Honor Roll - Week 10

Congratulations to these high school football players for making Dick Gallagher's honor roll after week 10:
100 Yards Rushing
Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s – 143 yards
Andrew Hersey, Lancaster – 102 yards
Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove – 111 yards
Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 155 yards
200 Yards Rushing
Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill – 207 yards
Touchdowns – Scoring
3 TDs
Dayquan Anderson, South Park
Passing Yardage
Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 190 yards
Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 150 yards
Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 167 yards
Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 209 yards
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 113 yards
Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 125 yards
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 222 yards
Passing Touchdowns
Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 2
Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 2
Connor Desiderio, Maryvale - 2
Receptions
Max Giordano, Lancaster – 6
Ray Blackwell, Maryvale - 4
Receiving Yardage
Dayquan Anderson, South Park – 78 yards
Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 91 yards
Field Goals
Alex Card, Southwestern – 26 yards
