Honor Roll - Week 9

Congratulations to these high school football players for making Dick Gallagher's honor roll after week 9:
100 Yards Rushing
Josh Foster, Williamsville South – 102 yards
Damon Macleod, Gowanda – 140 yards
Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South – 107 yards
Brandon Windnagle, Alden – 177 yards
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 180 yards
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove – 151 yards
Steven Frerichs, Wilson – 111 yards
Latrell London, South Park – 150 yards
Brian Burns, Southwestern – 107 yards
200 Yards Rushing
Ryan Gernatt, Gowanda/Pine Valley – 205 yards
Touchdowns – Scoring
3 TDs
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga
Jaquan Bush, Cheektowaga
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville
4 TDs
Max Giordano, Lancaster
Passing Yardage
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 231 yards
Charles Rizzo III, Eden/NC – 171 yards
Bryan Cybulski, Alden – 159 yards
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 184 yards
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 145 yards
Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 170 yards
Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 139 yards
Steven Frerichs, Wilson – 122 yards
Passing Touchdowns
Bryan Cybulski, Alden – 3
Josh Foster, Williamsville South – 4
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 5
Charles Rizzo III, Eden/NC – 2
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 2
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 2
Steve Frerichs, Wilson – 3
Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park - 2
Receptions
Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 8
Max Giordano, Lancaster - 4
Receiving Yardage
Dayquan Anderson, South Park – 77 yards
Christian Snell, Alden – 96 yards
Zach Fischer, Maple Grove – 47 yards
Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 91 yards
Max Giordano, Lancaster – 84 yards
Receiving Touchdowns
Christian Snell, Alden – 2
Zach Fischer, Maple Grove – 2
Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 2
Nicholas Maera, Lancaster – 2
Max Giordano, Lancaster - 2
Field Goals
Brian Strybel, Orchard Park – 31 yards
Zach Linderman, Olean – 23 yards
