New Head High School Football Coaches Record After Week 1

The following are the records for first year head coaches after week 1 of Western New York high school football season:
John Swinuich, East Aurora/Holland 1-0
Rich Lowe, Sweet Home 1-0
Mike Torrillo, Williamsville East 0-1
Rob Pitzonka, Iroquois 1-0
Paul Burgio, Clarence 0-1
Adam Kressing, Albion 1-0
Joe Licata, Timon/St. Jude 0-1
Dan Troy, North Tonawanda 0-1
Don Baker, Roy-Hart/Barker 0-1
Rich Morton, Chautauqua Lake 0-1
Matt Bradshaw, Lew-Port 0-1
Greg Sherlock, Fredonia/Westfield/Brockton 1-0
