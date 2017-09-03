The following are the high school football top offenses and defenses after week 1 of the regular season:
|Top Offenses
|Pts Scored
|Games
|AVG.
|West Seneca West
|54
|1
|54
|Sweet Home
|53
|1
|53
|Medina/Webber
|52
|1
|53
|Lancaster
|49
|1
|49
|Franklinville/Ellicottville
|47
|1
|47
|CSP
|45
|1
|45
|Niagara Wheatfield
|43
|1
|43
|Albion
|43
|1
|43
|Lockport
|42
|1
|42
|Canisius
|42
|1
|42
|Grand Island
|42
|1
|42
|Top Defenses
|Pts Against
|Games
|AVG
|Starpoint
|0
|1
|0
|Williamsville North
|0
|1
|0
|Maple Grove
|0
|1
|0
|St. Mary's
|0
|1
|0
|Cheektowaga
|0
|1
|0
|Lackawanna
|6
|1
|6
|Lake Shore
|6
|1
|6
|West Seneca West
|6
|1
|6
|Pioneer
|6
|1
|6
|Olean
|6
|1
|6
