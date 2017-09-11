NEWS AND NOTES- WEEK 2

Aaron Chase- JR- QB at Starpoint and Cam Slonko JR-QB at Grand Island are both 3 Year Starters

Bryce Morrison who led Randolph to State Football titles is the Starting QB at the University of Alfred. He led the Saxons to Victory over Ithaca in Week 1

A.J. Licata- former ALL-WNY Player at Frontier plays LB at Alfred and is a Division III Pres-Season ALL- AMERICAN

Jazzy Rivera-Dunkirk, Cole Snyeder-Southwestern, Cam Slonko-Grand Island all play 3 sports

Note: Brian Lucinski-Niagara Wheatfield Senior- is one of the top Lineman in WNY. Other Lineman who excel at the position include: Tariq Whitaker-Cheektowaga, Kavon Rogers-McKinley, and Glen Drew-Olean

For all 70 teams combined their was a decrease of only 59 players from the total number of players in 2016

Josh Dahl-former Orchard Park player, ALL WNY Player is playing football at Fork Union Military Academy in Virginia

Brian Hillery- McKinley Head Coach is the Buffalo Bills Coach of the Week (Week 1). Congrats to Brian and the Macks for this very deserved recognition. The Macks upset Orchard Park 25-7

Best Kickoff Return- Week 2- Issiah Velez-Dunkirk- 80 yards

Jerry Hickson- St. Francis Alumnus passed for 168 yards and 4 TDs to lead Santa Barbara Community College (CA) to a 56-7 Win over West LA

Surprise Teams: Niagara Wheatfield, Sweet Home, McKinley, Iroquois, Albion, Clymer/Sherman/Panama. Cleveland Hill will have a new Athletic Complex including a turf field by the next fall. Congratulations to the Golden Eagles Administration and School Board for making this happen.

Buffalo Bill Coach of the Week started in 1999. Each week throughout the 2017 season the Bills and ADPRO recognize a Coach of the Week from WNY. The Football program of the Coach will receive a $1,000 Award. At the end of the season a Coach of the Year is chosen from the 11 week Winners. The Football Program of the Coach of the Year receives another $1,000 Award.

The Viking Win over North Tonawanda gave Dean Santurio his 97th Victory. He needs 3 more to reach the coveted 100 mark.

Home cooking: The Officiating at the Canisius @Bishop McDevitt Game left a lot to be desired with several questionable calls against the Crusaders.

