High School Football Referee Profile: Jim DiMartino

Dick Gallagher presents a high school referee profile on Jim DiMartino.

Name: Jim DiMartino

Family: Debbie (wife), 4 daughters, 4 grandchildren

High School: West Seneca East

Occupation: Director of Food Safety at Tops Markets and Eric County Sheriff

Years Refereeing: 25 years

Favorite NFL Teams: Pittsburgh Steelers

Favorite NFL Coach: Vince Lombardi

Favorite Meal: Porterhouse with baked potato

Pet Peeves: Little league football parents

Hobby: My grandchildren and antique motorcycler

Favorite Singer: Burton Cummings from the Guess Who

Favorite Song: These Eyes

Best Actor: Robert DeNiro

Favorite Actress: Charlize Theron

Favorite Movie: Silverado

Favorite TV Show: Fox News

Why did you choose to be a referee?

Got too old to play this great game and becoming a ref was the closest thing to playing.

Who is your mentor?

Paul Trzybinski, Doug Hartmayer, Paul Gashardi, Matt Panner, Al Fuller, Brian Badej

What was the best game you refereed?

It was several years ago with ref Bruce Hoffan. Niagara Falls vs. Grand Island

