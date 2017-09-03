WGRZ
High School Football Top Offenses and Defenses

Dick Gallagher , WGRZ 11:23 AM. EDT September 03, 2017

The following are the high school football top offenses and defenses after week 1 of the regular season: 

 

 

 

Top Offenses      
  Pts Scored Games AVG. 
West Seneca West 54 1 54
Sweet Home 53 1 53
Medina/Webber 52 1 53
Lancaster 49 1 49
Franklinville/Ellicottville 47 1 47
CSP 45 1 45
Niagara Wheatfield 43 1 43
Albion 43 1 43
Lockport 42 1 42
Canisius 42 1 42
Grand Island 42 1 42
       
Top Defenses      
  Pts Against Games AVG
Starpoint 0 1 0
Williamsville North 0 1 0
Maple Grove 0 1 0
St. Mary's 0 1 0
Cheektowaga 0 1 0
Lackawanna 6 1 6
Lake Shore 6 1 6
West Seneca West 6 1 6
Pioneer 6 1 6
Olean 6 1 6

