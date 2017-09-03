HSS5 (Photo: Dick Gallagher)

The following are the high school football top offenses and defenses after week 1 of the regular season:

Top Offenses Pts Scored Games AVG. West Seneca West 54 1 54 Sweet Home 53 1 53 Medina/Webber 52 1 53 Lancaster 49 1 49 Franklinville/Ellicottville 47 1 47 CSP 45 1 45 Niagara Wheatfield 43 1 43 Albion 43 1 43 Lockport 42 1 42 Canisius 42 1 42 Grand Island 42 1 42 Top Defenses Pts Against Games AVG Starpoint 0 1 0 Williamsville North 0 1 0 Maple Grove 0 1 0 St. Mary's 0 1 0 Cheektowaga 0 1 0 Lackawanna 6 1 6 Lake Shore 6 1 6 West Seneca West 6 1 6 Pioneer 6 1 6 Olean 6 1 6

Back to Week 1 Recap

© 2017 WGRZ-TV