New Head High School Football Coaches Record After Week 1

The following are the records for first year head coaches after week 1 of Western New York high school football season:

John Swinuich, East Aurora/Holland 1-0

Rich Lowe, Sweet Home 1-0

Mike Torrillo, Williamsville East 0-1

Rob Pitzonka, Iroquois 1-0

Paul Burgio, Clarence 0-1

Adam Kressing, Albion 1-0

Joe Licata, Timon/St. Jude 0-1

Dan Troy, North Tonawanda 0-1

Don Baker, Roy-Hart/Barker 0-1

Rich Morton, Chautauqua Lake 0-1

Matt Bradshaw, Lew-Port 0-1



Greg Sherlock, Fredonia/Westfield/Brockton 1-0

