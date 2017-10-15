Honor Roll - Week 7

Congratulations to these high school football players for making Dick Gallagher's honor roll after week 7:
100 Yards Rushing
Clarence Thomas, South Park – 131 yards
Dave Perkins, Orchard Park – 101 yards
Julian Nixon, Newfane – 189 yards
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster – 176 years
Joe Stewart, Kenmore West – 194 yards
Dylan Kmitch, Frontier – 120 yards
Anthony Robinson, Starpoint – 165 yards
Khalil Horton, Lackawanna – 109 yards
Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill – 113 yards
Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 103 yards
Marquel Wells, Williamsville North – 112 yards
Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s – 193 yards
Wake Kless, Pioneer – 178 yards
Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 109 yards
Caleb Riordan, Pioneer – 123 yards
Deshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 161 yards
Rashad Law, Maryvale – 143 yards
Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield – 123 yards
Josh Brown, Niagara Wheatfield – 118 yards
Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill – 111 yards
200 Yards Rushing
C.J. Perillo, Iroquois – 219 yards
Ugene Harrison, Albion – 201 yards
300 Yards Rushing
Brandon Gross, Newfane – 307 yards
Jacob Sarow, Akron – 309 yards
Touchdowns – Scoring
3 TDs
Brandon Gross, Newfane
Julian Nixon, Newfane
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster
Matt Myers, West Seneca East
Jacob Reger, Clarence
Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill
4 TDs
Deshone Beal, Cheektowaga
5 TDs
C.J. Perillo, Iroquois
6 TDs
Jacob Sarow, Akron
Passing Yardage
Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 272 yards
Jack Sharp, Orchard Park – 248 yards
Debeyon Humphrey, South Park – 177 yards
Drew Boggs, Jamestown – 206 yards
Cam Sionko, Grand Island – 195 yards
Luke Chapman, Olean – 198 yards
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 138 yards
Bryce Pritchard, Albion – 129 yards
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s – 149 yards
Passing Touchdowns
Noble Smith, Lackawanna – 3
Jack Sharp, Orchard Park – 3
Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s – 3
Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 2
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 2
Luke Chapman, Olean – 2
Dawson Tyger, St. Francis - 2
Receptions
Zane Johnson, Grand Island – 9
Andrew Pumford, Jamestown – 7
Juston Johnson, West Seneca East – 6
Jeff Seager, Jamestown – 6
Dylan Bieler, Orchard Park – 5
Jacob Poumitt, Kenmore West – 5
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park - 4
Receiving Yardage
Zane Johnson, Grand Island – 105 yards
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 165 yards
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park – 108 yards
Christian Snell, Alden – 112 yards
Francisco Rodriguez, Jamestown – 109 yards
Dylan Bieler, Orchard Park – 110 yards
Receiving Touchdowns
Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 2
Nic Bruce, Orchard Park - 3
Field Goals
Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 17 yards
Riley Miller, St. Francis – 31 yards
Matthew Warner, Starpoint – 37 yards
