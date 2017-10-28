WGRZ
Honor Roll - Week 9

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 11:29 AM. EDT October 28, 2017

Congratulations to these high school football players for making Dick Gallagher's honor roll after week 9: 

 

100 Yards Rushing

Josh Foster, Williamsville South – 102 yards

Damon Macleod, Gowanda – 140 yards

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South – 107 yards

Brandon Windnagle, Alden – 177 yards

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 180 yards

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove – 151 yards

Steven Frerichs, Wilson – 111 yards

Latrell London, South Park – 150 yards

Brian Burns, Southwestern – 107 yards

 

200 Yards Rushing

Ryan Gernatt, Gowanda/Pine Valley – 205 yards

 

Touchdowns – Scoring

3 TDs

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga

Jaquan Bush, Cheektowaga

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville

Jaquan Bush, Cheektowaga

4 TDs

Max Giordano, Lancaster

 

Passing Yardage

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 231 yards

Charles Rizzo III, Eden/NC – 171 yards

Bryan Cybulski, Alden – 159 yards

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 184 yards

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 145 yards

Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 170 yards

Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 139 yards

Steven Frerichs, Wilson – 122 yards

 

Passing Touchdowns

Bryan Cybulski, Alden – 3

Josh Foster, Williamsville South – 4

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 5

Charles Rizzo III, Eden/NC – 2

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 2

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 2

Steve Frerichs, Wilson – 3

Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park - 2

 

Receptions

Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 8

Max Giordano, Lancaster - 4

 

Receiving Yardage

Dayquan Anderson, South Park – 77 yards

Christian Snell, Alden – 96 yards

Zach Fischer, Maple Grove – 47 yards

Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 91 yards

Max Giordano, Lancaster – 84 yards

 

Receiving Touchdowns

Christian Snell, Alden – 2

Zach Fischer, Maple Grove – 2

Marcel Wilson, Wilson – 2

Nicholas Maera, Lancaster – 2

Max Giordano, Lancaster - 2

 

Field Goals

Brian Strybel, Orchard Park – 31 yards

Zach Linderman, Olean – 23 yards

