New Head Coaches Record
John Swinuich, East Aurora/ Holland 1-1
Rich Lowe, Sweet Home 2-0
Mike Torrillo, Williamsville East 0-2
Rob Pitzonka, Iroquois 2-0
Paul Burgio, Clarence 1-1
Adam Kressing, Albion 2-0
Joe Licata, Timon/ St. Jude 0-2
Dan Troy, North Tonawanda 0-2
Don Baker, Roy-Hart/ Barker 0-2
Rich Morton, Chautauqua Lake 1-1
Greg Sherlock, Fred/ Westfield/ Brocton 1-1
