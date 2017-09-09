WGRZ
New Head Coaches Record

WGRZ 8:58 PM. EDT September 09, 2017

John Swinuich, East Aurora/ Holland 1-1

Rich Lowe, Sweet Home 2-0

Mike Torrillo, Williamsville East 0-2

Rob Pitzonka, Iroquois 2-0

Paul Burgio, Clarence 1-1

Adam Kressing, Albion 2-0

Joe Licata, Timon/ St. Jude 0-2

Dan Troy, North Tonawanda 0-2

Don Baker, Roy-Hart/ Barker 0-2

Rich Morton, Chautauqua Lake 1-1

Greg Sherlock, Fred/ Westfield/ Brocton 1-1

