Honor Roll - Week 7

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 11:00 AM. EDT October 15, 2017

Congratulations to these high school football players for making Dick Gallagher's honor roll after week 7: 

 

 

100 Yards Rushing

Clarence Thomas, South Park – 131 yards

Dave Perkins, Orchard Park – 101 yards

Julian Nixon, Newfane – 189 yards

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster – 176 years

Joe Stewart, Kenmore West – 194 yards

Dylan Kmitch, Frontier – 120 yards

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint – 165 yards

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna – 109 yards

Javon Thomas, Cleveland Hill – 113 yards

Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 103 yards

Marquel Wells, Williamsville North – 112 yards

Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s – 193 yards

Wake Kless, Pioneer – 178 yards

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 109 yards

Caleb Riordan, Pioneer – 123 yards

Deshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 161 yards

Rashad Law, Maryvale – 143 yards

Jordan Parks, Niagara Wheatfield – 123 yards

Josh Brown, Niagara Wheatfield – 118 yards

Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill – 111 yards

 

200 Yards Rushing

C.J. Perillo, Iroquois – 219 yards

Ugene Harrison, Albion – 201 yards

 

300 Yards Rushing

Brandon Gross, Newfane – 307 yards

Jacob Sarow, Akron – 309 yards

 

Touchdowns – Scoring

3 TDs

Brandon Gross, Newfane

Julian Nixon, Newfane

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster

Matt Myers, West Seneca East

Jacob Reger, Clarence

Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill

4 TDs

Deshone Beal, Cheektowaga

5 TDs

C.J. Perillo, Iroquois

6 TDs

Jacob Sarow, Akron

 

Passing Yardage

Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 272 yards

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park – 248 yards

Debeyon Humphrey, South Park – 177 yards

Drew Boggs, Jamestown – 206 yards

Cam Sionko, Grand Island – 195 yards

Luke Chapman, Olean – 198 yards

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 138 yards

Bryce Pritchard, Albion – 129 yards

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s – 149 yards

 

Passing Touchdowns

Noble Smith, Lackawanna – 3

Jack Sharp, Orchard Park – 3

Casey Kelly, St. Joe’s – 3

Dabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 2

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 2

Luke Chapman, Olean – 2

Dawson Tyger, St. Francis - 2

 

Receptions

Zane Johnson, Grand Island – 9

Andrew Pumford, Jamestown – 7

Juston Johnson, West Seneca East – 6

Jeff Seager, Jamestown – 6

Dylan Bieler, Orchard Park – 5

Jacob Poumitt, Kenmore West – 5

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park - 4

 

Receiving Yardage

Zane Johnson, Grand Island – 105 yards

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 165 yards

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park – 108 yards

Christian Snell, Alden – 112 yards

Francisco Rodriguez, Jamestown – 109 yards

Dylan Bieler, Orchard Park – 110 yards

 

Receiving Touchdowns

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 2

Nic Bruce, Orchard Park - 3

 

Field Goals

Robbie Penhollow, Cassadaga Valley/Falconer – 17 yards

Riley Miller, St. Francis – 31 yards

Matthew Warner, Starpoint – 37 yards

