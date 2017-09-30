High School Football Referee Profile: Jim DiMartino

Dick Gallagher presents a high school referee profile on Jim DiMartino.
Name: Jim DiMartino
Family: Debbie (wife), 4 daughters, 4 grandchildren
High School: West Seneca East
Occupation: Director of Food Safety at Tops Markets and Eric County Sheriff
Years Refereeing: 25 years
Favorite NFL Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers
Favorite NFL Coach: Vince Lombardi
Favorite Meal: Porterhouse with baked potato
Pet Peeves: Little league football parents
Hobby: My grandchildren and antique motorcycler
Favorite Singer: Burton Cummings from the Guess Who
Favorite Song: These Eyes
Best Actor: Robert DeNiro
Favorite Actress: Charlize Theron
Favorite Movie: Silverado
Favorite TV Show: Fox News
Why did you choose to be a referee?
Got too old to play this great game and becoming a ref was the closest thing to playing.
Who is your mentor?
Paul Trzybinski, Doug Hartmayer, Paul Gashardi, Matt Panner, Al Fuller, Brian Badej
What was the best game you refereed?
It was several years ago with ref Bruce Hoffan. Niagara Falls vs. Grand Island
