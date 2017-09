Honor Roll - Week 4

Congratulations to these high school football players for making the "honor roll" for week 4 of the regular season:

100 Yards Rushing

Michael Gray III, Cheektowaga – 116 yards

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna – 178 yards

Wake Kless Pioneer – 145 yards

Derek Ecklund, CSP – 162 yards

Caleb Riordan, Pioneer – 125 yards

Mike Rigerman, Pioneer – 114 yards

Mike Nawojski, JFK – 110 yards

Shaun Dolac, West Seneca East – 162 yards

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East – 149 yards

Mike King, Iroquois – 142 yards

CJ Perillo, Iroquois – 108 yards

Jemelle Jones, Williamsville South – 156 yards

Marcellus Overton, North Tonawanda – 191 yards

Josh Brown, Niagara Wheatfield – 106 yards

Anthony Robinson, Starpoint – 130 yards

Brandon Gross, Newfane – 133 yards

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV – 137 yards

Robbie Penhollow, Falconer/CV – 126 yards

Aaron Wahler, Cleveland Hill – 107 yards

David Bradshaw, Hutch-Tech – 127 yards

200 Yards Rushing

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove – 262 yards

Touchdowns – Scoring

3 TDs

Ugene Harrison, Albion

Khalil Horton, Lackawanna

Jacob Maurino, West Seneca East

Joe Jamison, Canisius

Savon Vansickle, Jamestown

Jaziah Rivera, Dunkirk

Nate Brown, North Tonawanda

Josh Brown, Niagara Wheatfield

Derek Ecklund, CSP

4 TDs

Jacob Reger, Clarence

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove

Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown

5 TDs

Connor Crabtree, Falconer/CV

Passing Yardage

Matt Meyers, West Seneca West – 241 yards

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 204 yards

Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 255 yards

James Bailey, JFK – 233 yards

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 179 yards

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 187 yards

Joe Pagano, Depew – 170 yards

Steve Frerichs, Wilson – 149 yards

Drew Boggs, Jamestown – 131 yards

Josh Foster, Williamsville South – 159 yards

Rhett Stauffer, North Tonawanda – 192 yards

Colton Stetz, Eden/North Collins – 132 yards

Kris Massey, Hutch-Tech – 118 yards

Passing Touchdowns

Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 4

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 3

Aaron Chase, Starpoint – 5

James Bailey, JFK – 4

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 2

DaBeyon Humphrey, South Park – 2

Rhett Stauffer, North Tonawanda - 2

Receptions

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North - 5

Receiving Yardage

Max Bowden, Starpoint – 159 yards

Dylan Casey, Maryvale – 81 yards

Dylan Kelly, Williamsville North – 94 yards

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 61 yards

Receiving Touchdowns

Max Bowen, Starpoint – 3

Chad Biersbach, Depew – 2

Juston Johnson, West Seneca West – 2

Savon Van Sickle, Jamestown – 2

Jordan Snyder, JFK – 2

Nick Baker, JFK - 2

Field Goals

Ed Bianco, Williamsville North – 37 yards

Justin Robinson, Albion – 22 yards

