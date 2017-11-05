WGRZ
Honor Roll - Week 10

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 9:11 AM. EST November 05, 2017

Congratulations to these high school football players for making Dick Gallagher's honor roll after week 10: 

 

 

100 Yards Rushing

Jaden Lofton, St. Joe’s – 143 yards

Andrew Hersey, Lancaster – 102 yards

Nick Fabrizio, Maple Grove – 111 yards

Keshone Beal, Cheektowaga – 155 yards

 

200 Yards Rushing

Ryan Majerowski, Cleveland Hill – 207 yards

 

Touchdowns – Scoring

3 TDs

Dayquan Anderson, South Park

 

Passing Yardage

Cole Snyder, Southwestern – 190 yards

Matt Myers, West Seneca West – 150 yards

Ryan Mansell, Lancaster – 167 yards

Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 209 yards

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 113 yards

Brock Blecha, Franklinville/Ellicottville – 125 yards

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale – 222 yards

 

Passing Touchdowns

Easton Tanner, Maple Grove – 2

Deabeyon Humphrey, South Park – 2

Connor Desiderio, Maryvale - 2

 

Receptions

Max Giordano, Lancaster – 6

Ray Blackwell, Maryvale - 4

 

Receiving Yardage

Dayquan Anderson, South Park – 78 yards

Ray Blackwell, Maryvale – 91 yards

 

Field Goals

Alex Card, Southwestern – 26 yards

