.
Andrew Woltz, West Seneca East SR LB, has recorded 24 tackles and recovered a fumble.
Josh Foster, Williamsville South SR QB has passed for 748 yards, 9 touchdowns, while rushing for 145 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South JR DE, recorded 25 tackles, forced 2 fumbles, recovered 2 fumbles and 5 sacks.
Dan Thomeer, Williamsville South SR OL/DL, recorded 22 tackles, forced a fumble, recovered 2 fumbles and 5 sacks.
Maurice Robertson, Sweet Home JR QB, has passed for 558 yards, 8 touchdowns while rushing for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Rob Giancarlo, Sweet Home JR DL, recorded 24 tackles and 7 sacks.
Brett Beetow, Lancaster SR LB, has recorded 24 tackles, including 4 for loss.
Cole Snyder, Southwestern JR QB, has passed for 552 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill JR RB, has rushed for 451 yards and 8 touchdowns and also recorded 17 tackles.
D’Mario Grant, Cleveland Hill JR DB, has recorded 22 tackles and 1 sack.
Matt Myers, West Seneca West SR QB has completed 31 for 53 for 552 yards and 6 touchdowns while rushing for 234 yards and 7 touchdowns. He has not thrown an interception or fumble.
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West JR WR caught 12 passes for 260 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Mike Glinski, West Seneca West Sophomore LB, has recorded 31 tackles and one sack.
Garrett House, St. Joe’s SR LB, has recorded 23 tackles, 5 and a half for loss, and 1 sack.
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s JB QB, has passed for 253 yards and 7 touchdowns while rushing for 407 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Kaiyer Fields, McKinley JR RB, has rushed for 766 yards, 5 touchdowns, and is averaging 11 yards per carry.
Miles Haynes, McKinley SR LB, has recorded 36 tackles including 6 for losses.
Keenan Ollison, Canisius SR DB, has recorded 24 tackles and 1 sack.
Ray Miranda, Canisius SR RB, has rushed for 318 yards, 2 touchdowns, and averaging 11 yards a carry.
Jayce Johnson, Canisius SR QB, has passed for 338 yards, 4 touchdowns, and rushed for 246 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East SR RB, has rushed for 268 yards, 3 touchdowns, and is averaging 89.33 yards per game and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
Cam Sionko, Grand Island JR QB, has passed for 438 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Tom Cecere, Grand Island SR RB, has rushed for 352 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Zane Johnson, Grand Island SR WR, has caught 15 passes for 293 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Nick Anzalone, Grand Island SR LB, recorded 37 tackles for the Vikings.
Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech SR DE, has recorded 30 tackles, 6 sacks, and 10 for losses, blocked a punt, and forced a fumble for the Engineers.
Joe Nusall, Williamsville JR QB, has passed for 474 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Scott Becht, Williamsville North JR LB, has recorded 29 tackles, 3 for loss, and 2 sacks.
Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North JR WR, has caught 7 passes for 128 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Tony Maple, Burgard SR, has passed for 427 yards, 7 touchdowns, and rushed for 292 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Austin Watkins, Burgard SR LB, has recorded 30 tackles and 10 for losses.
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint SR LB, has rushed for 451 yards and 4 touchdowns for the Spartans.
Sam Mazzara Starpoint SR WR, has caught 14 passes for 204 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Kyle Schreader, Starpoint SR DL, has recorded 28 tackles and 3 sacks in 3 games.
Josh Brooks, Starpoint SR DE, has recorded 15 tackles and 2 sacks.
Aaron Chase, Starpoint JR QB, has thrown for 544 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Steve Frerichs, Wilson JR QB, has passed for 485 yards and 7 touchdowns.
Marcel Wilson, Wilson JR WR, has caught 14 passes for 209 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Matt Lange, Wilson SR, has recovered 14 tackles, 3 for losses and 1 sack.
Top Games Week 5
Thursday
Williamsville North at Jamestown 7pm
Williamsville South at Kenmore West 4:30pm
Friday
Lackawanna at West Seneca West 7pm
Starpoint at Grand Island 7pm
Cheektowaga at Burgard 7pm
Cleveland Hill at Akron 7pm
Saturday
Maple Grove at CSP 1:30pm
Alden at Newfane 2pm
Top Defensive MVPS
Akron: Jacob Sarow
Albion: Ugene Harrison
Alden: Glenn Drew
Allegany-Limestone: Jake Giardini
Amherst: Charles Kilgo
Barker/Roy-Hart: Jon Huntington
Burgard: Angel Carson
Cassadaga Valley/Falconer: Robbie Penhollow
Chautauqua Lake: Josh Walsh
Cheektowaga: Ka’Shean Anthony
Clarence: Brendan Cimerman
Cleveland Hill: Ryan Majerowski
Clymer/Sherman/Panama: Tom Delahoy
Depew: Carter Post
Dunkirk: Issiah Velez
East Aurora/Holland: Ben Schweikhard
Eden/North Collins: Zachary DeCarolis
Ellicottville/Franklinville: Griffin Chudy
Frontier: Desmmon Carroll
Gowanda: Nate Brawdy
Grand Island: Adam Patterson
Hamburg: Austin Crechowiak
Hutch-Tech: Rodney Bailey
Iroquois: Spencer Slachetka
Jamestown: Kanin Tanner
JFK: Zack Manzello
Kenmore East: Owen Nadrowski
Kenmore West: Erik Rainey
Lackawanna: Jaekwon Ingram
Lake Shore: Alex Buckley
Lancaster: Joe Andreessen, Ben Damiani, Brett Beetow
Lewiston-Porter: Dylan Morissette
Lockport: Xaviar Barber
Maple Grove: Nick Fabrizio
Maryvale: Nick Costanza
McKinley: Miles Haynes
Medina/Lyndonville; Ian Joseph
Newfane: Caleb Auernhamer
Niagara Falls: Syquan and Syveon Ralands
Niagara Wheatfield: Jake DeWolf
North Tonawanda: Jordan Holmes
Olean: Nick Fratercangelo
Orchard Park: Michael Pataky
Pioneer: Mike Rigerman
Portville: Brandon Murray
Randolph/Frewsburg: Nick Becker
Salamanca: Ira John
Silver Creek/Forestville: Luke Szumigala
South Park: Jeremiah Sanders
Southwestern: Faizon Munir
Springville: Josh Steff
Starpoint: Kyle Schreader
Sweet Home: Tom Rivera
Tonawanda: Noah Ray
West Seneca East: Jared Maurino
West Seneca West: Mike Glinski
Williamsville East: Dan Wagner
Williamsville North: Scott Becht
Williamsville South: Dan Thomeer
Wilson: Matt Lange
Cardinal O’Hara: Michon Dudley
St. Francis: JeJuan Sparks
St. Joseph’s: Nick Julian
Canisius: Ray Miranda
Timon/St. Jude: Jordan Hiu
St. Mary’s: CJ Ozolins
Nichols: Matt Glinski
