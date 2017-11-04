News and Notes - Week 10

Football time! Pic. Thinkstock (Photo: Custom)

In a Sectional III semi-final, Cicero North Suburban School defeated Corcoran City School 41-7. The handshake line after the game became the punch line as both teams were engaged in a brawl. Sad but true.

Most Tackles 2017: Mike Rigerman, Pioneer 122 and Jacob Sarow, Akron 118.

Most Interceptions 2017: Joey Shifflet, Williamsville East and Nick Huber, Williamsville South

Burgard finished their JV season undefeated with an 8-0 record. Congratulations!

Orchard Park JVs finished their season with a 7-1 record, losing only to Hutch-Tech.

JR LB/TE, Mike Rigerman, Pioneer, is the first player in school history to have 100 tackles in 2 seasons.

Caleb Riordan, Pioneer SR RB/LB, rushed for 1000 yards in his career and also recorded 100 tackles for the Panthers. Congrats on a job well done.

Question: Why were rosters not available to the media and general public at St. Joe’s during the season? Cardinal O’Hara, Canisius, and St. Francis had both teams on their roster at home games.

Jack Putney, Clarence JR QB, passed for 971 yards, 8 touchdowns, and rushed for 472 yards and 1 touchdown for the Red Devils.

Collin O’Brien, Clarence SR LB, recorded 66 tackles and Jacob Reger, Clarence SR RB/LB, scored 13 touchdown and recorded 50 tackles and 1 interception for the Red Devils this season.

Michael Pataky, Orchard Park sophomore LB, recorded 45.5 tackles (4.5 TFL) and intercepted a pass to lead the Quakers this season.

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park sophomore QB, passed for 1589 yards, and 15 touchdowns for the Quakers this season.

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park SR WR/DB, caught 37 passes for 603 yards and 9 touchdowns. He also recorded 20 tackles to spark the Quakers.

Jacob Sarow, Akron SR RB/LB, recorded 118 tackles, 4 sacks, recovered 5 fumbles, forced 2 fumbles, and rushed in 5 games for the Spartans this season.

Steve Frerichs, Wilson JW QB, passed for 1664 yards, 21 touchdowns, rushed for 445 yards, 8 touchdowns, and recorded 47 tackles to lead the Lakemen this season.

Marcel Wilson, Wilson JR WR/DB, caught 32 passes for 630 yards, 10 touchdowns, and recorded 23 tackles to spark the Lakemen this season.

Jon Stevens, Clarence JR RB/WR/DB, rushed for 583 yards, 6 touchdowns, caught 22 passes for 482 yards and 4 touchdowns, kicked 21 of 26 pats, 1 field goal, and recorded 31 tackles, 7 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles, and recovered 1 fumble for the Red Devils this season.

James Bailey, JFK SR QB, passed for 1537 yards, 17 touchdowns, and rushed for 264 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Bears this season.

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer JR LB/TE, recorded 122 tackles, 13 TFL, 3 interceptions, and caught 18 passes for 298 yards, rushed for 331 yards, averaging 10 yards per carry and scored 11 touchdowns for the Panthers this season.

Ja’Kye Womack, Amherst JR QB/DB, recorded 31 tackles, passed for 704 yards, 7 touchdowns, and rushed for 268 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Tigers this season.

Brandon Gross, Newfane SR QB, rushed for 1181 yards, 15 touchdowns, and passed for 558 yards and 6 touchdowns to lead the Panthers to a 6-2 record.

Julian Nixon, Newfane JR RB/LB, rushed for 1058 yards and 12 touchdowns while recording 80 tackles, 10 TFL, and 5 sacks for the Panthers this season.

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer JR RB/LB, rushed for 886 yards, 12 touchdowns, caught 18 passes for 259 yards, 2 touchdowns, and recorded 106 tackles and 1 interception for the Golden Coughers this season.

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint SR NT/RB, rushed for 1034 yards, 9 touchdowns, and recorded 24 tackles for the Spartans.

Tony Maple, Burgard SR QB, passed for 969 yards, 7 touchdowns, and rushed for 564 yards and 5 touchdowns for the Bulldogs this season.

Austin Watkins, Burgard SR LB, recorded 74 tackles for the Bulldogs.

Rodney Bailey, Hutch-Tech SR DL, recorded 84 tackles, 23 TFL, and 13.5 sacks to lead the Engineers’ defense this season.

Spencer Slachetka, Iroquois SR DL, recorded 10 sacks, 15 TFLs, and 75 tackles to lead the Chiefs this season.

CJ Perillo, Iroquois RB, rushed for 1601 yards and 20 touchdowns for the Chiefs. The senior set the school record with 48 carries against Starpoint and is 2nd all-time with 1601 yards rushing this season.

Ethan Herbold, Iroquois JR QB, passed for 1262 yards, 7 touchdowns, and rushed for 135 yards and 1 touchdown for the Chiefs.

Nominations are open for the 2017 WNY All-Academic football team. Deadline for submission is November 15th. All head coaches have received a nomination form. Nominations are not limited and several players can be nominated by a school as long as the criteria is met. Nominees must in interscholastic football in WNY, must be a starter or an important reserve with an overall GPA of 90. They must be a senior in high school. For additional information, contact your coaches or Dick Gallagher at 245-3334.

Top Contenders for Player of the Year Honors

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Matt Myers, West Seneca West

Joe Andreessen, Lancaster

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

CJ Perillo, Iroquois

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster

Jayce Johnson, Canisius

Jacob Sarow, Akron

Ben Damiani, Lancaster

Tom Cecere, Grand Island

Back to Week 10

© 2017 WGRZ-TV